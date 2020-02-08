Estas son las predicciones de los Premios Oscar 2020
Joaquin Phoenix, pelicula Parásitos y Renée Zellweger figurarían entre los ganadores a Mejor Actor, Mejor Película Extranjera y Mejor Actriz
Lectura rápida
Los Premios Oscar 2020 se realizan este domingo 9 de febrero desde Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos, y el público se dispone a gozar la fiesta anual que estará llena seguramente de sorpresas.
Joaquin Phoenix, pelicula Parásitos y Renee Zellweger figurarían entre los ganadores a Mejor Actor, Mejor Película Extranjera y Mejor Actriz, según las predicciones del crítico de cine Jake Coyle.
Los Premios Oscar 2020 se realizan este domingo 9 de febrero desde Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos, y el público se dispone a gozar la fiesta anual que estará llena seguramente de grandes sorpresas.
Joaquin Phoenix, pelicula Parásitos y Renée Zellweger figurarían entre los ganadores a Mejor Actor, Mejor Película Extranjera y Mejor Actriz, según las predicciones del crítico de cine Jake Coyle.
La película Parásitos, de Corea del Sur y dirigida por Bong Joon-ho, se colocaría como la Mejor Película Extranjera y entre las nominadas se encuentran Contra lo imposible, El irlandés, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Mujercitas, Historia de un matrimonio, 1917 y Había una vez en Hollywood.
En la terna a Mejor actriz figuran Cynthia Erivo, (película Harriet); Scarlett Johansson, (película Marriage Story); Saoirse Ronan, (película Little Women); Charlize Theron, (película El Escándalo y Renée Zellweger, (pelícla Judy), y esta última se alzaría como triunfadora.
Zellweger obtuvo un Oscar en 2004 por Regreso a Cold Mountain, pero su gran interpretación como Judy Garland en Judy, le daría nuevamente otro Premio Oscar este 2020.
This week’s recommendation on Critical Fandom — Judy. Available to rent on digital streaming services like iTunes and Amazon Prime Video. Description: Thirty years after starring in “The Wizard of Oz,” beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Golden Globe Winner Rene Zellweger (Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama) leads this powerfully relevant film in a post-#MeToo and Time’s Up World. Zellweger not only captures her mannerisms as Judy herself but the vocal stylings and mannerisms as the performer. The story is one that is not uncommon to so many women in the entertainment industry and needs to be told, not to live in the past but to change our present and evolve for our future. I absolutely love biopics like this that share the stories of some of our most prolific humans. This film is recommended for fans of other biopics such as Ray, Bohemian Rhapsody, Love & Mercy, and Walk the Line. #recommendations #movierecommendation #movierecommendations #movierecommendationoftheday #filmrecommendation #criticalfandom #judy #judymovie #judythefilm #renezellweger #judygarlandfilm
Mejor actor
Los nominados: Antonio Banderas, Dolor y gloria; Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood; Adam Driver, Marriage Story; Joaquin Phoenix, Joker; Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes (Los dos papas).
Ganará: Joaquin Phoenix.
Mejor actriz reparto
Las nominadas: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”; Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Florence Pugh, “Little Women”; Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”.
Ganará: Laura Dern.
Mejor actor de reparto
Los nominados: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (“Un buen día en el vecindario”); Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”.
Ganará: Brad Pitt.
Director
Los nominados: Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”; Todd Phillips, “Joker”; Sam Mendes, “1917”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”.
Ganará: Sam Mendes.
Documental
Los nominados: “American Factory”, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar; “The Cave” (“La cueva”), Feras Fayyad; “The Edge of Democracy” (“Al filo de la democracia”), Petra Costa; “For Sama” (“Para Sama”), Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts; “Honeyland”, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov.
Ganará: “American Factory”.
Largometraje internacional
Los nominados: “Corpus Christi” (“Boze Cialo”, Polonia), Jan Komasa; “Honeyland” (Macedonia del Norte), Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov; “Les Miserables” (Francia), Ladj Ly; “Dolor y gloria” (España), Pedro Almodóvar; “Parasite” (“Corea del Sur), Bong Joon Ho.”
Ganará: “Parasite”.
No te pierdas las últimas noticias
Suscríbete a las notificaciones y entérate de todo
Comentarios