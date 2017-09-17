Conéctate a El Debate

Los ganadores en los Premios Emmy 2017 son estos...

La ceremonia se realiza en el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles, California.

Nicole Kidman, una de las ganadoras. Foto: Twitter

Este día, en el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles se dieron a conocer a los ganadores de la 69 entrega de los Premios Emmy 2017 que reconocen a lo mejor de la televisión. 

Año con año, la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión reconoce a lo mejor de la televisión estadunidense.

Los ganadores en este 2017 son: 

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA:


Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale - GANADORA 
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

 

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA:


Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep - GANADORA

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA


Big Little Lies - GANADORA 
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA


Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale - GANADORA
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards

 

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA:


Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us - GANADOR 
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA


Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep - GANADORA 
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA


Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta - GANADOR 
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV


Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies - GANADORA 
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV


Riz Ahmed, The Night Of - GANADOR 
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA


Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale -GANADORA 
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

 

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA


Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
John Lithgow, The Crown - GANADOR 
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA


Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live - GANADORA 

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA


Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live - GANADOR 
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV


Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
Laura Dern, Big Little Liars - GANADORA
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
Regina King, American Crime
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

 

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV


Bill Camp, The Night Of
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies - GANADOR
David Thewlis, Fargo
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michael K. Williams, The Night Of

 

MEJOR PROGRAMA DE REALITY O COMPETICIÓN


The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice - GANADOR

 

MEJOR PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADES O TALK SHOW


Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - GANADOR 
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher

 

OTROS GANADORES 

 

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE COMEDIA :

Donald Glover, Atlanta

 

MEJOR PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADES CON STECH:

Saturday Night Live 

 

MEJOR GUIÓN DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA :

Bruce Miller, The Crown 

 

DIRECCIÓN EN UNA MINISERIE 

Jean-Marc Valle, Big Little Liars 

 

MEJOR GUIÓN EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA :

Aziz Ansari & Lena Waithe