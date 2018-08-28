Show

¿Quién es Simon Huck, creador del collar "implantado" de Kim?

El collar alienígena "implantado" en su piel, es en realidad parte de la última experiencia artística creada por Simon, amigo desde hace tiempo del clan Kardashian-Jenner
Avatar de Francisco Inzunza

Por: Francisco Inzunza

Foto: AP

Foto: AP

Extravagante sería uno de los calificativos para Kim Kardashian. Sus diminutos bikinis, sus outfits para las alfombras rojas o eventos importantes, por lo general causan gran sensación, así como un peculiar accesorio que la sociliaté lució antes sus millones y millones de seguidores en sus redes sociales, creado por su amigo Simon Huck como parte de su exposición de arte "A. Human".

 

FYI: Cabo ��’s are WILD #20LBS

Una publicación compartida de Simon Huck (@simonhuck) el

La última adquisición de Kim Kardashian es un collar alienígena "implantado" en su piel, o al menos, eso quiere hacer creer la persona que lo ha diseñado, Simon Huck (en su muestra de arte "A. Human"), quien también es el principal propietario de Command PR, una firma de relaciones públicas con sede en Nueva York.

 

Closet Confidential in @gothammag ��@samanthayanks �� by Weston Wells

Una publicación compartida de Simon Huck (@simonhuck) el

 

Crazy for Como �� #dglovescomo

Una publicación compartida de Simon Huck (@simonhuck) el

Kim Kardashian expresó en un video donde mostró su peculiar collar (y escalofriante a la vez): "mi collar brilla como el latido del corazón. Se mueve al ritmo de mi corazón".

El collar alienígena "implantado" en su piel, es en realidad parte de la última experiencia artística creada por Simon Huck, amigo desde hace tiempo del clan Kardashian-Jenner, que estrena exposición en Nueva York el próximo 5 de septiembre.

 

��@harpersbazaarus

Una publicación compartida de Simon Huck (@simonhuck) el

La exposición interactiva de Simon Huck imagina un futuro en el que las personas podrán elegir cómo diseñar su cuerpo. Entre algunas de las otras opciones que Simon prevé en el futuro de "A. Human" (título del proyecto), es que las personas podrán implantarse tacones en forma de caracol en sus pies o dejar que les crezcan cristales alrededor del cuello.

¿Espeluznante o genial?

En entrevista para la prestigiada revista Vogue, Simon Huck comentó:

No queríamos basar nuestras modificaciones en la idea de inseguridades o incomodidades existentes; A. Human habla sobre la libertad de explorar este mundo y vivir en este mundo de la forma en la que queramos.

La intención de Simon Huck es presentar estas opciones con un giro positivo. "Cuando piensas en el futuro, piensas en oscuro, distópico, hay todas estas imágenes que te vienen a la mente. No quería crear un mundo utópico, pero definitivamente quería crear un mundo que fuera optimista o, como mínimo, neutral".

Queríamos utilizar el futuro de la moda y el futuro de la autoexpresión como una forma de mirar el futuro. Así es como se formó el comportamiento de A. Human.

En esta nota:
  • A. Human
  • Simon Huck
  • Kim Kardashian

Comentarios