Los ganadores en los Premios Emmy 2017 son estos...

Este día, en el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles se dieron a conocer a los ganadores de la 69 entrega de los Premios Emmy 2017 que reconocen a lo mejor de la televisión.

Año con año, la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión reconoce a lo mejor de la televisión estadunidense.

Los ganadores en este 2017 son:

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA:



Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale - GANADORA

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA:



Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep - GANADORA

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA



Big Little Lies - GANADORA

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA



Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale - GANADORA

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA:



Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us - GANADOR

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA



Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep - GANADORA

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA



Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta - GANADOR

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV



Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies - GANADORA

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV



Riz Ahmed, The Night Of - GANADOR

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA



Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale -GANADORA

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA



Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

John Lithgow, The Crown - GANADOR

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA



Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live - GANADORA

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA



Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live - GANADOR

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV



Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

Laura Dern, Big Little Liars - GANADORA

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan

Regina King, American Crime

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV



Bill Camp, The Night Of

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies - GANADOR

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michael K. Williams, The Night Of

MEJOR PROGRAMA DE REALITY O COMPETICIÓN



The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice - GANADOR

MEJOR PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADES O TALK SHOW



Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - GANADOR

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

OTROS GANADORES

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE COMEDIA :

Donald Glover, Atlanta

MEJOR PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADES CON STECH:

Saturday Night Live

MEJOR GUIÓN DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA :

Bruce Miller, The Crown

DIRECCIÓN EN UNA MINISERIE

Jean-Marc Valle, Big Little Liars

MEJOR GUIÓN EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA :

Aziz Ansari & Lena Waithe