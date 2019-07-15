Muere atropellada Emily Hartridge, estrella de YouTube

Emily Hartridge, estrella de YouTube, pierde la vida atropellada por un camión; sergún información en distintos portales de noticias, tenía 35 años de edad y era una celebridad en las redes sociales. También era entrenadora personal.

Emily Hartridge viajaba en monopatín en Londres cuando ocurrió el accidente. Fue atropellada por un camión y con esto se convierte en la primera víctima mortal de un incidente con estos nuevos vehículos en Reino Unido.

El accidente ocurrió el pasado viernes. Emily tenía planeado participar en un encuentro para mujeres sobre salud mental en la tarde del sábado, pero sus seguidores recibieron la triste noticia de su muerte. Tenía alrededor de 340,000 suscriptores en YouTube.

La familia de Emily enteró a sus fanáticos de su fallecimiento a través de Instagram con un mensaje que nadie creía.

Emily era una celebridad en las redes sociales. De unos siete años a la fecha se dedicaba a publicar videos sobre temas como amor, sexo, relaciones, salud mental y vida, y también hablaba de su vida personal.

En uno de sus videos, por ejemplo, contó cómo congeló sus óvulos, charló acerca de medicación y tratamientos mentales. Su último video se titula “10 razones para tener un novio más joven”, ne la que hablaba de su relación con su novio, 8 años menor que ella.

El viernes pasado, Emily habría realizado su última publicación en Instagram y en ella habló sobre su reacción a un trol, pues le preguntó si era un hombre, ya que tenía mucho músculo, cosa que le cayó en gracia.

Nunca me he adherido a las normas sociales y ciertamente no voy a empezar ahora”, decía el post.