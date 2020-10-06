Lidera la excéntrica Lady Gaga nominaciones de los EMA MTV
Con siete categorías, Lady Gaga vuelve a ser la favorita en los premios MTV, esta vez en los European Music Awards en su edición 2020
Estados Unidos.- Lady Gaga vuelve a convertirse en el centro de atención tras figurar como una de las estrellas favoritas en los premios de MTV, esta vez le toca liderar la lista de nominaciones en los European Music Awards en su edición 2020, donde ha arrasado con siete nominaciones y es seguida por Justin Bieber y BTS con cinco nominaciones cada uno, según informó la página oficial de los premios europeos.
Gaga figura en las categorías Mejor artista, Mayores fans, Mejor artista pop, Mejor video musical y Mejor canción, las dos últimas por 'Rain On Me', la explosiva colaboración junto a Ariana Grande que recibió muchas críticas positivas y se convirtió en la Mejor canción y Mejor colaboración del año en los MTV Video Music Awards celebrados el pasado 30 de agosto.
Aunque hasta ahora se desconoce más sobre esta premiación, ya se tiene la lista de nominados, la cual te dejaremos más abajo. La ceremonia se emitirá a través de MTV el próximo 08 de noviembre y los fanáticos pueden votar para apoyar a sus artistas favoritos en la página web oficial de los EMA hasta el 02 de noviembre.
Estos son todos los nominados a los EMA MTV 2020:
Mejor Vídeo
- Billie Eilish - Everything I wanted
- Cardi B - WAP ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- DJ Khaled - POPSTAR ft Drake
- Karol G - Tusa ft. Nicki Minaj
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
- Taylor Swift - The Man
- The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Mejor Artista
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Miley Cyrus
- The Weeknd
-
Mejor Canción
- BTS - Dynamite
- DaBaby - Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
- Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
- Roddy Ricch - The Box
- The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Mejor Colaboración
- BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez - Ice Cream
- Cardi B - WAP ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- DaBaby - Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
- Justin Bieber - Intentions ft Quavo
- Karol G - Tusa ft. Nicki Minaj
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
- Sam Smith , Demi Lovato - I'm Ready
Mejor Artista Pop
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Katy Perry
- Lady Gaga
- Little Mix
Mejor Grupo
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Chloe x Halle
- CNCO
- Little Mix
Mejor Nuevo Artista
- BENEE
- DaBaby
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Roddy Ricch
- YUNGBLUD
Mayores Fans
- Ariana Grande
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Mejor Artista Latino
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Karol G
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Mejor Artista Rock
- Coldplay
- Green Day
- Liam Gallagher
- Pearl Jam
- Tame Impala
- The Killers
Mejor Artista Hip Hop
- Cardi B
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Eminem
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Roddy Ricch
- Travis Scott
Mejor Artista de Música Electrónica
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Kygo
- Marshmello
- Martin Garrix
- The Chainsmokers
Mejor Artista de Música Alternativa
- Blackbear
- FKA twigs
- Hayley Williams
- Machine Gun Kelly
- The 1975
- Twenty one pilots
Mejor Vídeo para el Bien
- Anderson .Paak - Lockdown
- David Guetta & Sia - Let's Love
- Demi Lovato - I Love Me
- H.ER - I Can't Breathe
- Jorja Smith - By any means
- Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture
-
Mejor Artista Revelación
- AJ Mitchell
- Ashnikko
- BENEE
- Brockhampton
- Conan Gray
- Doja Cat
- Georgia
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Tecca
- Tate McRae
- Wallows
- YUNGBLUD
Mejor Actuación Virtual
- BTS - Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
- J Balvin - Behind The Colores Live Experience
- Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land - Around the world
- Little Mix - UNCancelled
- Maluma - Papi Juancho Live
- Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute
