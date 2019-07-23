Selecciona tu región
Show

Nominados a los Premios MTV Video Music Awards 2019

La edición 2019 de los premios entregados por la cadena MTV se llevará a cabo el próximo 26 de agosto

Por  Francisco Inzunza

Ariana Grande interpretó su tema

Ariana Grande interpretó su tema "God is a woman" en los MTV VMAs del año pasado. | AFP

Las cantantes Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift lideran la lista de nominados de los Premios MTV Video Music Awards; cada una recibió 10 nominaciones. La sensación española Rosalía fue postulada a mejor artista nuevo, mientras que en el apartado de música latina figuran astros como J Balvin, Karol G y Maluma.

La cadena de televisión MTV anunció este martes que Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift competirán en ocho de las mismas categorías, incluyendo video del año. El himno de Taylor al orgullo gay You need to calm down y el éxito de Ariana Grande sobre sus rupturas amorosas Thank u, next, se medirán por el máximo premio con Bad Guy de Billie Eilish, Old town road de Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus, A Lot de 21 Savage y J. Cole y Sucker de los Jonas Brothers.

Los VMAs, como también se les conoce a estos premios por sus siglas en inglés, se entregarán el lunes 26 de agosto en el Prudential Center en Newark, Nueva Jersey.

AYÚDANOS Da click a la estrella de Google News y síguenos

Te comparto la lista completa de los nominados:

VIDEO DEL AÑO

  • 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "A lot"
  • Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" 
  • Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next" 
  • Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" 
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)" 
  • Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down" 

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

  • Cardi B
  • Billie Eilish 
  • Ariana Grande 
  • Halsey
  • Jonas Brothers 
  • Shawn Mendes

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

  • Drake – "In my feelings" 
  • Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next" 
  • Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" 
  • Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" 
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)" 
  • Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down" 

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

  • Ava Max 
  • Billie Eilish 
  • H.E.R. 
  • Lil Nas X 
  • Lizzo
  • ROSALÍA 

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

  • BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy with luv"
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)" 
  • Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" 
  • Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" 
  • Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" 
  • Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I don't care" 

PUSH ARTISTA DEL AÑO

  • Bazzi 
  • CNCO 
  • Billie Eilish 
  • H.E.R. 
  • Lauv 
  • Lizzo 

MEJOR POP

  • 5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier" 
  • Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me" 
  • Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" 
  • Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next"
  • Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" 
  • Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down" 

MEJOR HIP HOP

  • 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the world"
  • 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "A lot"
  • Cardi B – "Money" 
  • DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher" 
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)" 
  • Travis Scott ft. Drake – "Sicko mode" 

MEJOR R&B

  • Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make it better" 
  • Childish Gambino – "Feels like summer" 
  • H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've been" 
  • Alicia Keys – "Raise a man"
  • Ella Mai – "Trip" 
  • Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves"

MEJOR K-POP

  • BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy with luv"
  • BLACKPINK – "Kill this love" 
  • Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who do you love"
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog" 
  • NCT 127 – "Regular"
  • EXO – "Tempo" 

MEJOR LATINO

  • Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto" 
  • Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA" 
  • benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I can't get enough" 
  • Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con calma" 
  • Maluma – "Mala mía" 
  • ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con altura"

MEJOR DANCE

  • The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call you mine" 
  • Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo" 
  • DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki taki" 
  • David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say my name" 
  • Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"
  • Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity" 

MEJOR ROCK

  • The 1975 – "Love it if we made it"
  • Fall Out Boy – "Bishops knife trick" 
  • Imagine Dragons – "Natural" 
  • Lenny Kravitz – "Low" 
  • Panic! At The Disco – "High hopes" 
  • twenty one pilots – "My blood" 

VIDEO FOR GOOD 

  • Halsey – "Nightmare" 
  • The Killers – "Land of the free" 
  • Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway train" 
  • John Legend – "Preach" 
  • Lil Dicky – "Earth"
  • Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down" 

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" 
  • FKA twigs – "Cellophane"
  • Ariana Grande – "Thank you, next" 
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)" 
  • LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No new friends"
  • Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down"

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

  • Billie Eilish – "when the party's over"
  • FKA twigs – "Cellophane" 
  • Ariana Grande – "God is a woman" 
  • DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us" 
  • LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No new friends"
  • Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"

MEJOR EDICIÓN

  • Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" 
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)"
  • Billie Eilish – "Bad guy" 
  • Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" 
  • Solange – "Almeda" 
  • Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down"

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

  • BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy with luv"
  • Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" 
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)"
  • Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" 
  • Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down" 
  • Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I love it" 

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

  • FKA twigs – "Cellophane"
  • ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con altura" 
  • LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No new friends"
  • Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" 
  • Solange – "Almeda" 
  • BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy with luv" 

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

  • Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" 
  • Billie Eilish – "Hostage" 
  • Ariana Grande – "Thank you, next"
  • Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" 
  • Solange – "Almeda" 
  • Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" 

Puedes votar por tu o tus favoritos AQUÍ.

 
más sobre este tema

Comentarios

Comentarios

Más de show