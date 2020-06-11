Lady Antebellum se cambia el nombre para evitar problemas racistas

Lady Antebellum, grupo de países ganadores del Grammy, está cambiando su nombre a Lady A, y los miembros dicen que están lamentados y avergonzados por no tener en cuenta las asociaciones de la palabra con la esclavitud.

La banda, compuesta por Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley y Dave Haywood, hizo el anuncio el jueves en sus redes sociales.

El primer álbum homónimo del grupo salió en 2008 e incluyó el éxito country número 1 ganador del Grammy "I Run To You", y luego logró el éxito cruzado en las listas de éxitos con el nueve veces platino "Need You Now". " Ganaron tres Grammys por esa canción, incluyendo Record of the Year. También han ganado numerosos premios de la Asociación de Música Country y la Academia de Música Country durante sus casi 14 años de carrera.

La declaración dijo que eligieron el nombre después de la casa de estilo anterior a la guerra donde tomaron sus primeras fotos de la banda, y les recordó los estilos de música sureña. Antebellum significa antes de una guerra y el término se ha asociado ampliamente con el período anterior a la Guerra Civil en los Estados Unidos cuando se practicaba la esclavitud.

Los miembros de la banda dijeron que en las últimas semanas, sus ojos se han abierto a "puntos ciegos que ni siquiera sabíamos que existían" y "las injusticias, la desigualdad y los prejuicios que las mujeres y los hombres negros siempre han enfrentado".

