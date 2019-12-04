Lady Gaga cantará en el Super Saturday Night en Miami
Lady Gaga dará tremendo show en el evento como solo ella sabe, pues no es una sorpresa que la mujer tenga tremenda producción
La estrella del pop actuará en AT&T TV Super Saturday Night en Miami el 1 de febrero, celebrada un día antes del Super Bowl 54. El concierto tendrá lugar en Meridian at Island Gardens y se transmitirá en vivo en twitter.com/ItsOnATT.
Gaga encabezó el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl en 2017 y interpretó el himno nacional en el Super Bowl 50 en 2016. Jennifer Lopez y Shakira encabezarán el espectáculo de medio tiempo de este año, que tendrá lugar el 2 de febrero en el Hard Rock Stadium de Miami Gardens, Florida .
AT&T TV Super Saturday Night anteriormente se llamaba DIRECTV Super Saturday Night, que se lanzó en 2011 y contó con artistas de alto perfil como Jay-Z, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Katy Perry y López.
