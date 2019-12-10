Marie Fredriksson, vocalista de Roxette, vivió todo un infierno
"Nunca me di por vencida y no me voy a rendir", comentó Marie Fredriksson ante su lucha de 13 años contra el cáncer
El 11 de septiembre de 2002 a la cantante Marie Fredriksson le fue diagnosticado un tumor en el cerebro. En su autobiografía "Listen to my heart" que fue lanzada este año, la vocalista de Roxette aseguró que se año (2002) todo cambio para ella y comenzó su "infierno".
Aquel día Marie Fredriksson se desmayó en su casa, motivo por el que fue llevada ante su doctor. Luego de unos estudios la cruda verdad salió a relucir, ¡le fue diagnosticada la enfermedad con la que lucharía por más de 13 años! La cantante de pop sueco fue sometida a radioterapia para eliminar el tumor, sin embargo, aunque fue erradicado dejó secuelas en ella y tuvo que volver a aprender a hablar, contar, leer o hacer cosas tan cotidianas como montar en bicicleta.
En 2005 Marie Fredriksson dio a conocer que había derrotado el cáncer; dos años después regresó a los escenarios en solitario. En 2011 volvió con Roxette pero ya no era la misma de antes, el cáncer había cobrado factura. En los shows su voz se escuchaba más grave y cantada sentada en una silla.
ROXETTE CANCEL THEIR SUMMER TOUR. Roxette were supposed to start the last leg of their massive RoXXXette 30th Anniversary Tour on June 3rd. However, singer Marie Fredriksson has been advised by her doctors to refrain from touring and as a consequence all the summer shows are cancelled. Their last performance was to be at the Grand Arena in Cape Town, South Africa on February 8 earlier this year. Marie Fredriksson: ”It’s been an amazing 30 years! I feel nothing but joy and happiness when I look back on the Roxette world tours. All our shows and memories over the years will forever be a big part of my life. I’m particularly proud and grateful for coming back in 2009 after my severe illness and to have been able to take Roxette around the globe a couple of more times. Sadly, now my touring days are over and I want to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful fans that has followed us on our long and winding journey. I look forward to the release of our album ”Good Karma” in June – for me it’s our best album ever!” Per Gessle: Who would have thought this small town band from the Swedish west coast were to be still on the loose after 30 years! We’ve done mind-blowing gigs all over the world that has taken us far beyond our wildest and craziest dreams. I want to thank all our fellow musicians and collaborators on and off the road. Thanks also to our beautiful fans, all of you who have listened, encouraged, waited, travelled, all of you who have shared the singing, laughter, joy and tears. Most of you have been just as much part of Roxette as we have! Without you, nothing (and I mean nothing!) would have been possible. Most of all I want to thank the mighty Marie, the Amazon of the holy voice, the Goddess of superb rock performance, the liberated and magnificent interpreter of my humble words and music, for this magic carpet ride which took us to the top of all the mountains. My God, what a great view we’ve had! The joyride on the road is over now – but we sure had fun, didn’t we?
En su autobiografía la estrella del pop sueco manifestó:
Pasé trece años de mi vida bajo el estigma del dolor, pero nunca me di por vencida y no me voy a rendir, voy a seguir peleando hasta que no pueda más, fue un milagro que sobreviviera.
"Si uno no pasó por esto, no puede entenderlo, las dificultades de la vida no terminan nunca, no se puede vivir sin dolor, pero, aún así, también surgen momentos de felicidad como diamantes entre la grava", resaltó Marie Fredriksson.
Le sobreviven su esposo, Mikael Bolyos, y sus dos hijos, Josefin y Oscar. En un comunicado de la agencia Dimberg Jernberg, Marie murió el lunes "a consecuencias de una larga enfermedad".
Con gran dolor debemos informarles que una de las artistas más grandes y queridas se ha ido.
