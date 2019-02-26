Muere Andy Anderson a causa de cáncer

Andy Anderson, exbaterista de la banda The Cure, falleció debido a cáncer terminal. Tenía 68 años de edad. En días pasados, él mismo anunció en redes sociales que padecía cáncer terminal etapa cuatro. Tristemente declaró que la enfermedad cubría totalmente el interior de su cuerpo.

Andy Anderson, a través de un conmovedor mensaje, también señaló en días pasados que pese al cáncer que padecía se encontraba bien y consciente de su situación. Fue exactamente el 17 de febrero cuando hizo pública su enfermedad a través de Facebook.

Anderson fungió como baterista de The Cure entre 1983 y 1984, pues conoció a Robert Smith (vocalista) cuando este formó The Glove, proyecto alterno a The Cure junto a Steven Severin de Siouxsie and the Banshees.

En 1983 Robert Smith reclutó a Anderson para sustituir a Laurence Tolhurst, quién cambió la batería por los teclados.

Un año después, durante la presentación de ‘The Top’ en Japón, fue despedido de la banda debido a una pelea con un guardia de seguridad.