Muere atropellada Emily Hartridge, estrella de YouTube
Emily Hartridge, estrella de YouTube, pierde la vida atropellada por un camión; tenía 35 años de edad y era una celebridad en las redes sociales
Lectura rápida
Emily Hartridge, estrella de YouTube, pierde la vida atropellada por un camión; sergún información en distintos portales de noticias, tenía 35 años de edad y era una celebridad en las redes sociales. También era entrenadora personal.
Emily Hartridge viajaba en monopatín en Londres cuando ocurrió el accidente. Fue atropellada por un camión y con esto se convierte en la primera víctima mortal de un incidente con estos nuevos vehículos en Reino Unido.
El accidente ocurrió el pasado viernes. Tenía planeado participar en un encuentro para mujeres sobre salud mental en la tarde del sábado, pero sus 340,000 suscriptores de YouTube recibieron la noticia de su muerte, informa la televisión SkyNews.
El accidente ocurrió el pasado viernes. Emily tenía planeado participar en un encuentro para mujeres sobre salud mental en la tarde del sábado, pero sus seguidores recibieron la triste noticia de su muerte. Tenía alrededor de 340,000 suscriptores en YouTube.
LET ME BE YOUR BRAIN BUDDY ��❤️ - The reason I called my women’s mental health meet up ‘Brain Buddies’ is because I think we ALL need a brain buddy �� - As I’ve said before human connection when it comes to mental health is so so important ���� To share how you feel with someone else who can relate is extremely powerful and immediately reassuring �� - I wanted to create a safe space where women could talk about whatever they wanted and feel supported by other women who have gone through similar experiences �� - I am so excited about my next meet up I can’t TELL YOU �� - DATE: This Saturday July 13th TIME: 2pm LOCATION: Green Park MEETING POINT: If you get off at green park tube there is area where they rent deck chairs, I will be waiting there ����♀️ - Extra note: WOMEN ONLY �� - If the weather decides to sh*t on us I will change location☔️ - No need to purchase tickets, just turn up �� But of course if you have any questions please DM me �� - Please don’t feel worried about turning up alone, everyone is so lovely and welcoming �� And please don’t worry if you don’t want to talk, you can just sit there and listen �� - This is just a chat between a group of girls about anxiety, depression and all things related to mental health �� - I want to start a movement of talking and sharing about what is going on in our brains so I hope you will come and meet lots of new brain buddies ❣ - See you there YEAH? ����♀️ ________________________________________________ #brainbuddies #mentalhealth #women #mentalhealthawareness #anxiety #depression #mentalhealthmeetup #london #greenpark #recovery #motivation #inspiration #abs #strong #strength #fit #fitness #muscles #strength #happiness #smiling #laughter
La familia de Emily enteró a sus fanáticos de su fallecimiento a través de Instagram con un mensaje que nadie creía.
Es terrible tener que decir esto en Instagram, pero sabemos que muchos estábais esperando poder ver a Emily hoy y esta es la única vía para contactar con todos a la vez. Emily sufrió ayer un accidente y ha fallecido."
Emily era una celebridad en las redes sociales. De unos siete años a la fecha se dedicaba a publicar videos sobre temas como amor, sexo, relaciones, salud mental y vida, y también hablaba de su vida personal.
En uno de sus videos, por ejemplo, contó cómo congeló sus óvulos, charló acerca de medicación y tratamientos mentales. Su último video se titula “10 razones para tener un novio más joven”, ne la que hablaba de su relación con su novio, 8 años menor que ella.
El viernes pasado, Emily habría realizado su última publicación en Instagram y en ella habló sobre su reacción a un trol, pues le preguntó si era un hombre, ya que tenía mucho músculo, cosa que le cayó en gracia.
LISTENING TO YOUR BODY ���� - So the past week I have felt extremely tired because I haven’t been sleeping well �� I felt on the brink of tears a fair amount last week because when you lack sleep it affects EVERYTHING ���� - Yesterday was a very tiring day and I almost cancelled my boxing class because I just didn’t think I had it in me ����♀️ - Now sometimes when I feel like that I completely rest and do NOT workout because I am much better at listening to my body these days ����♀️ - So sometimes the best thing you can do if you’re feeling low or exhausted is to do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING ���� - However yesterday I really felt like punching the absolute crap out of something so that is exactly what I decided to do �� And you know what? I felt so bloody good after that I was so pleased I pushed myself to go ���� - You don’t always need to do an extreme high intensity workout if you’re feeling sh*t but SOMETIMES that is exactly what you need ���� - Big up to @bantam_boxer for the epic session at @rathboneboxing �� - I felt totally f*cked after, but in the best possible way �� _______________________________________________ #boxing #rathboneboxingclub #girlswhobox #strong #strength #muscles #abs #lean #fitness #workout #london #anxiety #mentalhealth #depression #motivation #inspiration #fitnessmotivation
Nunca me he adherido a las normas sociales y ciertamente no voy a empezar ahora”, decía el post.
Hartridge también se desempeñó como actriz y apareció en series de televisión como “Sketch My Life” y “Oh S ** t I’m 30.”
