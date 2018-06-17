Familia real organiza primera boda gay para un integrante
Lord Ivar Mountbatte, primo de la reina Isabel II, contraerá nupcias con su pareja James Coyle.
Lord Ivar Mountbatte contraerá nupcias con su pareja, James Coyle, se informa en distintos portales de noticias.
A un mes de la boda del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle otro enlace emociona a la familia.
Queen's cousin becomes first member of royal family to come out as gay. ** * A member of the Royal Family has become the first ever to come out as #gay. * #LordIvarMountbatten, who has three children with ex-wife Penelope (Penny) Thompson, came out over the weekend saying he had struggled with his sexuality. * But now, he said he was happy to now be in a partnership with #JamesCoyle, an airline cabin services director. * The couple met while skiing in Verbier, #Switzerland. * James shouted hello to Lord Mountbatten, who is something like 700th in line to the throne, thinking he was a guide he'd been skiing with earlier. There was a mutual attraction and it all snowballed from there. * 'Penny was aware before we got married,' he told the Mail on Sunday. 'I told her I was bisexual, that my attraction went both ways. She was understanding and I will always be grateful to her. * '"Coming out" is such a funny phrase but it's what I suppose I did in a rather roundabout way, emerging to a place I'm happy to be. I have struggled with my sexuality and in some ways I still do; it has been a real journey to reach this point.' * He added: 'Being a Mountbatten was never the problem. It was the generation into which I was born. When I was growing up, it was known as "the love that dare not speak its name", but what's amazing now is how far we have all come in terms of acceptance.'
"Para mí, lo interesante es que no necesito casarme porque he estado allí, hecho eso y tengo a mis maravillosos hijos, pero lo estoy haciendo porque creo que es importante para él. James no ha tenido la vida estable que yo he tenido. Quiero darte eso".