Nathan Kress y las adorables fotografías junto a su bebé
El actor de la recordada y exitosa serie iCarly, Nathan Kress y su esposa, la también actriz London Elise Kress, han comenzado este 2018 de la mejor manera.
Días antes de finalizar el 2017, la cigüeña les trajo una hermosa bebé a quien han llamado Rosie Carolyn Kress.
A través de sus redes sociales, el actor que interpretaba a Freddie Benson, dio a conocer esta feliz noticia.
Cargando en brazos a su primogénita, expresó:
“Mamá y bebé están haciendo cosas increíbles. Soy un desastre emocional en el buen sentido”.
��"This is the start... This is your heart... This is the day you were born. This is the sun... these are your lungs... This is the day you were born. And I am always, always, always yours. Hallelujah, I'm cavin' in... hallelujah, I'm in love again."�� Rosie Carolyn Kress, born 12/21/17 at 3:59pm. 6 lbs, 6 ounces of utter joy. Mom and baby are doing amazing. I am an emotional wreck. In the good way!
Desde la llegada de Rosie a su vida, Nathan ha compartidos varias fotografías, muy tiernas en verdad.
Recientemente, Nathan comentó:
“No puedo creer que ya haya pasado más de una semana desde este increíble día. Comenzando con este primer momento de tranquilidad, me lleno de orgullo cada vez que veo a mis dos mujeres favoritas juntas. La forma en que se metieron en un ritmo tan rápido nunca deja de sorprenderme”.
Para su bella esposa y madre de su hija, resaltó:
“Londy, eres tan natural en esto. Calienta mi corazón verte absolutamente brillar en este papel, en todos los sentidos. Y Rosie wow. Ya eres tan fuerte, tan expresiva, tan inteligente y muy encantadora. Será un honor verte crecer”.
Reposting this one since it inexplicably disappeared from my first post. I can't believe it's already been over a week since this incredible day. Starting with this first quiet moment, I swell with pride every time I see my two favorite ladies together. The way they got into a rhythm so fast never ceases to amaze me. Londy, you are SUCH a natural at this-- a born mother. It warms my heart to see you absolutely shine in this role, in every way. And Rosie... wow. You are already so strong, so expressive, so smart, and so very lovely. It will be an honor to watch you grow. I love my family ❤
Por su parte, la feliz mamá ha manifestado con motivo de la llegada del año nuevo:
“2017…has sido sorprendente, desafiante, liberador, hermoso, lleno de emoción. Estamos muy agradecidos por el milagro de la vida, por nuestro nuevo y verdaderamente precioso tesoro de Dios: nuestra hermosa hija, Rosie”.
I really don’t have the words... My heart has been so captured in a way that has never been captured before. There has been so much beauty to take in and so many wild emotions behind it. What a surreal experience...which is why I haven’t posted in about a week (has it really almost been a week?!). No feeling has ever compared to this. Welcome to the world, Rosie Carolyn Kress. You are so, so loved. Also, Mama and babe are doing amazing and had the smoothest, most pleasant 40 hour induced labor there could be, honestly! Rosie was also delivered by the same doctor who delivered Nathan, himself. Such a precious and “full circle” moment ❤
“Los amamos a todos tan cariñosamente, y continuamente hemos sentido el amor y el apoyo abundantes que nos han brindado. Muchas gracias por ese regalo. Mientras tanto, este es un emocionante y aventurero año nuevo y una nueva vida por venir...¡2018, vamos por ti! Feliz año nuevo para todos”.
Wow, 2017... You’ve been surprising, challenging, freeing, beautiful... FULL of emotion. We are so especially thankful for the miracle of life...for our brand new, truly precious treasure from God—our beautiful daughter, Rosie. The growth we’ve already experienced individually, as a couple, and as a new family has been so amazing. We’re so over the moon that she’s finally here with us. We’re also so grateful to all of our family and friends who’ve been alongside us in this incredible journey, too. We love you all so dearly, and we’ve continuously felt the abounding love and support you’ve given to us. Thank you so much for that gift. In the meantime, here’s to an exciting, adventurous new year and new life to come... 2018, we comin’ for you! Happy New Year to everyone out there!!! Blessings to you all! �� @chrysanthemumumum & @nathankress
Comentarios