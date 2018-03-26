Show

¡Atención fans de Halsey!, ofrecerá concierto en la CDMX

La cantante estará acompañada por Lauren Jauregui, integrante de la agrupación Fifth Harmony; el show será en el Pepsi Center WTC
Ashley Nicolette, mejor conocida como Halsey, anunció a través de sus redes sociales, la última etapa de su gira mundial, la cual arranca el 19 de abril en Australia.

 

Para todos sus fans mexicanos, Halsey incluyó a la ciudad de México para uno de sus shows del tour que acompaña a su producción discográfica “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom”.

 

Halsey se presentará en el Pepsi Center WTC de la ciudad de México el próximo 15 de junio. Los boletos entrarán en preventa Scotiabank desde el 4 de abril y posteriormente se abrirá la venta general.

En su tour, Halsey tendrá una invitada especial en cada continente. La invitada especial para su visita a Latinoamérica será Lauren Jauregui, integrante de la agrupación “Fifth Harmony”, quienes hace algunos días anunciaron que entrarían en receso para enfocarse a sus carreras como solistas.

 

