Nathan Kress y las adorables fotografías junto a su bebé

El actor de iCarly se encuentra mas que feliz ante la llegada de su hija
Avatar de Francisco Inzunza

Por: Francisco Inzunza

El actor de la recordada y exitosa serie iCarly, Nathan Kress y su esposa, la también actriz London Elise Kress, han comenzado este 2018 de la mejor manera.

Días antes de finalizar el 2017, la cigüeña les trajo una hermosa bebé a quien han llamado Rosie Carolyn Kress.

 

Best Christmas present ever.

Una publicación compartida de Nathan Kress (@nathankress) el

A través de sus redes sociales, el actor que interpretaba a Freddie Benson, dio a conocer esta feliz noticia.

Cargando en brazos a su primogénita, expresó:

“Mamá y bebé están haciendo cosas increíbles. Soy un desastre emocional en el buen sentido”.

Desde la llegada de Rosie a su vida, Nathan ha compartidos varias fotografías, muy tiernas en verdad.

Recientemente, Nathan comentó:

“No puedo creer que ya haya pasado más de una semana desde este increíble día. Comenzando con este primer momento de tranquilidad, me lleno de orgullo cada vez que veo a mis dos mujeres favoritas juntas. La forma en que se metieron en un ritmo tan rápido nunca deja de sorprenderme”.

Para su bella esposa y madre de su hija, resaltó:

“Londy, eres tan natural en esto. Calienta mi corazón verte absolutamente brillar en este papel, en todos los sentidos. Y Rosie wow. Ya eres tan fuerte, tan expresiva, tan inteligente y muy encantadora. Será un honor verte crecer”.

Por su parte, la feliz mamá ha manifestado con motivo de la llegada del año nuevo:

“2017…has sido sorprendente, desafiante, liberador, hermoso, lleno de emoción. Estamos muy agradecidos por el milagro de la vida, por nuestro nuevo y verdaderamente precioso tesoro de Dios: nuestra hermosa hija, Rosie”.

“Los amamos a todos tan cariñosamente, y continuamente hemos sentido el amor y el apoyo abundantes que nos han brindado. Muchas gracias por ese regalo. Mientras tanto, este es un emocionante y aventurero año nuevo y una nueva vida por venir...¡2018, vamos por ti! Feliz año nuevo para todos”.

En esta nota:
  • iCarly
  • Nathan Kress
  • London Elise Kress
  • Redes sociales

