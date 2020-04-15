Leonardo DiCaprio busca co-estrella en la campaña de lucha contra el COVID-19
¿Te gustaría participar en una película al lado de Leonardo DiCaprio y Robert De Niro? Esta es tú oportunidad de hacerlo y ayudar a la vez
Leonardo DiCaprio y Robert De Niro han reunido a sus compañeros de Hollywood en una nueva campaña de recaudación de fondos para la lucha contra el Coronavirus, al ofrecer un papel en su próxima película a un donante afortunado.
Los actores protagonizarán "Killers of the flower moon" (una de las películas más esperadas del próximo año), dirigida por Martin Scorsese y cuenta la verdadera historia de los asesinatos de nativos americanos en la década de 1920 en Oklahoma. "Si alguna vez te preguntaste cómo sería poder trabajar con el gran Martin Scorsese, esta es tu oportunidad", comentó Leonardo DiCaprio en un video que compartió en su feed de Instagram.
We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?
El ganador seleccionado al azar también almorzará con las estrellas y el director, y asistirá al estreno de la película. La iniciativa es parte del #AllInChallenge lanzado el pasado martes, en el que las celebridades, incluidas las estrellas del cine y el deporte, subastan o donan una "experiencia única para fanáticos" y desafían a otros a hacer lo mismo.
Las oportunidades de que Justin Bieber vuele a su casa para un espectáculo privado, vea un partido de baloncesto de Los Angeles Lakers junto a Magic Johnson o juegue al golf con Rob Lowe, han recaudado colectivamente 4 millones de dólares hasta ahora. Los organizadores esperan recaudar $100 millones.
Yesterday, we announced the launch of #AmericasFoodFund, a commitment to ensure that all Americans have reliable access to food, and support those most affected by this crisis. Thank you to everyone who has already supported. America’s Food Fund supports two incredible organizations, @FeedingAmerica and @WCKitchen, who are on the front lines of this rapid-response effort. They face new challenges every day, including responding to the vast number of people impacted who are in need of food, supply-chain disruptions, and access to product, along with the challenge of distributing meals in ways that maintain the health and safety of all involved. If you are able to, please join me in supporting their efforts: GoFundMe.com/AmericasFoodFund (link in bio)
Todas las ganancias se destinan a organizaciones benéficas que brindan ayuda alimentaria a los necesitados ante la contingencia sanitaria, incluidas Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry y America's Food Fund, lanzadas este mes por Leonardo DiCaprio y Laurene Jobs, la viuda de Steve Jobs.
En su video el ganador del Premio Oscar desafió a Ellen DeGeneres, quien en cuestión de horas respondió ofreciéndole la oportunidad de ser anfitriona de su programa de chat, y Matthew McConaughey, quien invitó a un donante a unirse a él en su caja privada para ver un partido de fútbol americano en Texas.
La campaña es la última de una serie de iniciativas de celebridades de alto perfil ante la pandemia de COVID-19, desde las donaciones multimillonarias de la cantante Rihanna hasta el nuevo fondo de alivio de $ 1 mil millones del CEO de Twitter Jack Dorsey.
Thank you to those working tirelessly on the front line to help local communities during this time. From @WCKitchen: Every day, WCK brings fresh meals made by local restaurants to the staff at Ventura County Medical Center. As these medical professionals selflessly fight the pandemic head on, we’ll keep supporting them the best way we can, with a hot, delicious plate of food. #ChefsForAmerica
