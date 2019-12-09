Lista de nominados de los premios Globos de Oro 2020
"Marriage Story" liderea las nominacioes de los Globos de Oro, que se entregarán el 5 de enero en n el hotel The Beverly Hilton, en Beverly Hills.
El retrato de Noah Baumbach sobre divorcio "Marriage Story (Historia de un matrimonio)", protagonizada por Adam Driver y Scarlett Johansson, encabeza las nominaciones a la 77ª entrega anual de los Globos de Oro con seis candidaturas que incluyen mejor película de drama.
Antonio Banderas fue postulado a mejor actor por "Dolor y gloria" de Pedro Almodóvar, que además fue nominada a mejor cinta extranjera. Jennifer López, en tanto, fue nominada a mejor actriz de reparto por su papel de bailarina nudista en "Hustlers".
Ricky Gervais será el anfitrión de la gala por quinta ocasión. Tom Hanks, un posible nominado por su interpretación de Mister Rogers en "A beautiful day in the neighborhood", recibirá el Premio Cecil B. DeMille a la trayectoria. El Premio Carol Burnett será para Ellen DeGeneres.
A continuación la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2020:
CINE
Mejor película de drama
- The Irishman
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Joker
- The Two Popes
Mejor película musical o de comedia
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
- Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Mejor director
- Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”
- Sam Mendes, “1917”
- Todd Phillips, “Joker”
- Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
- Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Mejor actriz, drama
- Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
- Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
- Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
- Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
- Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
Mejor actor, drama
- Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”
- Antonio Banderas, “Dolor y gloria”
- Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
- Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
- Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
Mejor actriz, musical o comedia
- Awkwafina, “The Farewell”
- Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”
- Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”
- Emma Thompson, “Late Night”
- Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”
Mejor actor, musical o comedia
- Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”
- Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
- Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”
Mejor actor de reparto
- Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
- Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
- Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
- Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
- Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
- The Farewell
- Les Misérables
- Dolor y gloria
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Mejor cinta animada
- Frozen 2
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- El Rey León
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Mejor guion
- Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”
- Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin-won, “Parasite”
- Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”
- Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”
Mejor música original
- Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”
- Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”
- Thomas Newman, “1917”
- Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”
Mejor canción original
- “Beautiful Ghosts”, de “Cats”, por Taylor Swift y Andrew Lloyd Webber
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, de “Rocketman”, por Elton John & Bernie Taupin
- “Into the Unknown”, de “Frozen II”, por Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
- “Spirit”, de “The Lion King”, por Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie e Ilya Salmanzadeh
- “Stand Up”, de “Harriet”, por Joshuah Brian Campbell y Cynthia Erivo
TELEVISION
Mejor serie de drama
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Mejor actriz, serie de drama
- Jennifer Anniston, “The Morning Show”
- Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
- Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
- Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
- Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”.
Mejor actor, serie de drama
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
- Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
- Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
- Billy Porter, “Pose”
Mejor serie de comedia o musical
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical
- Ben Platt, “The Politician”
- Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Paul Rudd, “Living with Yourself”
- Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV
- Joey King, “The Act”
- Katilyn Dever, “Unbelievable”
- Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”
- Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
- Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”
Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV
- Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”
- Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
- Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”
- Christohper Abbott, “Catch 22”
- Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”
Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV
- Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
- Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
- Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
- Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
- Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
Mejor actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV
- Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”
- Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”
- Henry Winkler, “Barry”
