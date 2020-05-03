Imitador de Freddy Mercury entretiene a sus vecinos en cuarentena
Habitantes de un hotel de España quedaron sorprendidos con la gran imitación de Freddy Mercury de uno de sus vecinos
España.- Sin duda, estos días de aislamiento por la cuarentena debido a la pandemia de coronavirus han sido muy difíciles para todo el mundo, por lo que artistas locales han decidido demostrar su talento en los alrededores de los lugares que habitan y así ayudar a los demás a sobrellevar esto.
Saxofonistas, cantantes, DJs y hasta imitadores han tratado de hacer más amena y entretenida la cuarentena para muchos, entre ellos sus vecinos, tal es el caso de un hombre de España, imitador del fallecido cantante de Queen, Freddy Mercury, quien salió a su balcón a deleitar a todos con su talento.
Uno de los inquilinos del Hotel Baviera, ubicado en Marbella, España, se percató de que uno de sus vecinos se transformó en Mercury para salir al balcón y ofrecer un increíble show, mismo que fascinó a todos los presentes a los alrededores.
El hombre salió para ofrecer la presentación de "I Want to break free", uno de los temas más representativos e icónicos de la agrupación estadounidense, con el que sorprendió cómo le hacía un gran homenaje hacia el líder de una de las bandas de rock más importantes.
Las escenas fueron capturadas por otro sujeto, quien lo publicó en Internet y de inmediato se viralizó, recaudando en YouTube decenas de miles de reproducciones y figurando como uno de los favoritos de los internautas durante esta cuarentena, así como de los fanáticos del cantante.
En el video se aprecia al imitador vistiendo las representativas prendas de Freddy; jeans de mezclilla, camisa de resaque y tenis, así como bailando al ritmo del tema ya mencionado y utilizando una aspiradora para revivir cada momento especial del videoclip oficial de la canción.
