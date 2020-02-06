Entérate de lo importante

Milla Jovovich presenta en Instagram a su bebé recién nacida

La actriz Milla Jovovich presume la llegada de su tercera hija Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson

Por  Jorge Rodarte

Instagram | Milla Jovovich presenta en Instagram a su bebé recién nacida.

La famosa actriz Milla Jovovich, quien ha participado en películas como The Blue Lagoon.,  Resident Evil y Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapter, entre muchas más,  presume y presenta en su cuenta de Instagram a su bebé recién nacida.

Milla Jovovich se convirtió en madre por tercera vez el pasado 2 de febrero, al dar a luz a una niña quien llevará por nombre Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson.

 

 

En distintos portales de noticias se habla del nacimiento de la bebé, y tanto ella como Milla se encuentran en perfecto estado de salud.

A mediados de 2019, Milla dio a conocer que se encontraba esperando un nuevo bebé y sus fans se mostraron emocionados y a través de las redes la felicitaron.

 

La estrella de Hollywood pasó meses delicados, puesto que su embarazo fue catalogado de algo delicado, ya que anteriormente había sufrido un aborto.

A partir de que Milla supo de este nuevo embarazo decidió dejar de trabajar, alejarse de los foros y llevar una vida tranquila y entregada a su hogar y familia.

 

Milla Jovovich, originaria de Ucrania, tuvo a su primera hija en noviembre del 2007 y en abril de 2015 a la segunda, quien lleva por nombre Dashiel Edan.

 

Según Wikipedia, Jovovich comenzó su carrera de modelo cuando tenía 11 años de edad y fue presentada en los anuncios de Revlon, luego trabajó en otras campañas para cosméticos L'Oréal, Christian Dior, Donna Karan y Versace.

 

