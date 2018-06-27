Eva Longoria a su primogénito, palabras de amor maternal
La actriz Eva Longoria vive la etapa que muchos mujeres anhelan, ¡ser mamás! Hace unos días dio a luz a su primogénito Santiago, fruto de su amor con el ejecutivo de Televisa José Bastón.
Hello world! I introduce to you Santiago Enrique Bastón. Thank you everyone for showering my baby boy with all your warm wishes! Special thanks to @usahola. In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border. Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms. Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them. That’s why I am supporting @raicestexas and @aclu_nationwide to help fund legal services for separated families (link in bio) #KeepFamiliesTogether
En una tierna publicación en sus redes sociales, Eva Longoria compartió todo su sentir ante la llegada de su primogénito Santiago.
Empezando mi día lleno de gratitud por esta pequeña bendición de un ser humano.
Starting off my Monday full of gratitude for this little blessing of a human! ���� Pepe and I want to thank all the nurses at @cedarssinai who took such great care of my baby and I. You are all angels, sharing your knowledge and experience to make sure new moms feel good about going home and caring for this fragile life of a newborn. I love this picture as a reminder that no matter how big you grow Santiago, you will always be my baby! #BabyBaston
Santiago Enrique Bastón nació en el exclusivo hospital Cedars-Sinai de Beverly Hills, en Los Ángeles, California, y Eva Longoria no quiso dejar pasar la oportunidad de agradecer al personal médico las atenciones que le dieron a ella y a su bebé.
“Pepe y yo queremos agradecer a todas las enfermeras que cuidaron tanto de mi bebé y de mí. Son unos ángeles, compartiendo sus conocimientos y experiencia para aseguraros de que las nuevas mamás se sientan bien al ir a casa y cuidar de la vida tan frágil de un recién nacido".
El mensaje está acompañado por una fotografía donde aparecen los pequeños pies de Santiago, que son sostenidos por la actriz y su esposo. La imagen fue publicada en blanco y negro.
Me encanta esta foto como un recordatorio de que no importa cuán grande crezca Santiago, ¡siempre serás mi bebé!
So Monday was our 2 year anniversary and I didn’t forget, I was just too sleepy to post! My wonderful husband sent me these gorgeous flowers and I’m giving him a baby ��! I’m the luckiest woman in the world to have a husband like Pepe and I pray we have 50 more years of many blessings, much laughter and endless happiness! Happy Anniversary Amor Mìo! ❤❤❤
