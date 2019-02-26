Muere Andy Anderson a causa de cáncer
El músico era exbaterista de la agrupación The Cure y tenía 68 años de edad
Andy Anderson, exbaterista de la banda The Cure, falleció debido a cáncer terminal. Tenía 68 años de edad. En días pasados, él mismo anunció en redes sociales que padecía cáncer terminal etapa cuatro. Tristemente declaró que la enfermedad cubría totalmente el interior de su cuerpo.
Andy Anderson, a través de un conmovedor mensaje, también señaló en días pasados que pese al cáncer que padecía se encontraba bien y consciente de su situación. Fue exactamente el 17 de febrero cuando hizo pública su enfermedad a través de Facebook.
Anderson fungió como baterista de The Cure entre 1983 y 1984, pues conoció a Robert Smith (vocalista) cuando este formó The Glove, proyecto alterno a The Cure junto a Steven Severin de Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Awful, awful news to hear of Andy Anderson's passing aged 68.⠀ ⠀ He'd only posted this last week:⠀ 'Hi guy’s, I am and I have Terminal 4 Cancer, and their is no way of returning back from that, it’s totally covering the inside of my body, and I'm totally fine and aware of my situation I've gone for a no resuscitation, with that, I have a next of kin, in place and there is no way I would want them to be looking me as a vegetable, if I were to survived a resuscitation, because it may well involve the possibility of sustaining cracked ribs and Brain Damage, and I would hate to lay that on anyone. Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy will be discussed over the next few days, hopefully I’ll be able to get back to get to you in the next few days about the outcome, and please, No Boo, Hooing, here, just be positive, for me it’s just another life Experience and Hurdle, that one has to make yet another Choice in life, be cool, I most definitely am and positive about the situation , well that’s it for now, good folk, and thank you all for the well wishes I love them all, and are held very, very close to my heart dearly, and will stay with me for ever, any way, stay well yourselves and chat soon. Ax.'⠀ ⠀ Rest in peace Andy. x⠀ ⠀ #andyanderson #thecure
En 1983 Robert Smith reclutó a Anderson para sustituir a Laurence Tolhurst, quién cambió la batería por los teclados.
Un año después, durante la presentación de ‘The Top’ en Japón, fue despedido de la banda debido a una pelea con un guardia de seguridad.
Comentarios