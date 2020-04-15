Entérate de lo importante

Leonardo DiCaprio busca co-estrella en la campaña de lucha contra el COVID-19

¿Te gustaría participar en una película al lado de Leonardo DiCaprio y Robert De Niro? Esta es tú oportunidad de hacerlo y ayudar a la vez

Por  Francisco Inzunza

Leonardo DiCaprio en el pasado Festival de Cine de Cannes.(AFP)

Leonardo DiCaprio en el pasado Festival de Cine de Cannes. | AFP

Leonardo DiCaprio y Robert De Niro han reunido a sus compañeros de Hollywood en una nueva campaña de recaudación de fondos para la lucha contra el Coronavirus, al ofrecer un papel en su próxima película a un donante afortunado.

Los actores protagonizarán "Killers of the flower moon" (una de las películas más esperadas del próximo año), dirigida por Martin Scorsese y cuenta la verdadera historia de los asesinatos de nativos americanos en la década de 1920 en Oklahoma. "Si alguna vez te preguntaste cómo sería poder trabajar con el gran Martin Scorsese, esta es tu oportunidad", comentó Leonardo DiCaprio en un video que compartió en su feed de Instagram.

 

El ganador seleccionado al azar también almorzará con las estrellas y el director, y asistirá al estreno de la película. La iniciativa es parte del #AllInChallenge lanzado el pasado martes, en el que las celebridades, incluidas las estrellas del cine y el deporte, subastan o donan una "experiencia única para fanáticos" y desafían a otros a hacer lo mismo.

Para obtener las últimas noticias sobre coronavirus, regístrate dando clic en este espacio y te enviaremos la información al instante.

Las oportunidades de que Justin Bieber vuele a su casa para un espectáculo privado, vea un partido de baloncesto de Los Angeles Lakers junto a Magic Johnson o juegue al golf con Rob Lowe, han recaudado colectivamente 4 millones de dólares hasta ahora. Los organizadores esperan recaudar $100 millones.

Todas las ganancias se destinan a organizaciones benéficas que brindan ayuda alimentaria a los necesitados ante la contingencia sanitaria, incluidas Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry y America's Food Fund, lanzadas este mes por Leonardo DiCaprio y Laurene Jobs, la viuda de Steve Jobs.

En su video el ganador del Premio Oscar desafió a Ellen DeGeneres, quien en cuestión de horas respondió ofreciéndole la oportunidad de ser anfitriona de su programa de chat, y Matthew McConaughey, quien invitó a un donante a unirse a él en su caja privada para ver un partido de fútbol americano en Texas.

La campaña es la última de una serie de iniciativas de celebridades de alto perfil ante la pandemia de COVID-19, desde las donaciones multimillonarias de la cantante Rihanna hasta el nuevo fondo de alivio de $ 1 mil millones del CEO de Twitter Jack Dorsey.

