Miss Universo 2018 causa furor al mostrarse sin maquillaje

Catriona Gray impacta a sus seguidores al dejarse ver al natural

Por: Jorge Rodarte

Catriona Gray. Fotos de Instagram

Catriona Gray, Miss Universo 2018, originaria de Filipinas, causa furor en redes sociales al mostrarse en una fotografía donde sale sin maquillaje. La nueva reina de belleza impacta a sus seguidores dejarse ver al natural.

Se ve que Catriona Gray, Miss Universo 2018, es una mujer muy segura, y como prueba el hecho de que se atreve a fotografiarse sin gota de maquillaje y lo publica en sus redes sociales, sin temor a lo que puedan decirle.

Tras su triunfo en Miss Universo 2018, es evidente que Catriona tuvo muchos días con actividades y llenos de estrés en los que estuvo sometida a un sin fin de actividades y sesiones de maquillaje.

Catrina se toma unas horas para relajarse, y sin maquillaje, se fotografía y publica su rostro al natural en redes.

¡Muy linda!”, “Qué guapa y joven”, “Muy linda sin maquillaje se ve más linda, más joven”,  “¡Con o sin maquillaje es linda!", le escriben a Catrina sus seguidores en redes.

Según información en su biografíaCatriona Gray nació en Australia pero se nacionalizó filipina. Es certificada en la Maestría en Music Theory de Berklee College of Music en Boston (Massachusetts).

Durante 2016, Gray quedó tercer lugar del certamen Miss Mundo.

 
 
 
