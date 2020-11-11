Millie Bobby Brown comparte emotivo mensaje a su abuela que falleció de Alzheimer
La actriz Millie Bobby Brown compartió un emotivo video en sus redes sociales en el que dedicó unas emotivas palabras a su abuela quien falleció debido al Alzheimer
La actriz Millie Bobby Brown está atravesando uno de los peores momentos de su vida, por lo que se ha mostrado destrozada en redes sociales después de que su abuela Ruth, a la que estaba muy unida, falleciera después de luchar contra el Alzheimer.
En una emotiva publicación en Instagram la protagonista de Stranger Things o Enola Holmes recuerda a su abuelita y le dedica unas emotivas palabras, a la vez que reflexiona sobre la muerte de un familiar.
Este martes 10 de noviembre, Millie Bobby Brown anunció el fallecimiento de su abuela en una publicación en Instagram junto con un emotivo mensaje despidiéndose de ella, a quien no pudo ver en persona a causa de la pandemia de Coronavirus.
No hay palabras que tengan sentido en este momento. No hay ningún sentimiento que se pueda remarcar. La pérdida es algo tan complejo, y estoy pasando por hechizos en los que no puedo dejar de llorar y después me pongo a reír recordando tantas memorias juntas, y luego me siento en silencio a tratar de entender lo que sucedió”, comenzó escribiendo la joven actriz.
“El Alzheimer es malo. Es algo cruel. Quitar a alguien la capacidad para recordar recuerdos y luego la capacidad de funcionar como ser humano. Es tan difícil sentar allí y solo mirar. Siempre seré tu Millie Moos. Espero que me cuides y me protejas como lo hacías cuando era pequeña”, agregó.
“Te ame más de lo que alguien podía amar. Les contaré a todos sobre ti y las lecciones que me enseñaste. Te agradeceré todos los días por las risas y los recuerdos que me diste a lo largo de mi vida hasta ahora. Toda mi vida ha sido increíble y he disfrutado de muchos aspectos, pero lo que más recordaré es despertarme en la casa de Nanny Ruth con el olor a papilla dulce y miel en el medio, con las noticias en la televisión y la ropa colgada en la cuerda”, continuó Millie.
There’s no words that make sense right now. There’s no feeling to pin point. Loss is something so complex and I go thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened. Alzheimer's is evil. Its cruel. Taking away someones ability to remember memories and then how to function like a human being. Its so hard to sit there and watch. i’ll always be your millie moos. I hope u watch over me and protect me like u did when I was little. I loved you more than anyone could ever love. Ill tell everyone about you and the lessons u taught me. Ill thank you every day for the laughs and memories u gave me all through out my life so far. My whole life has been amazing and ive enjoyed so many aspects of it, But what ive come to realize, is waking up in nanny ruths house, with the smell of sweet porridge and honey in the middle, with the news playing on the tv and the washing hung up on the line. The cats walking around and the kids playing outside. Id give her the biggest hug and say “ill see u later”. As I played outside with all of the children for hours and hours. She would sit there by the window and say “dont go too far” “stay nearby” “its time to come in”. Id run inside and ham, bread, chips, and beans would be on my plate with a capri sun and we’d sit opposite each other and id tell her what I did that day. After dinner, I usually sang to her or we’d figure out some cross word puzzle as I sat on her lap. Midnight would come and we would lay in bed and she’d tell me stories about her memories as a child and what living through World War 2 was like. I couldn’t come home to give u one last snuggle because of Covid-19 so FaceTime was all that we had. I sang to you as much as my voice could take it, even when u were sleeping. These are memories ill never forget. She is truly my guardian angel. I love you nanny. Theres no forgetting a soul like this one. I hope time will somewhat heal. But for now ill hug mummy and watch videos of us singing and dancing. Rest easy x
Para finalizar, lamentó no poder despedirla como hubiera querido: “No pude volver a casa para darte un último abrazo debido al COVID-19, así que FaceTime era todo lo que teníamos. Te canté tanto como mi voz pudo soportarlo, incluso cuando estabas durmiendo. Estos son recuerdos que nunca olvidaré. Ella es verdaderamente mi ángel de la guardia. Te amo nanny. No existe el olvido de un alma como ésta. Espero que el tiempo se arregle un poco. Pero por lo pronto abrazaré a mama y veré videos de nosotras cantando y bailando. Descansa tranquila”.
