Entérate de lo importante

Configura las noticias de acuerdo a tu interés

Configurar
Selecciona tu región
Show

Milla Jovovich y su hija sorprenden porque son idénticas

Ever Anderson Jovovich tiene 12 años de edad y es idéntica a la actriz Milla Jovovich, su famosa mamá

Por  Jorge Rodarte

Milla Jovovich y su hija sorprenden porque son idénticas.(AP)

Milla Jovovich y su hija sorprenden porque son idénticas. | AP

La actriz  Milla Jovovich coloca en su cuenta de Instagram una imagen suya con la que sorprende a sus seguidores de todas partes del mundo, y es que en ella aparece al lado de su hija Ever Anderson Jovovich y llama la atención porque son idénticas.

Ever Anderson Jovovich tiene únicamente 12 años de edad y en pocas ocasiones Milla Jovovich, su madre, coloca en sus redes sociales fotografías de ella. En esta ocasión lo hace y la imagen se hace viral.

 

Según reporte en distintos portales de noticias, la pequeña Ever se está interesando por formar parte del mundo del espectáculo a tan corta edad, ya que formó parte de la película Resident Evil: Capítulo Final, en 2016.

 

Y también Ever ha sido invitada para aparecer en portadas de distintas revistas juveniles de moda.

Ever Anderson es hija también del director de cine Paul W.S. Anderson, esposo de Milla Jovovich.

 

Milla Jovovich es originaria de Ucrania y tiene 44 años de edad. Ha protagonizado con éxito otras películas como El quinto elemento, Survivor y Zoolander 2.

Y también es madre de Dashiel  Anderson, quien tiene cuatro años de edad y actualmente espera un nuevo bebé.

 

Milla es reconocida mundialmente por su talento y trabajo como actriz y ha tenido oportunidad de actuar al lado de celebridasdes de Hollywood como  Bruce Willis, Faye Dunaway, Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro y Pierce Brosnan.

 

Comentarios

Comentarios

Más de show

No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Suscríbete a las notificaciones y entérate de todo