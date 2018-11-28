Katy Perry rinde homenaje a su fallecida amiga Angélica Cob-Baehler
Fue gracias a la insistencias de Angélica Cob-Baehler, quien falleció tras luchar contra el cáncer, que la disquera Capitol Records firmó con Katy Perry y se volvió la estrella que es hoy
Katy Perry ha recurrido a sus redes sociales para rendir homenaje a una de sus amigas más cercanas y a una figura clave en su éxito profesional, Angélica Cob-Baehler, quien falleció la semana pasada a la edad de 47 años tras una larga batalla contra el cáncer.
En un amplio mensaje compartido en sus redes sociales, Katy Perry ha recordado cómo siendo aún una joven ejecutiva, Angélica Cob-Baehler fue la responsable de convencer a los jefes de Capitol Records de que le ofrecieran un nuevo contrato discográfico después de que el sello Columbia decidiera no seguir apostando por ella, plantando así sin saberlo la semilla que daría pie a toda una carrera, pero ante todo ha querido aplaudir la entereza con que afrontó su enfermedad.
Hace seis días, una de mis amigas más cercanas y una de mis grandes defensoras, Angélica Cob-Baehler, dejó este mundo. Era una de las mujeres más fuertes que jamás he conocido.
In “The Battle of AmfAR” documentary, Liz Taylor said “Bitch, do something!” Last night, I took those words to heart when I had the honor of being given The Award of Courage from @amfar, who has certainly been doing everything they possibly can to end HIV/AIDS. Thank you, AmfAR for all that you do. Thank you Mayor @EricGarcetti for the very kind words last night. And special thanks to @alexismabille for helping bring my mother’s nickname for me, Feather, to life �� �� @gettyimages
"Luchó contra el cáncer como el mismísimo Rocky, soportó la quimioterapia, la inmunoterapia, una traqueotomía, sondas de alimentación durante meses y ensayos clínicos. La vi pasar por muchos estados a lo largo de los últimos meses, pero unas pocas cosas siguieron siendo una constante: su sentido del humor, tan sarcástico y travieso, su actitud positiva y el amor increíble que sentía hacia su familia", comentó Katy Perry a manera de homenaje a su amiga Angélica Cob-Baehler.
Six days ago, one of my biggest champions and realest friends, Angelica Cob-Baehler moved on from this place. She was one of the strongest women I have ever known - fighting her cancer like friggin’ Rocky, enduring chemo, immunotherapy, a tracheotomy, feeding tubes for months on end, and experimental cancer treatment trials. I watched her go through many stages for over a year, but a few things remained constant: her sarcastic/wicked sense of humor, her positive outlook, and the incredible love she had for her family. We had a lot of wins together for over 10 years, and I am incredibly grateful she was a born fighter/no shit-taker because she practically willed me into existence as a young artist when she “stole my files” from limbo at Columbia Records and brought them to life at Capitol Records. She was like a big sister to me, showing me the ropes and always having my back. She never became a yes-person and was quick to check me when I needed checking - that was family. I have procrastinated posting this because it makes it feel a little too final, but I don’t believe people ever really die - she just had to leave that body behind. Out of body, and full of spirit now. Sadly, she also left behind two amazing young girls, and an incredible husband who was the definition of ROCK through this whole process. As for me, I’ll never let them forget that Angelica embodied the angel in her name, was a woman of incredible integrity and character, a massive giver, and a DOPE human being. I know today is #GivingTuesday, and if you have been a longtime KatyCat and a friend of mine or Geli’s, let’s honor her by donating to her favorite charity, Generosity.org by clicking the link in bio. She may be gone from this place, but she will never be forgotten. Rest in power, my angel, and don’t worry, we got Chapman and the girls. #RIPGeli
Una de las mayores deudas que Katy Perry tiene con su fallecida amiga y que nunca pudo ni podrá pagar, es el apoyo incondicional que le ofreció cuando era una joven aspirante a cantante y el carácter inflexible que mostró, cuando ya se había consagrado como artista en las ocasiones en que consideró que Katy necesitaba una reprimenda o una dosis de realidad, todo ello sin dejar de guiarla y apoyarla.
En agradecimiento, la cantante Katy Perry ha invitado a todos sus fans o sus amigos en común a que realicen una donación a una de las organizaciones benéfica favoritas de Angélica Cob-Baehler.
Puede que se haya marchado, pero nunca la olvidaremos. Descansa, mi ángel, y no te preocupes, nosotros cuidaremos de Chapman y las niñas.
Comentarios