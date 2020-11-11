Millie Bobby Brown comparte emotivo mensaje a su abuela que falleció de Alzheimer

La actriz Millie Bobby Brown está atravesando uno de los peores momentos de su vida, por lo que se ha mostrado destrozada en redes sociales después de que su abuela Ruth, a la que estaba muy unida, falleciera después de luchar contra el Alzheimer.

En una emotiva publicación en Instagram la protagonista de Stranger Things o Enola Holmes recuerda a su abuelita y le dedica unas emotivas palabras, a la vez que reflexiona sobre la muerte de un familiar.

¡Bien! Te has suscrito a notificaciones Configura y elige tus preferencias

Este martes 10 de noviembre, Millie Bobby Brown anunció el fallecimiento de su abuela en una publicación en Instagram junto con un emotivo mensaje despidiéndose de ella, a quien no pudo ver en persona a causa de la pandemia de Coronavirus.

No hay palabras que tengan sentido en este momento. No hay ningún sentimiento que se pueda remarcar. La pérdida es algo tan complejo, y estoy pasando por hechizos en los que no puedo dejar de llorar y después me pongo a reír recordando tantas memorias juntas, y luego me siento en silencio a tratar de entender lo que sucedió”, comenzó escribiendo la joven actriz.

“El Alzheimer es malo. Es algo cruel. Quitar a alguien la capacidad para recordar recuerdos y luego la capacidad de funcionar como ser humano. Es tan difícil sentar allí y solo mirar. Siempre seré tu Millie Moos. Espero que me cuides y me protejas como lo hacías cuando era pequeña”, agregó.

“Te ame más de lo que alguien podía amar. Les contaré a todos sobre ti y las lecciones que me enseñaste. Te agradeceré todos los días por las risas y los recuerdos que me diste a lo largo de mi vida hasta ahora. Toda mi vida ha sido increíble y he disfrutado de muchos aspectos, pero lo que más recordaré es despertarme en la casa de Nanny Ruth con el olor a papilla dulce y miel en el medio, con las noticias en la televisión y la ropa colgada en la cuerda”, continuó Millie.

Para finalizar, lamentó no poder despedirla como hubiera querido: “No pude volver a casa para darte un último abrazo debido al COVID-19, así que FaceTime era todo lo que teníamos. Te canté tanto como mi voz pudo soportarlo, incluso cuando estabas durmiendo. Estos son recuerdos que nunca olvidaré. Ella es verdaderamente mi ángel de la guardia. Te amo nanny. No existe el olvido de un alma como ésta. Espero que el tiempo se arregle un poco. Pero por lo pronto abrazaré a mama y veré videos de nosotras cantando y bailando. Descansa tranquila”.