Joss Stone desilusionada revela que fue deportada de Irán

La cantante de soul británico Joss Stone dice que fue deportada de Irán después de llegar a la República Islámica como parte de una gira mundial de conciertos, a pesar de que no planeaba actuar allí.

Publicando en Instagram, Stone aparece en un video con un pañuelo blanco que dice: "Bueno, llegamos a Irán, nos detuvieron y luego nos deportaron". Ella dijo que sabía que las actuaciones en solitario de mujeres eran ilegales, pero aún quería verlas. Corrí.

Ella escribió que las autoridades iraníes la colocaron en una "lista negra" porque creían que ella podría intentar realizar un espectáculo público. Ella describió a las autoridades que se reunieron con ella al llegar a la isla Kish de Irán como profesionales a lo largo de su interacción.

"Estas personas son personas realmente agradables y amables que se sentían mal por no haber podido anular el sistema", escribió en una leyenda.

Bajo la ley iraní, las mujeres no pueden realizar conciertos en solitario, aunque las mujeres sí tocan en grupos y orquestas. No está claro qué planeaba hacer Stone en Irán, aunque su publicación en Instagram describió su deseo de mostrar "los aspectos positivos de nuestro mundo".

Los periódicos iraníes informaron los comentarios de Stone sobre Instagram el jueves, aunque no hubo comentarios inmediatos del gobierno sobre sus afirmaciones.

Stone publicó anteriormente imágenes de sí misma a bordo de un vuelo a la isla Kish de Irán en el Golfo Pérsico, que es una zona libre económica que permite viajar de todas las nacionalidades.

La agencia estatal de noticias IRNA luego citó a la policía en la isla Kish diciendo que Stone y sus acompañantes llegaron allí desde Muscat, Omán, el sábado. Dijeron que se le negó la entrada a Irán debido a la “falta de documentos y permisos necesarios”. La policía no dio detalles, solo para decir que nunca fue detenida y que ella y sus compañeros regresaron a Omán el domingo por la mañana.

Sin embargo, Kish también puede ser un lugar peligroso para los occidentales. Robert Levinson, un ex agente del FBI en una misión no autorizada para la CIA, desapareció en la isla Kish en marzo de 2007. Todavía no se ha encontrado. Mientras Irán niega estar involucrado en su desaparición, su familia y los EE. UU. Dicen que el gobierno de Irán lo retiene.

Stone llegó a la fama en 2003 como una adolescente de un pequeño pueblo con una voz grande y conmovedora, presentada en su álbum de debut más vendido "The Soul Sessions" y exitosos singles que incluyen "Fell In Love With A Boy". También ha actuado desempeña un papel y es amigo del príncipe Guillermo de Inglaterra y su esposa, Kate, así como del príncipe Harry.