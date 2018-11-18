Justin Bieber comprobaría con una foto su "boda secreta"
Además su joven esposa ha cambiado su apellido en sus redes sociales, ahora se llama Hailey Rhode Bieber
Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin ¿son o no son marido y mujer? Una fotografía que compartió hace unos días el joven astro del pop, comprobaría que efectivamente, ambos contrajeron matrimonio como tanto se ha dicho desde hace varios meses.
El cantante Justin Bieber se comprometió con la modelo Hailey Baldwin en julio, y desde entonces no han parado los rumores sobre una boda secreta. A pesar de que el tío de la modelo Alec Baldwin, había dicho a los medios que la pareja ya se había casado, por primera vez vemos una prueba mucho más clara de que el matrimonio ya se realizó.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
En su perfil de Instagram Justin Bieber publicó una fotografía que dejó con la boca abierta a sus millones de "beliebers", ya que el cantante canadiense se refirió a Hailey Baldwin como su esposa de manera pública en la red social.
"Mi esposa es increíble”, escribió Justin Bieber en la foto que hasta el momento supera los 6 millones de me gusta.
Por su parte, Hailey Baldwin cambió su apellido en su cuenta de Instagram, donde ahora se hace llamar Hailey Rhode Bieber.
En septiembre pasado, el portal especializado TMZ señaló que la pareja se había casado discretamente en una oficina de registro civil en Nueva York, sin embargo, estas son las primeras pruebas públicas de la boda de JB y Hailey Bieber.
