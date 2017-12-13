Conéctate a El Debate

Hija de Jenni Rivera da a conocer su proceso de divorcio

Jacquie pide respeto en estos difíciles momentos que asegura, son solo de dos personas

Hija de Jenni Rivera da a conocer su proceso de divorcio

Tras los constantes rumores de que Jacquie Rivera estaba separada de su esposo Mike, finalmente ella lo confirmó con una publicación en su cuenta de Instagram.

Al asegurar que sus personas más cercanas ya lo saben y la han estado apoyando, la hija de la fallecida Jenni Rivera explicó que como siempre ha incluido a sus seguidores en sus mejores y peores momentos, los quería hacer partícipes del difícil momento por el que atraviesa.

“Mike y yo estamos en el proceso de nuestro divorcio. Respetando tanto a Mike como a mí y a nuestras familias, les pido que se abstengan de publicar comentarios sobre el divorcio. Ya sean de tristeza, religiosos o sus opiniones personales”.

La hermana de Chiquis Rivera prefiere mantener este momento en la mayor privacidad posible porque “los divorcios son entre dos personas y a pesar de que somos figuras públicas, quiero proteger la poca privacidad que tenemos no solo para los micrófonos y mi corazón, sino principalmente para nuestros hijos”.

Aclaró que si se dio a la tarea de hacer esta publicación, es porque “me preocupo por todos ustedes y sé que muchos han tenido preguntas e inquietudes sobre el estado de nuestra relación. Quería ser quien se los confirmara, todo en un esfuerzo por silenciar cualquier duda”.

Jacquie agregó que ella y Mike continuarán siendo amigos “para proporcionarles a nuestros hijos padres increíbles”, pero que por el momento ha decidido no revelar más información.

“Simplemente pido su amor y oraciones en esta nueva temporada de ambos en nuestras vidas”.

 