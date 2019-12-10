Marie Fredriksson, vocalista de Roxette, vivió todo un infierno

El 11 de septiembre de 2002 a la cantante Marie Fredriksson le fue diagnosticado un tumor en el cerebro. En su autobiografía "Listen to my heart" que fue lanzada este año, la vocalista de Roxette aseguró que se año (2002) todo cambio para ella y comenzó su "infierno".

Aquel día Marie Fredriksson se desmayó en su casa, motivo por el que fue llevada ante su doctor. Luego de unos estudios la cruda verdad salió a relucir, ¡le fue diagnosticada la enfermedad con la que lucharía por más de 13 años! La cantante de pop sueco fue sometida a radioterapia para eliminar el tumor, sin embargo, aunque fue erradicado dejó secuelas en ella y tuvo que volver a aprender a hablar, contar, leer o hacer cosas tan cotidianas como montar en bicicleta.

Marie Fredriksson mostró fortaleza hasta el final. Foto: Britta Pedersen / AFP

En 2005 Marie Fredriksson dio a conocer que había derrotado el cáncer; dos años después regresó a los escenarios en solitario. En 2011 volvió con Roxette pero ya no era la misma de antes, el cáncer había cobrado factura. En los shows su voz se escuchaba más grave y cantada sentada en una silla.

En su autobiografía la estrella del pop sueco manifestó:

Pasé trece años de mi vida bajo el estigma del dolor, pero nunca me di por vencida y no me voy a rendir, voy a seguir peleando hasta que no pueda más, fue un milagro que sobreviviera.

"Si uno no pasó por esto, no puede entenderlo, las dificultades de la vida no terminan nunca, no se puede vivir sin dolor, pero, aún así, también surgen momentos de felicidad como diamantes entre la grava", resaltó Marie Fredriksson.

Le sobreviven su esposo, Mikael Bolyos, y sus dos hijos, Josefin y Oscar. En un comunicado de la agencia Dimberg Jernberg, Marie murió el lunes "a consecuencias de una larga enfermedad".