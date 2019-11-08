Más famosos se unen a la campaña de votación de Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama sigue siendo una de las mujeres más influyentes y queridas de Estados Unidos después de salir de la presidencia
Más celebridades se unen a la campaña de divulgación de votantes de Michelle Obama
El día de las elecciones terminó, pero Michelle Obama todavía está tratando de salir de la votación.
La ex primera dama anunció que Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Shonda Rhimes, Megan Rapinoe, Tracee Ellis Ross y Kerry Washington se han inscrito como copresidentes de la organización nacional When We Vote.
Obama ya es copresidente, junto con Lin-Manuel Miranda, Faith Hill, Tom Hanks y su esposa Rita Wilson, y la estrella del baloncesto Chris Paul.
Cuando votamos, una organización sin fines de lucro, se describe a sí misma como un grupo no partidista dedicado a aumentar la participación de los votantes. El anuncio del jueves marca un año hasta las elecciones de 2020, que incluye la carrera presidencial.
La organización fue fundada en 2018.
Hanks dijo que "registrar nuevos votantes es un acto de esperanza y participar en la idea estadounidense". Agregó que votar garantiza las bendiciones de "libertad para los nietos".
