Justin Bieber comprobaría con una foto su "boda secreta"

Además su joven esposa ha cambiado su apellido en sus redes sociales, ahora se llama Hailey Rhode Bieber

Por: Francisco Inzunza

Chris Pizzello / AP

Justin BieberHailey Baldwin ¿son o no son marido y mujer? Una fotografía que compartió hace unos días el joven astro del pop, comprobaría que efectivamente, ambos contrajeron matrimonio como tanto se ha dicho desde hace varios meses.

 

El cantante Justin Bieber se comprometió con la modelo Hailey Baldwin en julio, y desde entonces no han parado los rumores sobre una boda secreta. A pesar de que el tío de la modelo Alec Baldwin, había dicho a los medios que la pareja ya se había casado, por primera vez vemos una prueba mucho más clara de que el matrimonio ya se realizó.

En su perfil de Instagram Justin Bieber publicó una fotografía que dejó con la boca abierta a sus millones de "beliebers", ya que el cantante canadiense se refirió a Hailey Baldwin como su esposa de manera pública en la red social.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My little bean

Una publicación compartida de Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) el

"Mi esposa es increíble”, escribió Justin Bieber en la foto que hasta el momento supera los 6 millones de me gusta.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My wife is awesome

Una publicación compartida de Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) el

Por su parte, Hailey Baldwin cambió su apellido en su cuenta de Instagram, donde ahora se hace llamar Hailey Rhode Bieber.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

absolute best friend.

Una publicación compartida de Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) el

En septiembre pasado, el portal especializado TMZ señaló que la pareja se había casado discretamente en una oficina de registro civil en Nueva York, sin embargo, estas son las primeras pruebas públicas de la boda de JB y Hailey Bieber.

