Lista completa de ganadores y nominados de los Billboard Music Awards 2020
En un evento lleno de música se congregaron los artistas más alabados y famosos para recibir la presea de los Billboard
Estados Unidos.- Kelly Clarkson volvió a presentar los Billboard Music Awards 2020 el miércoles 14 de octubre, seis meses después de que la ceremonia se pospusiera debido a la pandemia de coronavirus en Estados Unidos y ahora ya se saben los nombres de los ganadores y nominados.
Post Malone lideró el grupo con un total de 16 nominaciones, solo una menos que su récord de 2019 de 17.
Lil Nas X quedó en segundo lugar con 13 nominaciones. Billie Eilish y Khalid recibieron 12 nominaciones cada uno, seguidas de Lizzo con 11 y Kanye West con nueve, incluidas cuatro en las categorías de música gospel.
También fue una gran noche para Lil Nas X, 21, Lizzo, 32, Doja Cat, Harry Styles y los Jonas Brothers, quienes fueron nominados por primera vez.
buen momento para recordar a khalid saludando a bangtan por que tienen una amistad preciosa. #BillboardMusicAwards @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/vodRgK6XYf— Chimin; ᴮᴱ (@1Chimin) October 15, 2020
Garth Brooks subió al escenario como el ganador del Premio ICON de este año, que anteriormente ha honrado a Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Cher y Celine Dion.
Malone, Alicia Keys, John Legend, BTS, Demi Lovato, Brandy, En Vogue y Sia también actuaron junto con Doja, 24, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Swae Lee, Khalid, 22, Saint Jhn y Luke Combs.
Clarkson, de 38 años, presentó el programa por tercer año consecutivo. "Estoy encantada de estar de regreso con mi familia Billboard", dijo en un comunicado en febrero.
“Me encanta ser parte de un evento que celebra a nuestros mejores artistas y entretiene a nuestros fans. ¡Esta es una noche de música que no querrás perderte! "
Los Billboard Music Awards 2020 estaban originalmente programados para realizarse en el MGM Grand Garden Arena en Las Vegas el 29 de abril, pero se pospusieron en marzo debido a la pandemia.
Fue transmitido en vivo desde el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles el miércoles por NBC. Desplácese a continuación para obtener una lista de todos los nominados y ganadores.
Top Artist
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Album
Ganador: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
Free Spirit, Khalid
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
Lover, Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Top Female Artist
GANADOR: Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
GANADOR: Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Dan and Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic at the Disco
Top Hot 100 Song
“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
GANADOR: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
GANADOR: Harry Styles
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Song Sales Chart
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
GANADOR: Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Top Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Top Touring Artist
Elton John
Metallica
Pink
Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
GANADOR: Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Top R&B Male Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Juice Wrld
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Male Artist
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Rap Tour
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
GANADOR: Luke Combs
Dan and Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Male Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan and Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Panic at the Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour
Elton John
Metallica
Rolling Stones
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Ganador: Bad Bunny
J BALVIN
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
For King and Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
Top Soundtrack
Aladdin
Descendants 3
Frozen II
K-12, Melanie Martinez
The Dirt, Mötley Crüe
Top R&B Album
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé
Changes, Justin Bieber
Indigo, Chris Brown
Free Spirit, Khalid
Over It, Summer Walker
Top Rap Album
KIRK, DaBaby
Death Race for Love, Juice Wrld
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
So Much Fun, Young Thug
Top Country Album
Experiment, Kane Brown
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
GIRL, Maren Morris
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Album
III, The Lumineers
We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Fear Inoculum, Tool
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Top Latin Album
Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Gangalee, Farruko
11:11, Maluma
Utopia, Romeo Santos
Sueños, Sech
Top Dance/Electronic Album
TIM, Avicii
World War Joy, The Chainsmokers
Ascend, Illenium
Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set, Marshmello
Different World, Alan Walker
Top Christian Album
Victory: Recorded Live, Bethel Music
Only Jesus, Casting Crowns
People, Hillsong United
Victorious, Skillet
Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Top Gospel Album
Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers
The Cry: A Live Worship Experience, William McDowell
Jesus Is Born, Sunday Service Choir
Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Top Streaming Song
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown Featuring Drake
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Ran$om,” Lil Tecca
“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse),” Post Malone & Swae Lee
Top Selling Song
“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
Top Radio Song
“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
“Talk,” Khalid
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
Top Collab
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown Featuring Drake
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse),” Post Malone & Swae Lee
“I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
Top R&B Song
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown ft. Drake
“Juicy,” Doja Cat & Tyga
“Talk,” Khalid
“Good as Hell,” Lizzo
“Heartless,” The Weeknd
Top Rap Song
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Ran$om,” Lil Tecca
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse),” Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Wow,” Post Malone
Top Country Song
“10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
“The Bones,” Marren Morris
“One Man Band,” Old Dominion
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Whiskey Glasses,” Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Song
“Bad Liar,” Imagine Dragons
“I Think I’m Okay,” Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud & Travis Barker
“Chlorine,” Twenty One Pilots
“The Hype,” Twenty One Pilots
Top Latin Song
“China,” Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin
“Callaita,” Bad Bunny & Tainy
“Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow
“No Me Conoce,” Jhay Cortez, J Balvin & Bad Bunny,
“Otro Trago,” Sech Featuring Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA
Top Dance/Electronic Song
“Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life),” Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
“Close to Me,” Ellie Goulding & Diplo Featuring Swae Lee
“Good Things Fall Apart,” Illenium & Jon Bellion
“Higher Love,” Kygo & Whitney Houston
“Here With Me,” Marshmello Featuring Chvrches
Top Christian Song
“Raise a Hallelujah,” Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser
“Nobody, ” Casting Crowns Featuring Matthew West
“Rescue,” Lauren Daigle
“God Only Knows,” For King and Country
“Follow God,” Kanye West
Top Gospel Song
“Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin
“Closed on Sunday,” Kanye West
“Follow God,” Kanye West
“On God,” Kanye West
“Selah,” Kanye West
