Katy Perry está devastada por la muerte de un ser amado

Katy Perry, cantante de temas como Roar y Con calma, está devastada por la muerte de alguien a quien amaba y ella misma lo hace público a través de su cuenta de Instagram, donde logra conmover a sus seguidores por lo que escribe.
Katy Perry anunció a través de redes sociales que murió su gatita Kitty Purri, a quien adoraba. El saber que murió la puso muy triste y más el hecho de saber que ya no la verá más.
Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter. Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many. Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night. I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven. Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way. Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents �� #kittypurryforever
Espero que descanses en filetes de salmón y tártara de atún en el cielo de los gatos”, escribe la famosa cantante en Instagram, donde se manifesta dolida.
Kitty, gracias por los abrazos y la compañía a lo largo del camino", agrega Katy Perry en su mensaje de despedida a su mascota amada.
En días pasados, Katy también sufrió la muerte de Ann Pearl Hudson, quien era su abuelita, la cual dejó de vivir el 8 de marzo de 2020.
Ella siempre fue auténticamente ella misma, divertida y llena de todas las cosas dulces y acogedoras en las que piensas cuando piensas en abuelas", refirió Katy en Instagram sobre su amada abuela.
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are you sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️
Por otro lado, Katy Perry, originaria de Santa Bárbara, California, Estados Unidos, se encuetra muy enamorada del actor Orlando Bloom.
Katy y Orlando iban a casarse pronto en Japón, pero debido a la pandemia del coronavirus COVID-19, tuvieron que suspender sus planes y dejarlos pendientes, se informó en distintos medios internacionales.
La pareja se comprometió el 14 de febrero de 2019 y actualmente ella está embarazada de él. Ambos se convertirán en padres por vez primera.
Bloom ya tiene un hijo de su anterior matrimonio con la modelo Miranda Kerr.
