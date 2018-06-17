Familia real organiza primera boda gay para un integrante

Lord Ivar Mountbatte contraerá nupcias con su pareja, James Coyle, se informa en distintos portales de noticias.

A un mes de la boda del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle otro enlace emociona a la familia.

Con una ceremonia íntima, en la que sólo acudirán familiares y amigos cercanos, Lord Ivar Mountbatte, quien es primo de la reina Isabel II, se casará con James Coyle, de quien está profundamente enamorado.

Fue hace dos años cuando el pariente de la reina informó públicamente sobre sus preferencias sexuales.

Mountbatten estuvo casado por 16 años con una mujer llamada Penny, y con quien tuvo tres hijas. Ahora, a años de distancia de ese evento, e l noble ofreció una entrevista a un medio de comunicación en donde afirmó que esto lo hace más por su pareja que por él.

"Para mí, lo interesante es que no necesito casarme porque he estado allí, hecho eso y tengo a mis maravillosos hijos, pero lo estoy haciendo porque creo que es importante para él. James no ha tenido la vida estable que yo he tenido. Quiero darte eso".