¡Atención fans de Halsey!, ofrecerá concierto en la CDMX
Ashley Nicolette, mejor conocida como Halsey, anunció a través de sus redes sociales, la última etapa de su gira mundial, la cual arranca el 19 de abril en Australia.
Para todos sus fans mexicanos, Halsey incluyó a la ciudad de México para uno de sus shows del tour que acompaña a su producción discográfica “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom”.
Halsey se presentará en el Pepsi Center WTC de la ciudad de México el próximo 15 de junio. Los boletos entrarán en preventa Scotiabank desde el 4 de abril y posteriormente se abrirá la venta general.
¡CONFIRMADO! @halsey el 15 de junio en #PCWTC— Pepsi Center WTC (@PepsiCenterWTC) 26 de marzo de 2018
Preventa @ScotiabankMX: 4 de abril a partir de las 11:00 hrs
Venta general: 5 de abril a partir de las 11:00 hrs
Box Superior $890
General A $1,180
General B $720
Sección C $890
Zona Discap. $720 pic.twitter.com/HfEBpcSKMt
En su tour, Halsey tendrá una invitada especial en cada continente. La invitada especial para su visita a Latinoamérica será Lauren Jauregui, integrante de la agrupación “Fifth Harmony”, quienes hace algunos días anunciaron que entrarían en receso para enfocarse a sus carreras como solistas.
ULTRA 2018! Fun fact: I grew up in Miami around mad EDM and Ultra was always one of those mecas I wanted to attend w my friends but wasn’t able to because my parents thought I was too young (������). I started working with 5th when I was 16 so I was always working every year ultra weekend. Fast forward 5 years and I actually get to say that today I performed on MAINSTAGE with @steveaoki at my first Ultra attendance�������� talk about manifestation, talk about love, talk about gratitude. I can’t believe the places life and the universe have guided me and I’m just so grateful to be able to do things like this as a living�� thank you thank you thank you. More pictures as soon as people have a chance to give em to me haha���� (also peep my two little angels dancing around the first pic) ((and sorry for the late post my phone glitched on me/:)
Comentarios