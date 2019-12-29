Milla Jovovich y su hija sorprenden porque son idénticas
Ever Anderson Jovovich tiene 12 años de edad y es idéntica a la actriz Milla Jovovich, su famosa mamá
Lectura rápida
La actriz Milla Jovovich coloca en su cuenta de Instagram una imagen suya con la que sorprende a sus seguidores de todas partes del mundo, y es que en ella aparece al lado de su hija Ever Anderson Jovovich y llama la atención porque son idénticas.
Ever Anderson Jovovich tiene únicamente 12 años de edad y en pocas ocasiones Milla Jovovich, su madre, coloca en sus redes sociales fotografías de ella. En esta ocasión lo hace y la imagen se hace viral.
La actriz Milla Jovovich coloca en su cuenta de Instagram una imagen suya con la que sorprende a sus seguidores de todas partes del mundo, y es que en ella aparece al lado de su hija Ever Anderson Jovovich y llama la atención porque son idénticas.
Ever Anderson Jovovich tiene únicamente 12 años de edad y en pocas ocasiones Milla Jovovich, su madre, coloca en sus redes sociales fotografías de ella. En esta ocasión lo hace y la imagen se hace viral.
Según reporte en distintos portales de noticias, la pequeña Ever se está interesando por formar parte del mundo del espectáculo a tan corta edad, ya que formó parte de la película Resident Evil: Capítulo Final, en 2016.
Having the most beautiful Saturday with my amazing kiddo! Sorry I haven’t been posting but I’ve been in complete social media shutdown lately. Just busy being a pregnant mommy, but I have so many great pictures I’ve taken in the interim that I need to post and share with you all. I actually got a new printer and I’ve been printing a bunch of family pics in large format and framing them, so just trying to get things done while there is still pre newborn baby peace in the house��. Anyway, I hope you’re all having a gorgeous weekend and I send you all my love!❤️❤️❤️
Y también Ever ha sido invitada para aparecer en portadas de distintas revistas juveniles de moda.
Ever Anderson es hija también del director de cine Paul W.S. Anderson, esposo de Milla Jovovich.
Yay!! We had so much fun at the @hellboymovie premiere in NYC last night! Thank you to the entire cast, you’re all such wonderful and talented people, I’m so happy to have worked with you all! The movie hits theaters this Friday the 12th so go check it out if you have a chance, you’ll have a blast! Xo m❤️ The look: Make up: @therealistdotti Hair: @luke_chamberlain Dress: @isabelmarant Coat: @claudemontanaofficiel Shoes: @balmain Earring: @prada Purse: @chanelofficial (vintage)
Milla Jovovich es originaria de Ucrania y tiene 44 años de edad. Ha protagonizado con éxito otras películas como El quinto elemento, Survivor y Zoolander 2.
Y también es madre de Dashiel Anderson, quien tiene cuatro años de edad y actualmente espera un nuevo bebé.
Who’s birthday, little ol me?�� First of all, thanks to everyone for their messages and well wishes on my big day today! I can’t tell you how good it makes me feel to receive so much love from you all! I also want to say how tremendously grateful I am for all my blessings today. To be 44 and pregnant is already such a miracle and a god send, but on top of it, to have been woken up to a donut bouquet (there should literally be no other kind����) and balloons from my amazing children was the most incredible feeling in the world! Even despite me wanting to throw up after eating so many donuts at 7am!��My heart is so full today!!! I send you all so much love!!❤️❤️❤️
Milla es reconocida mundialmente por su talento y trabajo como actriz y ha tenido oportunidad de actuar al lado de celebridasdes de Hollywood como Bruce Willis, Faye Dunaway, Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro y Pierce Brosnan.
No te pierdas las últimas noticias
Suscríbete a las notificaciones y entérate de todo
Comentarios