FOTOS: Ella le salvó la vida a Selena Gomez

El nombre de Francia Raisa está sonando en todas partes, de 29 años, la joven es una actriz de cine y series televisivas, pero también la amiga de Selena Gomez a quien se dispuso a salvarle la vida donándole un riñón.

#tacotuesday You feel me ���������� Una publicación compartida por Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) el 12 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 9:27 PDT

Este día, la actriz y cantante Selena Gomez publicó en Instagram la noticia de que ha tenido que entrar al quirófano para recibir una donación de riñón como consecuencia de la enfermedad de 'Lupus' que padece.

Debido a esta situación Francia, quien considera a la estrella de 25 años como su propia “hermanita”, donó de forma desinteresada uno de sus riñones para el trasplante que necesitaba.

"Quiero compartir de forma honesta con ustedes mi viaje a través de los últimos meses. Hasta que pueda hacerlo quiero agradecer públicamente a mi familia y al increíble equipo médico por todo lo que han hecho por mí antes y después de la cirugía", relató en Instagram la cantante.

Francia Raisa nació en Los Ángeles, pero sus raíces son mexicanas y hondureñas. Es conocida por su destacado papel como “Leti” en la cinta de 2006 “Bring It On: All or Nothing” (Triunfos Robados 3: Todo O Nada).

La joven también ha participado en series como “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” y “The Mindy Project”.

Su amistad con Selena se remonta a hace unos años, de hecho ambas han estado juntas en producciones audiovisuales como el videclip 'Everybody knows' de Dustin Tavella en un video muy popular en Youtube.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! Haha!������ So awesome to wake up to so many birthday wishes. Thank you to those who have donated to @uheroes and have contributed to making my birthday wish come true.... to rescue 5 kids out of slavery. It's doing so well we're gonna keep this going for two more weeks. Click the link in my bio to learn more and get your own free vintage T that I helped design. I love you all so much! ❤️ Una publicación compartida por Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) el 26 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 8:36 PDT

En su cuenta de Instagram, Raisa ha compartido distintos momentos junto a Selena Gomez.

Hoy, esta joven se convirtió en la heroína de Selena, quien valientemente ha afrontado la enfermedad de lupus, una grave enfermedad reumática que puede afectar a cualquier órgano y/o sistema, ya sean articulaciones, músculos, la piel, riñón, pulmón, cerebro, corazón y casi todos los órganos del cuerpo.

Feliz cumpleaños a mi hermana, My forever friend ❤️ Una publicación compartida por Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) el 22 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 9:09 PDT

El lupus afecta de forma gradual el sistema inmunitario y ataca a las células y tejidos sanos; aunque cualquiera puede padecerlo es más común en mujeres. Existen algunos tratamientos para esta enfermedad, pero no una cura definitiva.