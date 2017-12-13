Hija de Jenni Rivera da a conocer su proceso de divorcio

Tras los constantes rumores de que Jacquie Rivera estaba separada de su esposo Mike, finalmente ella lo confirmó con una publicación en su cuenta de Instagram.
Al asegurar que sus personas más cercanas ya lo saben y la han estado apoyando, la hija de la fallecida Jenni Rivera explicó que como siempre ha incluido a sus seguidores en sus mejores y peores momentos, los quería hacer partícipes del difícil momento por el que atraviesa.
“Mike y yo estamos en el proceso de nuestro divorcio. Respetando tanto a Mike como a mí y a nuestras familias, les pido que se abstengan de publicar comentarios sobre el divorcio. Ya sean de tristeza, religiosos o sus opiniones personales”.
To my dear followers, As you know, I have made it a point to include you guys in the the best and worst moments of my life. So I don't want to leave you behind on this. Mike and I are in the process of our divorce. The people closest to me already know and their support has been such a great help. But, I didn’t want to leave you all out as you all have also been with me through all moments of my life. As respect to both Mike and I and our families, I ask that you all kindly refrain from posting any comments regarding the divorce. Whether they be sad, religious, or your personal opinions. As I’m sure many of you can understand, divorces are between two people. And even though we are public figures. I want to protect the little privacy we do have not only for mikes and my heart but mainly for our kids. I am simply posting this because I care for you all and I know many of you have had questions and concerns about the status of our relationship. I wanted to be the one to confirm to you, all in the efforts to silence any doubts. We will continue to be friends in order to provide as amazing parents to our children. At this time, I have decided to disclose no further information. I simply ask for your love and prayers in this new season of both our lives. Thank you.
La hermana de Chiquis Rivera prefiere mantener este momento en la mayor privacidad posible porque “los divorcios son entre dos personas y a pesar de que somos figuras públicas, quiero proteger la poca privacidad que tenemos no solo para los micrófonos y mi corazón, sino principalmente para nuestros hijos”.
Aclaró que si se dio a la tarea de hacer esta publicación, es porque “me preocupo por todos ustedes y sé que muchos han tenido preguntas e inquietudes sobre el estado de nuestra relación. Quería ser quien se los confirmara, todo en un esfuerzo por silenciar cualquier duda”.
Jacquie agregó que ella y Mike continuarán siendo amigos “para proporcionarles a nuestros hijos padres increíbles”, pero que por el momento ha decidido no revelar más información.
“Simplemente pido su amor y oraciones en esta nueva temporada de ambos en nuestras vidas”.