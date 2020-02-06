Milla Jovovich presenta en Instagram a su bebé recién nacida
La actriz Milla Jovovich presume la llegada de su tercera hija Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson
Lectura rápida
La famosa actriz Milla Jovovich, quien ha participado en películas como The Blue Lagoon., Resident Evil y Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapter, entre muchas más, presume y presenta en su cuenta de Instagram a su bebé recién nacida.
Milla Jovovich se convirtió en madre por tercera vez el pasado 2 de febrero, al dar a luz a una niña quien llevará por nombre Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson.
La famosa actriz Milla Jovovich, quien ha participado en películas como The Blue Lagoon., Resident Evil y Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapter, entre muchas más, presume y presenta en su cuenta de Instagram a su bebé recién nacida.
Milla Jovovich se convirtió en madre por tercera vez el pasado 2 de febrero, al dar a luz a una niña quien llevará por nombre Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson.
For those of you who don’t know me, I’m about to have our 3rd baby and I’m SO GRATEFUL for being pregnant again, especially at my age and I thank god everyday for blessing me, but Oh my lord am I ready to have this baby. �� 2 weeks and change till we welcome our new little human and as every woman in history who has ever had a baby knows well, the last month is SO HARD! Ladies, what are some of your most uncomfortable memories from the last month before delivery? I mean, i seriously gotta relate to some mama’s for a second! I’m fully elephant ankles, back pain, hips hurt, running to the bathroom every 15 minutes. And sleep? Forget it. Which is so annoying because if the baby is a screamer like our eldest was, we won’t be seeing the back of our eyes for the next few years!�� Tbh, bring it on because as long as I can stretch again and go to the gym again and just be able to simply put my socks on again without turning red from effort, I think I’ll be able to handle anything. The only positive is this awesome dress by @asos which i love and is so cool and comfy, but I’m wearing it so much because i only have a few nice maternity dresses! 2 weeks and change people. Let’s do this.✊����
En distintos portales de noticias se habla del nacimiento de la bebé, y tanto ella como Milla se encuentran en perfecto estado de salud.
A mediados de 2019, Milla dio a conocer que se encontraba esperando un nuevo bebé y sus fans se mostraron emocionados y a través de las redes la felicitaron.
Hey Everyone!!! So without my knowledge @evergaboanderson spilled the beans on the new baby yesterday ������♀️�� which makes this “old news” but anyway, at 8:56am on 02/02/2020 our baby girl Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson was born! Osian is a welsh boy’s name and it’s pronounced O-shin. Now I know the name is long, but the family couldn’t agree on her middle name. Ever and my mom wanted Lark, @dashielanderson and I wanted Elliot. Then my husband Paul chimes in with another vote for Lark, so Smushy and I were out numbered ��! At least she has many to choose from later in life if she wants to drop a few. She’s so beautiful! Her hair is lighter than the other girls was and she’s very strong. Her little hands get in the way and they’re hard to control and she’s already lifting her head up to see what’s going on! She’s our miracle baby and we’re all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her!! I will obviously post more pics later, but we are all exhausted because the last few nights have been crazy! I send you all so much love from the cloud I’m flying on!!! Xoxo m❤️☁️✨⚡️⭐️��☄️ #osianlarkelliot
La estrella de Hollywood pasó meses delicados, puesto que su embarazo fue catalogado de algo delicado, ya que anteriormente había sufrido un aborto.
A partir de que Milla supo de este nuevo embarazo decidió dejar de trabajar, alejarse de los foros y llevar una vida tranquila y entregada a su hogar y familia.
I’m a MOTHER LOVER.�� Because America is the only country in the developed world with a rising maternal mortality rate, this Mother’s Day, @thefrankieshop is joining @the_mother_lovers in raising awareness of America’s maternal health crisis, and supporting the upcoming documentary @bornfreefilm. Get your limited edition #frankieshopxmotherlover t-shirt and show that you too #loveallmothers. #happymothersday
Milla Jovovich, originaria de Ucrania, tuvo a su primera hija en noviembre del 2007 y en abril de 2015 a la segunda, quien lleva por nombre Dashiel Edan.
Had so much fun at the #vanityfair dinner for @chanelofficial, wearing a special monogrammed necklace made for me by the super talented @nigoratabayer. I felt like channeling #fayedunaway from “Bonnie and Clyde” because I really wanted to do something special with my outfit and I love wearing clothes that put me in “character”. I think when you have a sense of humor with your clothes, it makes an evening so much more fun and you can feel like a favorite persona from a book or a film. Thank you to my amazing glam team: Make up: @kaymontano Hair: @mr_alexandrycosta You guys made me feel so gorgeous and ready to take on an incredibly glamorous night after suffering from crazy jetlag!���� #cannes2019 �� by my sweetheart, @chrissbrenner #chrisbrennerphoto
Según Wikipedia, Jovovich comenzó su carrera de modelo cuando tenía 11 años de edad y fue presentada en los anuncios de Revlon, luego trabajó en otras campañas para cosméticos L'Oréal, Christian Dior, Donna Karan y Versace.
No te pierdas las últimas noticias
Suscríbete a las notificaciones y entérate de todo
Comentarios