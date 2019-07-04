Joss Stone desilusionada revela que fue deportada de Irán
Joss Stone reveló en Instagram Storie que solo tenia planeado ir a ver unas presentaciones pero fue deportada del lugar
Joss Stone compartió en redes sociales su travesía y aunque asegura que el gobierno se portó muy amable se quedó con la ganas de cantar en ese lugar
La cantante de soul británico Joss Stone dice que fue deportada de Irán después de llegar a la República Islámica como parte de una gira mundial de conciertos, a pesar de que no planeaba actuar allí.
Publicando en Instagram, Stone aparece en un video con un pañuelo blanco que dice: "Bueno, llegamos a Irán, nos detuvieron y luego nos deportaron". Ella dijo que sabía que las actuaciones en solitario de mujeres eran ilegales, pero aún quería verlas. Corrí.
Ella escribió que las autoridades iraníes la colocaron en una "lista negra" porque creían que ella podría intentar realizar un espectáculo público. Ella describió a las autoridades que se reunieron con ella al llegar a la isla Kish de Irán como profesionales a lo largo de su interacción.
"Estas personas son personas realmente agradables y amables que se sentían mal por no haber podido anular el sistema", escribió en una leyenda.
Bajo la ley iraní, las mujeres no pueden realizar conciertos en solitario, aunque las mujeres sí tocan en grupos y orquestas. No está claro qué planeaba hacer Stone en Irán, aunque su publicación en Instagram describió su deseo de mostrar "los aspectos positivos de nuestro mundo".
So , our very last country on the list was Iran . We were aware there couldn’t be a public concert as I am a woman and that is illegal in this country. Personally I don’t fancy going to an Iranian prison nor am I trying to change the politics of the countries I visit nor do I wish to put other people in danger. However, it seems the authority’s don’t believe we wouldn’t be playing a public show so they have popped us on what they call the ‘black list ‘ as we found out when we turned up to the immigration hall. After long discussions with the most friendly charming and welcoming immigration people the decision was made to detain us for the night and to deport us in the morning. Of course I was gutted. So close yet so far, this moment broke a little piece of my heart. Then I realised the silver lining was bright. I told them my story and explained my mission, to bring good feeling with what I have to give and show those who want to look, the positives of our globe. All with the understanding that public performance wasn’t an option in this scenario. I still have to walk forward towards that goal some way some how. And of course music is my driver. Doesn’t mean we have to brake any laws though. There is music everywhere. Even here, we just have to play by there rules and they have to believe we will. It’s a trust thing. They were so kind to us, at one point I started to question it. The question whirled around my head, were they just luring is into a false sense of security so we would walk into our jail cells quietly with out a drama? Nope , these people are genuinely nice kind people that felt bad that they couldn’t over ride the system. They didn’t speak English so well so the translator Mohamed, who clearly had a lovely soul conveyed the message that they hoped we would go to embassy to sort it all out and come back, they were refusing us entry with a heavy heart and were so sorry. After Mo had left, the officers kept telling us sorry. They said sorry all the way through this process and kept saying this till we got on the plane they were sending us away on. We were the ones that should have been apologising for not having our correct paper work. The ball
Los periódicos iraníes informaron los comentarios de Stone sobre Instagram el jueves, aunque no hubo comentarios inmediatos del gobierno sobre sus afirmaciones.
Stone publicó anteriormente imágenes de sí misma a bordo de un vuelo a la isla Kish de Irán en el Golfo Pérsico, que es una zona libre económica que permite viajar de todas las nacionalidades.
La agencia estatal de noticias IRNA luego citó a la policía en la isla Kish diciendo que Stone y sus acompañantes llegaron allí desde Muscat, Omán, el sábado. Dijeron que se le negó la entrada a Irán debido a la “falta de documentos y permisos necesarios”. La policía no dio detalles, solo para decir que nunca fue detenida y que ella y sus compañeros regresaron a Omán el domingo por la mañana.
Last month we visited, South Sudan. A lovely encounter for us all. We were well looked after when we came here and greeted by kind people and I think we were even lucky enough to make some friends for life. It was an amazing night, incredible people who were up for singing and some dancing. Everyone was very accommodating and we love the fact, the crowd joined in and had a good time with us. Thanks to contributing to a lovely eve. Will be back for sure. For more pics from the eve, visit jstotalworldtour.com #linkinprofile #gig #show #soul #music #southsudan #africa #JSTWT Team Joss x
Sin embargo, Kish también puede ser un lugar peligroso para los occidentales. Robert Levinson, un ex agente del FBI en una misión no autorizada para la CIA, desapareció en la isla Kish en marzo de 2007. Todavía no se ha encontrado. Mientras Irán niega estar involucrado en su desaparición, su familia y los EE. UU. Dicen que el gobierno de Irán lo retiene.
Stone llegó a la fama en 2003 como una adolescente de un pequeño pueblo con una voz grande y conmovedora, presentada en su álbum de debut más vendido "The Soul Sessions" y exitosos singles que incluyen "Fell In Love With A Boy". También ha actuado desempeña un papel y es amigo del príncipe Guillermo de Inglaterra y su esposa, Kate, así como del príncipe Harry.
