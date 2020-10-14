Lista completa de ganadores y nominados de los Billboard Music Awards 2020

Estados Unidos.- Kelly Clarkson volvió a presentar los Billboard Music Awards 2020 el miércoles 14 de octubre, seis meses después de que la ceremonia se pospusiera debido a la pandemia de coronavirus en Estados Unidos y ahora ya se saben los nombres de los ganadores y nominados.

Post Malone lideró el grupo con un total de 16 nominaciones, solo una menos que su récord de 2019 de 17.

¡Bien! Te has suscrito a notificaciones Configura y elige tus preferencias

Lil Nas X quedó en segundo lugar con 13 nominaciones. Billie Eilish y Khalid recibieron 12 nominaciones cada uno, seguidas de Lizzo con 11 y Kanye West con nueve, incluidas cuatro en las categorías de música gospel.

También fue una gran noche para Lil Nas X, 21, Lizzo, 32, Doja Cat, Harry Styles y los Jonas Brothers, quienes fueron nominados por primera vez.

buen momento para recordar a khalid saludando a bangtan por que tienen una amistad preciosa. #BillboardMusicAwards @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/vodRgK6XYf — Chimin; ᴮᴱ (@1Chimin) October 15, 2020

Garth Brooks subió al escenario como el ganador del Premio ICON de este año, que anteriormente ha honrado a Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Cher y Celine Dion.

Malone, Alicia Keys, John Legend, BTS, Demi Lovato, Brandy, En Vogue y Sia también actuaron junto con Doja, 24, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Swae Lee, Khalid, 22, Saint Jhn y Luke Combs.

Clarkson, de 38 años, presentó el programa por tercer año consecutivo. "Estoy encantada de estar de regreso con mi familia Billboard", dijo en un comunicado en febrero.

La noticia de la noche fue el triunfo de Harry Stylez. Twitter

“Me encanta ser parte de un evento que celebra a nuestros mejores artistas y entretiene a nuestros fans. ¡Esta es una noche de música que no querrás perderte! "

Los Billboard Music Awards 2020 estaban originalmente programados para realizarse en el MGM Grand Garden Arena en Las Vegas el 29 de abril, pero se pospusieron en marzo debido a la pandemia.

La performance de Demi Lovato.

Fue transmitido en vivo desde el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles el miércoles por NBC. Desplácese a continuación para obtener una lista de todos los nominados y ganadores.

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

Ganador: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

Free Spirit, Khalid

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Lover, Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Top Female Artist

GANADOR: Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

GANADOR: Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan and Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic at the Disco

Top Hot 100 Song

“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

GANADOR: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

GANADOR: Harry Styles

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Chart

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

GANADOR: Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist

Elton John

Metallica

Pink

Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

GANADOR: Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Juice Wrld

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

GANADOR: Luke Combs

Dan and Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan and Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Panic at the Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Elton John

Metallica

Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Ganador: Bad Bunny

J BALVIN

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King and Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West

Top Soundtrack

Aladdin

Descendants 3

Frozen II

K-12, Melanie Martinez

The Dirt, Mötley Crüe

Top R&B Album

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé

Changes, Justin Bieber

Indigo, Chris Brown

Free Spirit, Khalid

Over It, Summer Walker

Top Rap Album

KIRK, DaBaby

Death Race for Love, Juice Wrld

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

So Much Fun, Young Thug

Top Country Album

Experiment, Kane Brown

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

GIRL, Maren Morris

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Album

III, The Lumineers

We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Fear Inoculum, Tool

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Top Latin Album

Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Gangalee, Farruko

11:11, Maluma

Utopia, Romeo Santos

Sueños, Sech

Top Dance/Electronic Album

TIM, Avicii

World War Joy, The Chainsmokers

Ascend, Illenium

Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set, Marshmello

Different World, Alan Walker

Top Christian Album

Victory: Recorded Live, Bethel Music

Only Jesus, Casting Crowns

People, Hillsong United

Victorious, Skillet

Jesus Is King, Kanye West

Top Gospel Album

Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin

Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers

The Cry: A Live Worship Experience, William McDowell

Jesus Is Born, Sunday Service Choir

Jesus Is King, Kanye West

Top Streaming Song

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown Featuring Drake

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Ran$om,” Lil Tecca

“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse),” Post Malone & Swae Lee

Top Selling Song

“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

Top Radio Song

“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Talk,” Khalid

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

Top Collab

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown Featuring Drake

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse),” Post Malone & Swae Lee

“I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

Top R&B Song

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown ft. Drake

“Juicy,” Doja Cat & Tyga

“Talk,” Khalid

“Good as Hell,” Lizzo

“Heartless,” The Weeknd

Top Rap Song

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Ran$om,” Lil Tecca

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse),” Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Wow,” Post Malone

Top Country Song

“10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

“The Bones,” Marren Morris

“One Man Band,” Old Dominion

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Whiskey Glasses,” Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Song

“Bad Liar,” Imagine Dragons

“I Think I’m Okay,” Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud & Travis Barker

“Chlorine,” Twenty One Pilots

“The Hype,” Twenty One Pilots

Top Latin Song

“China,” Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin

“Callaita,” Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow

“No Me Conoce,” Jhay Cortez, J Balvin & Bad Bunny,

“Otro Trago,” Sech Featuring Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA

Top Dance/Electronic Song

“Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life),” Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

“Close to Me,” Ellie Goulding & Diplo Featuring Swae Lee

“Good Things Fall Apart,” Illenium & Jon Bellion

“Higher Love,” Kygo & Whitney Houston

“Here With Me,” Marshmello Featuring Chvrches

Top Christian Song

“Raise a Hallelujah,” Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser

“Nobody, ” Casting Crowns Featuring Matthew West

“Rescue,” Lauren Daigle

“God Only Knows,” For King and Country

“Follow God,” Kanye West

Top Gospel Song

“Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin

“Closed on Sunday,” Kanye West

“Follow God,” Kanye West

“On God,” Kanye West

“Selah,” Kanye West