"Hellboy" regresa con un nuevo tráiler

"El demonio rojo" vuelve casi 15 años después de que Guillermo del Toro hiciera su adaptación; Milla Jovovich participa en la película a estrenarse en abril de 2019

Por: Jorge Rodarte

"Hellboy" regresa con un nuevo tráiler. "El demonio rojo" vuelve en este reboot de Lionsgate, casi 15 años después de que Guillermo del Toro hiciera su adaptación.

A principios de los dos miles, "Hellboy", de Guillermo del Toro, se dio a conocer en todo el mundo a través del cine.

Tras dos cintas, el mexicano salió de la franquicia. Ahora, Lionsgate retomó la historia de "El demonio rojo" y acaba de presentar el primer avance del reboot.

Dirigida por Neil Marshall y protagonizada por David Harbour (el sheriff de "Stranger Things"), "Hellboy" volverá a las salas cinematográficas en abril de 2019.

El carismático personaje se enfrentará contra la “Reina de la Sangre”, interpretada por la actriz Milla Jovovich, quien quiere acabar con todos los humanos.

La actriz de películas como  "Resident Evil" y "El quinto elemento" aparece en la fotografía como la malvada bruja mostrando todo su poder. Acribillada a balazos y con un rasgado vestido manchado de sangre, Nimue se muestra con todo su esplendor.

El personaje de Jovovich fue amante del mago Merlín durante el reinado del Rey Arturo. De él aprendió los hechizos que la llevaron a ser una de las brujas más poderosas. Cuando la locura se apoderó de ella, aprisionó al hechicero para toda la eternidad.

Ian McShane, Daniel Dae Kim, Sasha Lane, Penelope Mitchell y Thomas Haden Church, entre otros actores, participan también en dicha cinta.

 
 
 
