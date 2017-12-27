Hermana de Beyoncé tiene extraña enfermedad psiquiátrica
"Es un diagnóstico complicado, y aún estoy aprendiendo mucho sobre mí", manifestó la también cantante
Este miércoles, Solange Knowles tomó Instagram para compartir con sus seguidores que no podrá realizar su show de Fin de Año, tras haber sido diagnosticada con un desorden automático.
"Escribí, borré y reescribí esto como 5 veces. Aún no sé exactamente qué o cuánto quiero compartir. Sin embargo, para mí es muy importante la gente de Sudáfrica, un lugar que tiene un significado tremendo para mí y que me ha dado tanto, sepa porque no podré presentarme en el Afro Punk esta Víspera de Año Nuevo", dijo Solange al inicio de su mensaje.
Solange manifestó que durante los últimos cinco meses ha sido tratada tranquilamente, y ha trabajado con un Desorden Automático. Asegura que ha sido un viaje no muy fácil para ella, donde a veces se siente bien, y otras veces para nada bien.
"Es un diagnóstico complicado, y aún estoy aprendiendo mucho sobre mí, pero ahora mismo, mis doctores no me están autorizando para un viaje tan largo, y hacer un rigoroso show justo después".
Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times... Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share... However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me... Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after. I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you.......but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance.....as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways. I can’t thank Afro Punk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows. As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018. This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life... Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.
La hermana menor de Beyoncé se disculpó con sus fans, quienes esperaban verla en vivo, diciéndole a todos cuánto lamenta perderse ese show.
"No puedo poner en palabras cuán triste estoy y cuánto lamento no poder actuar para ustedes esta víspera de Año Nuevo, simplemente no hay otro lugar en el que quisiera estar más que ahí con mi familia para iniciar el 2018 con ustedes… pero se los prometo, volverá al AfroPunk y ofreceré este show… ya que es extremadamente importante para mí conectarme con la gente que me ha inspirado de cerca en tantas formas".
Luego le envió su amor a los recientes festivales en los que actuó, agradeciéndoles por su apoyo.
"No le puedo agradecer lo suficiente al Afro Pun por su apoyo, y a todos los demás festivales de este pasado verano/otoño que sabían sobre mi salud, lo mantuvieron en confidencialidad, y se aseguraron de hacerme sentir apoyada mientras hacía estos shows", escribió. "Como parte del autocuidado que he impulsado durante este último año, necesito empezar por mí, y espero con ansias hacer un mejor trabajo este 2018".
Solange culminó su mensaje diciendo:
"Este último año ha sido uno de los más completos de mi vida. Presentar este disco y experimentar el intercambio de energía con ustedes ha sido increíble, y estoy tan emocionada por seguir haciendo el trabajo que me hace sentir absolutamente humilde y apreciaría seguirlo haciendo el próximo año. Me da vida".
