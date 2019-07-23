Nominados a los Premios MTV Video Music Awards 2019
La edición 2019 de los premios entregados por la cadena MTV se llevará a cabo el próximo 26 de agosto
Las cantantes Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift lideran la lista de nominados de los Premios MTV Video Music Awards; cada una recibió 10 nominaciones. La sensación española Rosalía fue postulada a mejor artista nuevo, mientras que en el apartado de música latina figuran astros como J Balvin, Karol G y Maluma.
La cadena de televisión MTV anunció este martes que Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift competirán en ocho de las mismas categorías, incluyendo video del año. El himno de Taylor al orgullo gay You need to calm down y el éxito de Ariana Grande sobre sus rupturas amorosas Thank u, next, se medirán por el máximo premio con Bad Guy de Billie Eilish, Old town road de Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus, A Lot de 21 Savage y J. Cole y Sucker de los Jonas Brothers.
Los VMAs, como también se les conoce a estos premios por sus siglas en inglés, se entregarán el lunes 26 de agosto en el Prudential Center en Newark, Nueva Jersey.
AYÚDANOS Da click a la estrella de Google News y síguenos
Te comparto la lista completa de los nominados:
VIDEO DEL AÑO
- 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "A lot"
- Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
- Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next"
- Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)"
- Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down"
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
- Cardi B
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Halsey
- Jonas Brothers
- Shawn Mendes
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
- Drake – "In my feelings"
- Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next"
- Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)"
- Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down"
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
- Ava Max
- Billie Eilish
- H.E.R.
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- ROSALÍA
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
- BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy with luv"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)"
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I don't care"
PUSH ARTISTA DEL AÑO
- Bazzi
- CNCO
- Billie Eilish
- H.E.R.
- Lauv
- Lizzo
MEJOR POP
- 5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"
- Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me"
- Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
- Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next"
- Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
- Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down"
MEJOR HIP HOP
- 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the world"
- 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "A lot"
- Cardi B – "Money"
- DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)"
- Travis Scott ft. Drake – "Sicko mode"
MEJOR R&B
- Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make it better"
- Childish Gambino – "Feels like summer"
- H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've been"
- Alicia Keys – "Raise a man"
- Ella Mai – "Trip"
- Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves"
MEJOR K-POP
- BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy with luv"
- BLACKPINK – "Kill this love"
- Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who do you love"
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog"
- NCT 127 – "Regular"
- EXO – "Tempo"
MEJOR LATINO
- Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto"
- Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA"
- benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I can't get enough"
- Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con calma"
- Maluma – "Mala mía"
- ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con altura"
MEJOR DANCE
- The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call you mine"
- Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo"
- DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki taki"
- David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say my name"
- Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"
- Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity"
MEJOR ROCK
- The 1975 – "Love it if we made it"
- Fall Out Boy – "Bishops knife trick"
- Imagine Dragons – "Natural"
- Lenny Kravitz – "Low"
- Panic! At The Disco – "High hopes"
- twenty one pilots – "My blood"
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Halsey – "Nightmare"
- The Killers – "Land of the free"
- Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway train"
- John Legend – "Preach"
- Lil Dicky – "Earth"
- Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down"
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
- FKA twigs – "Cellophane"
- Ariana Grande – "Thank you, next"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)"
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No new friends"
- Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down"
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Billie Eilish – "when the party's over"
- FKA twigs – "Cellophane"
- Ariana Grande – "God is a woman"
- DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us"
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No new friends"
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)"
- Billie Eilish – "Bad guy"
- Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"
- Solange – "Almeda"
- Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down"
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
- BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy with luv"
- Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)"
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
- Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down"
- Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I love it"
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
- FKA twigs – "Cellophane"
- ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con altura"
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No new friends"
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
- Solange – "Almeda"
- BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy with luv"
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
- Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"
- Billie Eilish – "Hostage"
- Ariana Grande – "Thank you, next"
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
- Solange – "Almeda"
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
Puedes votar por tu o tus favoritos AQUÍ.
Comentarios