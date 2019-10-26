Jennifer López dona comida a una escuela durante un año

Selecciona tu región
Jorge Rodarte

La famosa actriz y cantante Jennifer López, protagonista de la nueva película "Hustlers", que se exhibe actualmente en cine de casi todo el mundo, toma la decisión de donar comida a una escuela primaria durante un año, esto luego de  leer una publicación sobre un estudiante hambriento.

La cantante estadounidense Jennifer López y Álex Rodríguez, su prometido,  donaron al banco de alimentos de una escuela primaria, del estado de Tennessee, el suministro anual de comida tras leer una emotiva publicación en Facebook.

 

En distintos medios de comunicación se relata que Jennifer López, quien es originaria de Nueva York, vio la publicación en Facebook en la que una maestra del establecimiento relata que un niño no tenía nada qué comer.

 

Cuando vimos esta historia, no solo se me saltaron las lágrimas, ¡sino también a Alex! Ningún niño debería tener que irse a dormir con hambre. Todos deberían tener acceso a comida deliciosa y nutritiva", escribió López en su cuenta de Instagram.

La decisión que Jennifer López ha tomad en acuero mutuo con Rodríguez la tiene muy emocionada y sobre todo satisfecha, recalca ella.

Este fue mi momento favorito del mes y es una de las mejores cosas que hemos podido hacer."

 

Jennifer López triunfa en el cine con su película "Hustlers",  en cuya trama se cuenta la historia de un grupo de strippers que deciden hacer justicia por mano propia mediante un plan en el que emborrachan y drogan a sus clientes.

Los hechos ocurren frente a la crisis económica provocada por Wall Street en 2008, y apoyadas por los establecimientos donde ellas trabajan, les vacían las tarjetas de crédito a sus clientes.

 

Estafadoras de Wall Street (título original en inglés: Hustlers) es una película estadounidense de drama policiaco escrita y dirigida por Lorene Scafaria.

La película es protagonizada por Jennifer López, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles y Lili Reinhart.

 

