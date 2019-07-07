Selecciona tu región
Michelle Obama aparece con nuevo look

La ex primera dama de Estados Unidos lució una nueva cabellera y estilo en el Essence Fest

Por  El Debate

Michelle Obama aparece con nuevo look(Foto: Twitter @MichelleObama)

Michelle Obama se convirtió en un referente de estilo, pues en cada acto presidencial o evento donde acudía como primera dama de el ex presidente Barack Obama, lucía siempre espectacular.

Ahora, Michelle fue vista con un cambio de look muy distinto a lo que ha lucido siempre. Esta vez, se dejó ver más atrevida y divertida.

 

Además de la gran sonrisa en su rostro, Michelle lució un atuendo brilloso en Essence Fest en Nueva Orleans, sin embargo, el verdadero toque fue su cabello rizado.

 
 
Esta mujer no ha dejado de realizar actividades que generen impacto social, ni de aparecer ante cámaras, por eso se ha asegurado de verse cada vez mejor.
 
En años pasados, se posía observar a una Michelle más formal y reservada en sus atuendos.
