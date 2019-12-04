Lista de ganadores de los 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards
MAMAMOO, BTS, TXT, TWICE, fueron algunos de los ganadores en la entrega de premios MAMA en su edición 2019
Nagoya, Japón.- Una de las celebraciones más importantes del K-Pop, los Mnet Asian Music Awards, se llevó a cabo la noche de este 4 de diciembre, pero curiosamente no ha sido en Corea del Sur sino en Japón. El Dome de esta ciudad nipona fue el escenario perfecto que muchos Idols fueran galardonados y ofrecieran memorables performances. Cerca de 30 mil personas tuvieron la fortuna de estar en los MAMA 2019.
En la edición de este año de los Mnet Asian Music Awards BTS, TWICE, MAMAMOO, GOT7, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN y muchos más, causaron sensación en el escenario. Dua Lipa, la artista invitada, fue la cereza del pastel.
BTS fueron los grandes ganadores de la noche con un total de 9 premios, entre estos cuatro Daesangs. Con sus victorias en la gala, Bangtan se convirtió en los artistas más premiados en la historia de los MAMA, con 9 daesangs a su nombre y 8 premios competitivos.
[#2019MAMA] Congrats! #BTS
Let us introduce honourable winner of tonight
Album of the Year & Song of the Year & Artist of the Year & Worldwide Icon of the Year
A continuación la lista completa de ganadores de los Mnet Asian Music Awards 2019:
- Artist of the Year: BTS.
- Album of the Year: BTS - Map of the Soul: Persona.
- Song of the Year: BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv".
- Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS.
- Worldwide Fans’ Choice: BTS, GOT7, SEVENTEEN, TXT, TWICE, ATEEZ, MONSTA X, BLACKPINK, EXO, X1.
- Best New Male Artist: TXT.
- Best New Female Artist: ITZY.
- Best Male Group: BTS.
- Best Female Group: TWICE.
- Best World Performer: MONSTA X.
- Best Male Artist: Baekhyun (EXO).
- Best Female Artist: Chungha.
- Best New Asian Artist: WAYV.
- Breakthrough Achievement: SEVENTEEN.
- Best Dance Performance Solo: Chungha - "Gotta Go".
- Best Dance Performance Male Group: BTS - "Boy With Luv".
- Best Dance Performance Female Group: TWICE - "Fancy".
- Best Vocal Performance Solo: Taeyeon - "Four Seasons".
- Best Vocal Performance Group: Bolbbalgan 4 - "Bom".
- Favorite Vocal Performance: MAMAMOO.
- Favorite Dance Performance: GOT7.
- Qoo10 Favorite Female Artist: TWICE.
- Qoo10 Favorite Male Artist: BTS.
- Best Band Performance: Jannabi - "For Lovers Who Hesitate".
- Best Hip-Hop & Urban Music: Heize - "She’s Fine".
- Best Collaboration: Lee Sora ft. Suga - "Song Request".
- Best OST: Gummy - “Remember Me” (Hotel del Luna OST).
- Best Music Video: BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv".
- International Favorite Artist: Dua Lipa.
- Best Producer of the Year: Starr Chen, Howe Chen, Razor.
- Best Composer of the Year: Pdogg.
- Best Engineer of the Year: Kwon Nam Woo (Crush - "Nappa").
- Best Art Director of the Year: Yuni Yoshida.
- Best Video Director of the Year: Lumpens (BTS - "Boy With Luv").
- Best Choreographer of the Year: Kiel Tutin.
- Best Executive Producer of the Year: Bang Si Hyuk.
Los Mnet Asian Music Awards se crearon en 1999 con el nombre de Mnet Music Video Daesang, y llevan desde 2010 celebrando las ceremonias en lugares como Singapur, Hong Kong o Vietnam, ganándose una gran reputación entre el público de aquellos países gracias a las shows en vivo, que siempre sorprenden a los espectadores.
