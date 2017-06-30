Hija Jenni da polémica junto al padre quien abusó de ella

Trinidad Marín, quien fuera el primer esposo y padre de los 3 primeros hijos de la fallecida cantante Jenni Rivera, cumple una condena de 31 años en prisión por abusar sexualmente de sus hijas Chiquis y Jacky, y de Rosie, hermana de Jenni.
Sin embargo, Jacky ha decidido darle una segunda oportunidad a su padre, y desde el año pasado se reconcilió con él, por lo que ya fue a visitarlo a la cárcel.
La relación va tan bien que la joven de 27 años, compartió en su cuenta de Instagram una foto junto a Trinidad, cuando lo visito la última vez.
Jacky aprovechó para explicar a todos, en especial a los fans de su madre, por qué había decidido volver a tener contacto con su padre, quien a los ojos de muchos podría parecer un monstruo, y que incluso su madre llamo “rata” en su libro Inquebrantable.
These are my #1 partners in crime , secret keepers, mess up fixers, take one for the teamers!! I wouldnt change them for anything. Thank you to my siblings for being every thing when I need it, i admire your guys strength and tender hearts. #happynationalsiblingsday @chiquisoficial @my_key_rivera @jenicka_lopez @juanangeloficial
“No puedo describir los sentimientos que enfrenté ese día. Fue surreal, me dio susto. Fue un momento agridulce; me sentía ansiosa”.
“Algunos de ustedes deben estar preguntándose, ¿por qué ella quisiera tener algún tipo de relación con ese hombre? ¿Cómo le hace eso a su mamá?. Lo primero es que mi mamá fue tan maravillosa, que nunca suprimió mi deseo o necesidad de tener a mi papá en mi vida. Tampoco me obligó a odiarlo. En segundo lugar, decidí establecer una relación con él porque es mi papá, porque no importa qué yo lo amo. Las decisiones que tomó fueron terribles, pero lo perdono y creo que está y seguirá mejorando. Ningún pecado es demasiado grande para Dios”.
I'm sharing a very important picture with you all. It's one that I cherish with all my heart. This picture was taken exactly 1 year and 2 days ago. It was the first time I went to go see my dad after 18 years or so. I can't describe the feelings I had felt that day. It was surreal and scary. Bittersweet, I felt anxiety and a little bit of disappointment at the circumstances of our meeting because I was forced to realize and face that all the tragedy my mother and family went through was real. Many of you might feel confused especially if you've seen #MariposaDeBarrio, the television series about my moms life. It paints a very scary and ugly picture of my father. And I'm know the things that are portrayed are true because details from that series come directly from my moms and my families testimonies. BUT I also know that since it is a novela series it's also dramatized. So you may be asking why would she ever want a relationship with that man? Or How can she do this to her mom? First thing, my mom was such an amazing woman that she never suppressed my desire/need to have my dad in my life nor did she force me to hate him. Second, I choose to have a relationship with him because he is my father! Cause no matter what I love him. I'm a person who has made so many mistakes in my past. So 2nd chances our crucially important to me and I truly believe In the power of forgiveness. Yes, the choices he made were terrible but I forgive him and believe he is and will continue to be better. No sin is too big for God #MariposaDeBarrio #restoration #forgiveness #transformationtuesday
Por ahora, Jacqueline Melina es la única de los 3 hijos que tuvo Jenni con Trinidad, que ha accedido a visitarlo en prisión.
Por su parte Chiquis ha dicho que no está lista para dar ese paso, aunque sí ha hablado con su padre por teléfono, mientras que su hermano Michael ha decidido desvincularse por completo de su padre, e incluso se cambió el nombre, pues aún no lo perdona y no piensa darle un espacio en su vida.