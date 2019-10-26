Jennifer López dona comida a una escuela durante un año
Jennifer López dona comida a una escuela durante un año, tras leer una publicación sobre un estudiante hambriento
La famosa actriz y cantante Jennifer López, protagonista de la nueva película "Hustlers", que se exhibe actualmente en cine de casi todo el mundo, toma la decisión de donar comida a una escuela primaria durante un año, esto luego de leer una publicación sobre un estudiante hambriento.
La cantante estadounidense Jennifer López y Álex Rodríguez, su prometido, donaron al banco de alimentos de una escuela primaria, del estado de Tennessee, el suministro anual de comida tras leer una emotiva publicación en Facebook.
En distintos medios de comunicación se relata que Jennifer López, quien es originaria de Nueva York, vio la publicación en Facebook en la que una maestra del establecimiento relata que un niño no tenía nada qué comer.
When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help. We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough. When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex's as well! I don’t know if you guys know, but Alex and I are part owners in a company called Tiller & Hatch, and we decided to donate a years worth of of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school’s food pantry. ��✨ This is why being a business owner, and having actual ownership in companies (not licensing), is so important to me and Alex, especially as Latinos. It's about showing our community, this is what life can be. You can take charge and take ownership. It allows us to have a say in creating things that make people's lives better and have partners that share our passion for giving back. Because giving back and being there for others is really what matters most ❤️❤️❤️ We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry. Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do. @tillerandhatch #tillerandhatch
Cuando vimos esta historia, no solo se me saltaron las lágrimas, ¡sino también a Alex! Ningún niño debería tener que irse a dormir con hambre. Todos deberían tener acceso a comida deliciosa y nutritiva", escribió López en su cuenta de Instagram.
La decisión que Jennifer López ha tomad en acuero mutuo con Rodríguez la tiene muy emocionada y sobre todo satisfecha, recalca ella.
Este fue mi momento favorito del mes y es una de las mejores cosas que hemos podido hacer."
Jennifer López triunfa en el cine con su película "Hustlers", en cuya trama se cuenta la historia de un grupo de strippers que deciden hacer justicia por mano propia mediante un plan en el que emborrachan y drogan a sus clientes.
Los hechos ocurren frente a la crisis económica provocada por Wall Street en 2008, y apoyadas por los establecimientos donde ellas trabajan, les vacían las tarjetas de crédito a sus clientes.
Estafadoras de Wall Street (título original en inglés: Hustlers) es una película estadounidense de drama policiaco escrita y dirigida por Lorene Scafaria.
La película es protagonizada por Jennifer López, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles y Lili Reinhart.
Comentarios