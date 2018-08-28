¿Quién es Simon Huck, creador del collar "implantado" de Kim?
Extravagante sería uno de los calificativos para Kim Kardashian. Sus diminutos bikinis, sus outfits para las alfombras rojas o eventos importantes, por lo general causan gran sensación, así como un peculiar accesorio que la sociliaté lució antes sus millones y millones de seguidores en sus redes sociales, creado por su amigo Simon Huck como parte de su exposición de arte "A. Human".
La última adquisición de Kim Kardashian es un collar alienígena "implantado" en su piel, o al menos, eso quiere hacer creer la persona que lo ha diseñado, Simon Huck (en su muestra de arte "A. Human"), quien también es el principal propietario de Command PR, una firma de relaciones públicas con sede en Nueva York.
Kim Kardashian expresó en un video donde mostró su peculiar collar (y escalofriante a la vez): "mi collar brilla como el latido del corazón. Se mueve al ritmo de mi corazón".
#ahuman @ahuman pic.twitter.com/8pbdQi78kP— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 27 de agosto de 2018
El collar alienígena "implantado" en su piel, es en realidad parte de la última experiencia artística creada por Simon Huck, amigo desde hace tiempo del clan Kardashian-Jenner, que estrena exposición en Nueva York el próximo 5 de septiembre.
Introducing the A. Human Corset SS19. Give the temple of your body an architectural makeover. It’s just one of the many modifications that will be on display in our NYC flagship store starting September 5th. Tap the link in the bio to reserve your appointment today. ✌��✨��: @lukeabby . . . ahumanbody.com #ahuman #nyfw #ss19 #fashionweek #newyorkfashionweek #nyfashionweek
La exposición interactiva de Simon Huck imagina un futuro en el que las personas podrán elegir cómo diseñar su cuerpo. Entre algunas de las otras opciones que Simon prevé en el futuro de "A. Human" (título del proyecto), es que las personas podrán implantarse tacones en forma de caracol en sus pies o dejar que les crezcan cristales alrededor del cuello.
¿Espeluznante o genial?
Shoes are so 2017. Embrace your golden ratio �� with the A. Human Nautilus, the first entry into our biological heel series. Experience them all on display at our NYC flagship store. Tap the link in the bio to reserve your appointment today. ✌��✨��: @lukeabby . . . ahumanbody.com #ahuman #nyfw #ss19 #fashionweek #newyorkfashionweek #nyfashionweek
En entrevista para la prestigiada revista Vogue, Simon Huck comentó:
No queríamos basar nuestras modificaciones en la idea de inseguridades o incomodidades existentes; A. Human habla sobre la libertad de explorar este mundo y vivir en este mundo de la forma en la que queramos.
Here’s the lovely �� @andrejapejic in The Pinnacle, our dramatically sculpted scapula created in collaboration with @nicolaformichetti. See it on display at our NYC flagship store. Tap the link in the bio to reserve your appointment now. ������������ . . . ahumanbody.com #ahuman #andrejapejic #nicolaformichetti #nyfw #ss19 #fashionweek #newyorkfashionweek #nyfashionweek
The french tuck has got nothing on The Tudor, our living ruffled collar, installed here on the amazing ✨ @TanFrance. See it on display at our NYC flagship store. Have you reserved your appointment yet? Tap the link in the bio. ������������ . . . ahumanbody.com #ahuman #tanfrance #nyfw #ss19 #fashionweek #newyorkfashionweek #nyfashionweek #queereye
La intención de Simon Huck es presentar estas opciones con un giro positivo. "Cuando piensas en el futuro, piensas en oscuro, distópico, hay todas estas imágenes que te vienen a la mente. No quería crear un mundo utópico, pero definitivamente quería crear un mundo que fuera optimista o, como mínimo, neutral".
Queríamos utilizar el futuro de la moda y el futuro de la autoexpresión como una forma de mirar el futuro. Así es como se formó el comportamiento de A. Human.
The Black Swan emerges. �� @chrissyteigen finds her wings in A. Human Feathers, a one-of-a-kind piece designed exclusively for her. Don’t miss out on experiencing A. Human for yourself. Tap the link in the bio to make a reservation for our NYC showroom before they fly the coop.������������ . . . ahumanbody.com #ahuman #chrissytiegen #nyfw #ss19 #fashionweek #newyorkfashionweek #nyfashionweek
