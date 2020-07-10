Jesse Tyler Ferguson, actor de ‘Modern Family’ da la bienvenida a su primer hijo
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, (Mitch Prittchett en 'Modern Family') dio la bienvenida a su primer hijo junto a su espodo Justin Mikita, informó el representante del actor estadounidense
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, actor estadounidense conocido por interpretar a Mitchell Prittchett en la serie "Modern Family" dio la bienvenida junto a su esposo, el abogado Justin Mikita a su primer hijo el pasado 7 de julio, según refirió el representante del actor a varios medios de espectáculos.
El representante de Jesse Tyler Ferguson reveló que el nombre del bebé es Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita ¡Bienvenido a la familia moderna!
Los nuevos padres están encantados y entusiasmados por este nuevo viaje como una familia de tres
Dijo el representante a Page Six.
5 years ago today the Supreme Court decided that any US citizen had the right to legally marry the person they loved, regardless of their sex. On July 20, 2013, almost two years before that that historic moment I married @justinmikita in New York, one of 13 states where we could be legally married at that time. We were joined in matrimony by our friend, Tony Kushner. He began with: “Dearly Beloved, We’re gathered here together in the sight of God, in Whom some few of us absolutely believe and in Whom a few of us absolutely don’t and in Whom most of us locate a deep, unresolvable unknowing; and gather together in the face of this congregation, in the sight of one another - and here we’re on somewhat firmer, less metaphysical terrain – to join these two wonderful men, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita, in matrimony, which some of us regard as a holy estate, and I assume the vast majority of us regard as an honorable estate, and happily all of us can regard as a legally sanctioned estate, at least in 13 states, including this one, and in the District of Columbia and five Native American tribes. And counting.” And continue we did. I am so proud that my marriage is recognized as equal in all 50 states of this great country. We must continue to protect those rights we fought so hard for while continuing to press forward with further protections for the LGBTQ community. It is so important to vote in this election. Please, please vote. Sending so much love to all of you and Happy Pride. ❤️ JTF
Jesse y Justin anunciaron en enero que estaban esperando al "pequeño paquete de alegría", sin embargo, hasta el momento ninguno ha compartido nada de su hijo en las redes sociales.
En febrero, la pareja realizó un "Baby shower" temático con sus personas cercanas, entre ellos los compañeros de 'Modern Family' como Sofía Vergara, Sarah Hyland y Lisa Rinna.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson y Justin Mikita se conocieron en 2010 en un gimnasio de Wes Hollywood. Jesse comenzaba en la ahora famosa serie Modern Family.
Después de casi tres años de relación, en 2013, la feliz pareja se casó en una ceremonia lujosa y llena de famosos en la ciudad de Nueva York, Estados Unidos.
La pareja fundó la ornganización no lucrativa Tie the Nnot, dedicada a la venta de corbatas y pajaritas para recaudar fondos para diferentes causas LGBT.
