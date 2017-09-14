FOTOS: Ella le salvó la vida a Selena Gomez

El nombre de Francia Raisa está sonando en todas partes, de 29 años, la joven es una actriz de cine y series televisivas, pero también la amiga de Selena Gomez a quien se dispuso a salvarle la vida donándole un riñón.
Este día, la actriz y cantante Selena Gomez publicó en Instagram la noticia de que ha tenido que entrar al quirófano para recibir una donación de riñón como consecuencia de la enfermedad de 'Lupus' que padece.
Debido a esta situación Francia, quien considera a la estrella de 25 años como su propia “hermanita”, donó de forma desinteresada uno de sus riñones para el trasplante que necesitaba.
"Quiero compartir de forma honesta con ustedes mi viaje a través de los últimos meses. Hasta que pueda hacerlo quiero agradecer públicamente a mi familia y al increíble equipo médico por todo lo que han hecho por mí antes y después de la cirugía", relató en Instagram la cantante.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
La joven cantante Selena Gómez reveló esta semana el padecimiento de una enfermedad autoinmune que afecta a millones de personas en Estados Unidos
Francia Raisa nació en Los Ángeles, pero sus raíces son mexicanas y hondureñas. Es conocida por su destacado papel como “Leti” en la cinta de 2006 “Bring It On: All or Nothing” (Triunfos Robados 3: Todo O Nada).
10 days until my birthday, July 26! I'm so grateful that I've come to a place in my life where my birthday doesn't revolve around gifts. I have everything I need this birthday and so now the best gift I can get is a gift I can give. @uheroes is an incredible anti-human trafficking organization that I've been working with for many years. They rescue children from sex slavery and this year I want to give the gift of freedom and redemption to 5 more girls. Can you give this gift with me? There are 27 million people trapped in slavery all over the world, and if you donate $27 or more you will get this cool shirt that I helped design as a free gift to you. Click on the link in my bio to become an unlikely hero. Thank you for giving the gift of freedom for my birthday!
La joven también ha participado en series como “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” y “The Mindy Project”.
Su amistad con Selena se remonta a hace unos años, de hecho ambas han estado juntas en producciones audiovisuales como el videclip 'Everybody knows' de Dustin Tavella en un video muy popular en Youtube.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! Haha!������ So awesome to wake up to so many birthday wishes. Thank you to those who have donated to @uheroes and have contributed to making my birthday wish come true.... to rescue 5 kids out of slavery. It's doing so well we're gonna keep this going for two more weeks. Click the link in my bio to learn more and get your own free vintage T that I helped design. I love you all so much! ❤️
En su cuenta de Instagram, Raisa ha compartido distintos momentos junto a Selena Gomez.
Hoy, esta joven se convirtió en la heroína de Selena, quien valientemente ha afrontado la enfermedad de lupus, una grave enfermedad reumática que puede afectar a cualquier órgano y/o sistema, ya sean articulaciones, músculos, la piel, riñón, pulmón, cerebro, corazón y casi todos los órganos del cuerpo.
El lupus afecta de forma gradual el sistema inmunitario y ataca a las células y tejidos sanos; aunque cualquiera puede padecerlo es más común en mujeres. Existen algunos tratamientos para esta enfermedad, pero no una cura definitiva.