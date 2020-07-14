Naya Rivera: actores de Glee lloran y lamentan su muerte
Por tercera ocasión una tragedia enluta y rompe los corazones de los millones de fans de "Glee"; ayer lunes se confirmó la muerte de la actriz Naya Rivera
Naya Rivera desapareció la tarde del pasado miércoles 8 de julio en el Lago Piru (en el Condado de Ventura) ubicado dentro del Bosque Nacional Los Padres en California, Estados Unidos. Cinco días despúes, la mañana del lunes 13 de julio (justo cuando se cumplían siete años de la muerte de Cory Monteith), los equipos de rescate encontraron su cuerpo.
En una conferencia de prensa un representante de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Ventura, comentó: "hoy nuestro equipo recuperó un cuerpo en el lago, en base a la ubicación donde el cuerpo fue encontrado, características físicas, la ropa y la condición fisíca del cuerpo, así como la ausencia de reportes de otras personas desaparecidas en el área, tenemos la certeza de que es el cuerpo de Naya Rivera".
Ha sido un momento muy difícil para su familia, como padres, madres, hijos e hijas, nuestros corazones están con ellos y compartimos su dolor por la perdida de Naya.
tras cinco días de intensa búsqueda, esta mañana fue encontrado el cuerpo de Naya Rivera ������ Vuela alto @nayarivera �������� gracias por todos los momentos maravillosos que nos hiciste vivir a través de tus personajes y de tu propia persona D.E.P. �� #NayaRivera #Glee #SantanaLopez
A través de sus redes sociales, varios de los actores de "Glee", expresaron su sentir ante la lamentable muerte de Naya, quien interpretó a "Santana López" en la exitosa serie creada por Ryan Murphy.
¿Cómo puedes transmitir todo tu amor y respeto por alguien en una publicación? ¿Cómo puedes resumir una década de amistad y risas solo con palabras? Si eras amigo de Naya Rivera, simplemente no puedes.
"Su brillantez y humor eran inigualables. Su belleza y talento eran de otro mundo. Ella le dijo la verdad al poder con aplomo y sin miedo. Ella podría convertir un mal día en un gran día con un solo comentario. Ella inspiró y elevó a la gente sin siquiera intentarlo. Estar cerca de ella era tanto una insignia de honor como una armadura. Naya fue verdaderamente única en su clase, y siempre lo será", comentó el actor Chris Colfer, quien interpretó a Kurt Hummel.
How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. �� Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son.
Amber Riley (Mercedes Jones en "Glee"), compartió un video de Naya Rivera junto a su hijo Josey. "Mi dúo favorito, te quiero, te extraño. No tengo palabras en este momento, solo muchos sentimientos. Descansa en paz ángel y saber que tu familia nunca tendrá que preocuparse por nada".
Kevin McHale, quien dio vida a Artie Abrams, manifestó en un post en su feed de Instagram: "mi Naya, no puedo imaginar legítimamente este mundo sin ti. Hace siete años hoy, ella y yo estábamos juntos en Londres cuando nos enteramos de Cory. Estábamos tan lejos, pero estaba tan agradecido de que nos teníamos el uno al otro. Hace una semana hoy estábamos hablando de huir a Hawai, esto no tiene sentido y sé que probablemente nunca lo hará".
Ella era tan independiente y fuerte y la idea de que ella no estuviera aquí es algo que no puedo comprender. Ella era la persona más ingeniosa que he conocido, con un recuerdo de trampa de acero que podría recordar las conversaciones más olvidables de hace una década al pie de la letra.
My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. • 7 years ago today, she and I were together in London when we found out about Cory. We were so far away, but I was so thankful that we had each other. A week ago today we were talking about running away to Hawaii. This doesn’t make sense. And I know it probably never will. • She was so independent and strong and the idea of her not being here is something I cannot comprehend. She was the single most quick-witted person I’ve ever met, with a steel-trap memory that could recall the most forgettable conversations from a decade ago verbatim. The amount of times she would memorize all of those crazy monologues on Glee the morning of and would never ever mess up during the scene… I mean, she was clearly more talented than the rest of us. She was the most talented person I’ve ever known. There is nothing she couldn’t do and I’m furious we won’t get to see more. • I’m thankful for all the ways in which she made me a better person. She taught me how to advocate for myself and to speak up for the things and people that were important to me, always. I’m thankful for the times I grew an ab muscle from laughing so hard at something she said. I’m thankful she became like family. I’m thankful that my dad happened to have met her weeks before I did and when I got Glee, he told me to “look out for a girl named Naya because she seemed nice.” Well dad, she was nice and she became one of my favorite people ever. • If you were fortunate enough to have known her, you’ll know that her most natural talent of all was being a mother. The way that she loved her boy, it was truly Naya at her most peaceful. I’m thankful that Naya got that beautiful little boy got back on that boat. I’m thankful he will have a strong family around him to protect him and tell him about his incredible mom. I just hope more than anything that her family is given the space and time to come to terms with this. For having such tiny body, Naya had such a gigantic presence, a void that will now be felt by all of us - those of us who knew her personally and the millions of you who loved her through your TVs. I love you, Bee.
Por su parte, la actriz Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang) manifestó: "No hay palabras y sin embargo, hay tantas cosas que quiero decir, no creo que alguna vez pueda articular exactamente lo que siento, pero...Naya, fuiste una fuerza y todos los que te rodearon lo sabía y sintió la luz y la alegría que emanaba cuando entraba en una habitación. Brillabas en el escenario y la pantalla e irradiabas con amor a puerta cerrada. Tuve la suerte de compartir tantas risas, martinis y secretos contigo. No puedo creer que di por sentado que siempre estarías aquí. Nuestra amistad se convirtió en olas a medida que la vida pasa y crecemos, así que no miraré atrás y me arrepentiré, pero sé que te amo y prometo ayudar a vivir el legado de tu talento, humor, luz y lealtad".
There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don't believe I'll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but... Naya, you were a ⚡️ force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room. You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you'd always be here. Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on. You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already.
El actor Darren Criss, quien dio vida en la serie a "Blaine Anderson", escribió en un sentido post: "Ella era audaz. Ella era indignante. Ella fue muy divertida. Naya me hizo reír como nadie más en ese set. Siempre lo dije mientras trabajábamos juntos y lo he mantenido desde entonces. Su sentido del humor juguetón y perverso nunca dejó de sonreírme".
Ella jugaba según sus propias reglas y estaba en una clase propia. Tenía una temeridad sobre ella que no podía evitar estar encantada, también siempre amé su voz, y saboreé cada oportunidad que tuve de escucharla cantar. Creo que ella tenía más talento del que hubiéramos podido ver.
"Me conmovió constantemente el grado en que ella cuidaba a su familia y cómo cuidaba a sus amigos. Ella apareció por mí en numerosas ocasiones donde no tenía que hacerlo, y siempre estuve muy agradecida por su amistad en ese momento, como ciertamente lo estoy ahora e incluso mientras me siento aquí, luchando por comprender, destripada más allá de toda descripción, el solo pensamiento de ella me deja boquiabierto y todavía me hace sonreír. Ese fue el regalo de Naya. Y es un regalo que nunca desaparecerá. Descansa en paz, salvaje, hilarante, hermoso ángel".
She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun. Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I’ve maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face. She played by her own rules and was in a class of her own. She had a brashness about her that I couldn’t help but be enchanted by. I also always loved her voice, and savored every chance I got to hear her sing. I think she had more talent than we would have ever been able to see. I was constantly moved by the degree to which she took care of her family, and how she looked out for her friends. She showed up for me on numerous occasions where she didn’t have to, and I was always so grateful for her friendship then, as I certainly am now. And even as I sit here, struggling to comprehend, gutted beyond description- the very thought of her cracks me up and still brings a smile to my face. That was Naya’s gift. And it's a gift that will never go away. Rest in peace you wild, hilarious, beautiful angel.
Esta es la tercera muerte que enluta a "Glee". El 13 de julio de 2013 fue encontrado sin vida el actor Cory Monteith, quien interpretaba a "Finn Hudson", en la habitación de un hotel en Vancouver, Canadá. La autopsia confirmó que la muerte del actor se debió a una sobredosis de alcohol y heroína.
El 30 de enero de 2018 murió Mark Salling debido a asfixia por ahorcamiento, Su cuerpo fue encontrado colgado de un árbol cerca de su casa de Sunland, en el Valle de San Fernando. En 2015 fue arrestado por posesión de pornografía infantil, horas después fue puesto en libertad al pagar una fianza de 20 mil dólares.
Tras dos años de procesos judiciales, en diciembre de 2017 se declaró culpable, arriesgando una pena de cuatro a siete años en prisión.
