Eva Longoria a su primogénito, palabras de amor maternal

Santiago Enrique Bastón nació en el exclusivo hospital Cedars-Sinai de Beverly Hills, en Los Ángeles, California
Por: Francisco Inzunza

La actriz Eva Longoria vive la etapa que muchos mujeres anhelan, ¡ser mamás! Hace unos días dio a luz a su primogénito Santiago, fruto de su amor con el ejecutivo de Televisa José Bastón.

En una tierna publicación en sus redes sociales, Eva Longoria compartió todo su sentir ante la llegada de su primogénito Santiago.

Empezando mi día lleno de gratitud por esta pequeña bendición de un ser humano.

Santiago Enrique Bastón nació en el exclusivo hospital Cedars-Sinai de Beverly Hills, en Los Ángeles, California, y Eva Longoria no quiso dejar pasar la oportunidad de agradecer al personal médico las atenciones que le dieron a ella y a su bebé.

“Pepe y yo queremos agradecer a todas las enfermeras que cuidaron tanto de mi bebé y de mí. Son unos ángeles, compartiendo sus conocimientos y experiencia para aseguraros de que las nuevas mamás se sientan bien al ir a casa y cuidar de la vida tan frágil de un recién nacido".

 

Look who’s ready for #Mexico game! #WorldCup ������������

Una publicación compartida de Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) el

El mensaje está acompañado por una fotografía donde aparecen los pequeños pies de Santiago, que son sostenidos por la actriz y su esposo. La imagen fue publicada en blanco y negro.

Me encanta esta foto como un recordatorio de que no importa cuán grande crezca Santiago, ¡siempre serás mi bebé!

 

