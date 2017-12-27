Hermana de Beyoncé tiene extraña enfermedad psiquiátrica

Este miércoles, Solange Knowles tomó Instagram para compartir con sus seguidores que no podrá realizar su show de Fin de Año, tras haber sido diagnosticada con un desorden automático.

"Escribí, borré y reescribí esto como 5 veces. Aún no sé exactamente qué o cuánto quiero compartir. Sin embargo, para mí es muy importante la gente de Sudáfrica, un lugar que tiene un significado tremendo para mí y que me ha dado tanto, sepa porque no podré presentarme en el Afro Punk esta Víspera de Año Nuevo", dijo Solange al inicio de su mensaje.

Solange manifestó que durante los últimos cinco meses ha sido tratada tranquilamente, y ha trabajado con un Desorden Automático. Asegura que ha sido un viaje no muy fácil para ella, donde a veces se siente bien, y otras veces para nada bien.

"Es un diagnóstico complicado, y aún estoy aprendiendo mucho sobre mí, pero ahora mismo, mis doctores no me están autorizando para un viaje tan largo, y hacer un rigoroso show justo después".

La hermana menor de Beyoncé se disculpó con sus fans, quienes esperaban verla en vivo, diciéndole a todos cuánto lamenta perderse ese show.

"No puedo poner en palabras cuán triste estoy y cuánto lamento no poder actuar para ustedes esta víspera de Año Nuevo, simplemente no hay otro lugar en el que quisiera estar más que ahí con mi familia para iniciar el 2018 con ustedes… pero se los prometo, volverá al AfroPunk y ofreceré este show… ya que es extremadamente importante para mí conectarme con la gente que me ha inspirado de cerca en tantas formas".

Luego le envió su amor a los recientes festivales en los que actuó, agradeciéndoles por su apoyo.

"No le puedo agradecer lo suficiente al Afro Pun por su apoyo, y a todos los demás festivales de este pasado verano/otoño que sabían sobre mi salud, lo mantuvieron en confidencialidad, y se aseguraron de hacerme sentir apoyada mientras hacía estos shows", escribió. "Como parte del autocuidado que he impulsado durante este último año, necesito empezar por mí, y espero con ansias hacer un mejor trabajo este 2018".

Solange culminó su mensaje diciendo: