Hija Jenni da polémica junto al padre quien abusó de ella

Trinidad Marín, quien fuera el primer esposo y padre de los 3 primeros hijos de la fallecida cantante Jenni Rivera, cumple una condena de 31 años en prisión por abusar sexualmente de sus hijas Chiquis y Jacky, y de Rosie, hermana de Jenni.

Sin embargo, Jacky ha decidido darle una segunda oportunidad a su padre, y desde el año pasado se reconcilió con él, por lo que ya fue a visitarlo a la cárcel.

La relación va tan bien que la joven de 27 años, compartió en su cuenta de Instagram una foto junto a Trinidad, cuando lo visito la última vez.

Jacky aprovechó para explicar a todos, en especial a los fans de su madre, por qué había decidido volver a tener contacto con su padre, quien a los ojos de muchos podría parecer un monstruo, y que incluso su madre llamo “rata” en su libro Inquebrantable.

These are my #1 partners in crime , secret keepers, mess up fixers, take one for the teamers!! I wouldnt change them for anything. Thank you to my siblings for being every thing when I need it, i admire your guys strength and tender hearts. #happynationalsiblingsday @chiquisoficial @my_key_rivera @jenicka_lopez @juanangeloficial Una publicación compartida de Jacquelin Melina Campos (@jmelina217) el 10 de Abr de 2017 a la(s) 9:56 PDT

“No puedo describir los sentimientos que enfrenté ese día. Fue surreal, me dio susto. Fue un momento agridulce; me sentía ansiosa”.

“Algunos de ustedes deben estar preguntándose, ¿por qué ella quisiera tener algún tipo de relación con ese hombre? ¿Cómo le hace eso a su mamá?. Lo primero es que mi mamá fue tan maravillosa, que nunca suprimió mi deseo o necesidad de tener a mi papá en mi vida. Tampoco me obligó a odiarlo. En segundo lugar, decidí establecer una relación con él porque es mi papá, porque no importa qué yo lo amo. Las decisiones que tomó fueron terribles, pero lo perdono y creo que está y seguirá mejorando. Ningún pecado es demasiado grande para Dios”.

Por ahora, Jacqueline Melina es la única de los 3 hijos que tuvo Jenni con Trinidad, que ha accedido a visitarlo en prisión.

Por su parte Chiquis ha dicho que no está lista para dar ese paso, aunque sí ha hablado con su padre por teléfono, mientras que su hermano Michael ha decidido desvincularse por completo de su padre, e incluso se cambió el nombre, pues aún no lo perdona y no piensa darle un espacio en su vida.