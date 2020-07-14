Naya Rivera: actores de Glee lloran y lamentan su muerte

Naya Rivera desapareció la tarde del pasado miércoles 8 de julio en el Lago Piru (en el Condado de Ventura) ubicado dentro del Bosque Nacional Los Padres en California, Estados Unidos. Cinco días despúes, la mañana del lunes 13 de julio (justo cuando se cumplían siete años de la muerte de Cory Monteith), los equipos de rescate encontraron su cuerpo.

En una conferencia de prensa un representante de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Ventura, comentó: "hoy nuestro equipo recuperó un cuerpo en el lago, en base a la ubicación donde el cuerpo fue encontrado, características físicas, la ropa y la condición fisíca del cuerpo, así como la ausencia de reportes de otras personas desaparecidas en el área, tenemos la certeza de que es el cuerpo de Naya Rivera".

¡Ya estás suscrito a las alertas de noticias! Ahora puedes configurar las notificaciones desde la campana

Ha sido un momento muy difícil para su familia, como padres, madres, hijos e hijas, nuestros corazones están con ellos y compartimos su dolor por la perdida de Naya.

A través de sus redes sociales, varios de los actores de "Glee", expresaron su sentir ante la lamentable muerte de Naya, quien interpretó a "Santana López" en la exitosa serie creada por Ryan Murphy.

¿Cómo puedes transmitir todo tu amor y respeto por alguien en una publicación? ¿Cómo puedes resumir una década de amistad y risas solo con palabras? Si eras amigo de Naya Rivera, simplemente no puedes.

"Su brillantez y humor eran inigualables. Su belleza y talento eran de otro mundo. Ella le dijo la verdad al poder con aplomo y sin miedo. Ella podría convertir un mal día en un gran día con un solo comentario. Ella inspiró y elevó a la gente sin siquiera intentarlo. Estar cerca de ella era tanto una insignia de honor como una armadura. Naya fue verdaderamente única en su clase, y siempre lo será", comentó el actor Chris Colfer, quien interpretó a Kurt Hummel.

Amber Riley (Mercedes Jones en "Glee"), compartió un video de Naya Rivera junto a su hijo Josey. "Mi dúo favorito, te quiero, te extraño. No tengo palabras en este momento, solo muchos sentimientos. Descansa en paz ángel y saber que tu familia nunca tendrá que preocuparse por nada".

Kevin McHale, quien dio vida a Artie Abrams, manifestó en un post en su feed de Instagram: "mi Naya, no puedo imaginar legítimamente este mundo sin ti. Hace siete años hoy, ella y yo estábamos juntos en Londres cuando nos enteramos de Cory. Estábamos tan lejos, pero estaba tan agradecido de que nos teníamos el uno al otro. Hace una semana hoy estábamos hablando de huir a Hawai, esto no tiene sentido y sé que probablemente nunca lo hará".

Ella era tan independiente y fuerte y la idea de que ella no estuviera aquí es algo que no puedo comprender. Ella era la persona más ingeniosa que he conocido, con un recuerdo de trampa de acero que podría recordar las conversaciones más olvidables de hace una década al pie de la letra.

Por su parte, la actriz Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang) manifestó: "No hay palabras y sin embargo, hay tantas cosas que quiero decir, no creo que alguna vez pueda articular exactamente lo que siento, pero...Naya, fuiste una fuerza y todos los que te rodearon lo sabía y sintió la luz y la alegría que emanaba cuando entraba en una habitación. Brillabas en el escenario y la pantalla e irradiabas con amor a puerta cerrada. Tuve la suerte de compartir tantas risas, martinis y secretos contigo. No puedo creer que di por sentado que siempre estarías aquí. Nuestra amistad se convirtió en olas a medida que la vida pasa y crecemos, así que no miraré atrás y me arrepentiré, pero sé que te amo y prometo ayudar a vivir el legado de tu talento, humor, luz y lealtad".

El actor Darren Criss, quien dio vida en la serie a "Blaine Anderson", escribió en un sentido post: "Ella era audaz. Ella era indignante. Ella fue muy divertida. Naya me hizo reír como nadie más en ese set. Siempre lo dije mientras trabajábamos juntos y lo he mantenido desde entonces. Su sentido del humor juguetón y perverso nunca dejó de sonreírme".

Ella jugaba según sus propias reglas y estaba en una clase propia. Tenía una temeridad sobre ella que no podía evitar estar encantada, también siempre amé su voz, y saboreé cada oportunidad que tuve de escucharla cantar. Creo que ella tenía más talento del que hubiéramos podido ver.

"Me conmovió constantemente el grado en que ella cuidaba a su familia y cómo cuidaba a sus amigos. Ella apareció por mí en numerosas ocasiones donde no tenía que hacerlo, y siempre estuve muy agradecida por su amistad en ese momento, como ciertamente lo estoy ahora e incluso mientras me siento aquí, luchando por comprender, destripada más allá de toda descripción, el solo pensamiento de ella me deja boquiabierto y todavía me hace sonreír. Ese fue el regalo de Naya. Y es un regalo que nunca desaparecerá. Descansa en paz, salvaje, hilarante, hermoso ángel".

Esta es la tercera muerte que enluta a "Glee". El 13 de julio de 2013 fue encontrado sin vida el actor Cory Monteith, quien interpretaba a "Finn Hudson", en la habitación de un hotel en Vancouver, Canadá. La autopsia confirmó que la muerte del actor se debió a una sobredosis de alcohol y heroína.

El 30 de enero de 2018 murió Mark Salling debido a asfixia por ahorcamiento, Su cuerpo fue encontrado colgado de un árbol cerca de su casa de Sunland, en el Valle de San Fernando. En 2015 fue arrestado por posesión de pornografía infantil, horas después fue puesto en libertad al pagar una fianza de 20 mil dólares.

Tras dos años de procesos judiciales, en diciembre de 2017 se declaró culpable, arriesgando una pena de cuatro a siete años en prisión.

También te puede interesar:

Ryan Murphy revela lo último que le dijo Cory Monteith

Mark Salling, el triste y solitario lugar donde fue hallado sin vida

Tahj Mowry, ex novio de Naya Rivera, comparte una dolorosa carta