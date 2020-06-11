Lady Antebellum se cambia el nombre para evitar problemas racistas
Lady Antebellum dejó en claro que está en contra de los problemas racistas por lo que decidieron cambiar su nombre
Lady Antebellum, grupo de países ganadores del Grammy, está cambiando su nombre a Lady A, y los miembros dicen que están lamentados y avergonzados por no tener en cuenta las asociaciones de la palabra con la esclavitud.
La banda, compuesta por Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley y Dave Haywood, hizo el anuncio el jueves en sus redes sociales.
El primer álbum homónimo del grupo salió en 2008 e incluyó el éxito country número 1 ganador del Grammy "I Run To You", y luego logró el éxito cruzado en las listas de éxitos con el nueve veces platino "Need You Now". " Ganaron tres Grammys por esa canción, incluyendo Record of the Year. También han ganado numerosos premios de la Asociación de Música Country y la Academia de Música Country durante sus casi 14 años de carrera.
Dear Fans, As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge…inclusive of all. We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday. Now, blindspots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed. After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word “antebellum” from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start. When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern “antebellum” style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us…Southern Rock, Blues, R&B, Gospel and of course Country. But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before The Civil War, which includes slavery. We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in and join us. We feel like we have been Awakened, but this is just one step. There are countless more that need to be taken. We want to do better. We are committed to examining our individual and collective impact and making the necessary changes to practice antiracism. We will continue to educate ourselves, have hard conversations and search the parts of our hearts that need pruning—to grow into better humans, better neighbors. Our next outward step will be a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative through LadyAID. Our prayer is that if we lead by example…with humility, love, empathy and action…we can be better allies to those suffering from spoken and unspoken injustices, while influencing our children & generations to come.
La declaración dijo que eligieron el nombre después de la casa de estilo anterior a la guerra donde tomaron sus primeras fotos de la banda, y les recordó los estilos de música sureña. Antebellum significa antes de una guerra y el término se ha asociado ampliamente con el período anterior a la Guerra Civil en los Estados Unidos cuando se practicaba la esclavitud.
Los miembros de la banda dijeron que en las últimas semanas, sus ojos se han abierto a "puntos ciegos que ni siquiera sabíamos que existían" y "las injusticias, la desigualdad y los prejuicios que las mujeres y los hombres negros siempre han enfrentado".
