Michelle Obama aparece con nuevo look
La ex primera dama de Estados Unidos lució una nueva cabellera y estilo en el Essence Fest
Michelle Obama se convirtió en un referente de estilo, pues en cada acto presidencial o evento donde acudía como primera dama de el ex presidente Barack Obama, lucía siempre espectacular.
Ahora, Michelle fue vista con un cambio de look muy distinto a lo que ha lucido siempre. Esta vez, se dejó ver más atrevida y divertida.
Además de la gran sonrisa en su rostro, Michelle lució un atuendo brilloso en Essence Fest en Nueva Orleans, sin embargo, el verdadero toque fue su cabello rizado.
Today I stopped by one of Portland's locally-owned bookstores, @BroadwayBooks, and spent time with a group of young professional women who are juggling careers, relationships, and children, and trying to find a little time for themselves too. We talked about the importance of self-care and finding a group of women to support us through all our ups and downs as we try to manage our chaotic lives. And you don’t have to be here in Portland to take part in this conversation—let me know what you and your book clubs have been discussing! #IAmBecoming
This beautiful smile belongs to Eliakunda Kaaya. I sat down with her and several of her peers for a conversation on girls' education last fall. Eliakunda comes from a family of nine children in Tanzania. She once said, "My own brothers would say… that it was a waste of time and waste of investment to…[send] me to school, because a woman is meant to be married.” But Eliakunda never believed that. She became the first person in her family to go to high school—and then the first to go to college. After she graduated she became a @ShesTheFirst Fellow and she launched a project called "Her Journey to School,” which builds on her own experience by reaching out to parents about the importance of sending their daughters to school. Eliakunda's story shows us the power of education—and the promise inside every single girl around the world. #InternationalWomensDay
"We have to start having some conversations, number one, about why is it so hard for us as women to put ourselves first." -@MichelleObama on the importance of taking care of ones' self, in conversation with @GayleKing at #EssenceFest— ESSENCE (@Essence) 7 de julio de 2019
