Nominados a los Premios MTV Video Music Awards 2019

Las cantantes Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift lideran la lista de nominados de los Premios MTV Video Music Awards; cada una recibió 10 nominaciones. La sensación española Rosalía fue postulada a mejor artista nuevo, mientras que en el apartado de música latina figuran astros como J Balvin, Karol G y Maluma.

La cadena de televisión MTV anunció este martes que Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift competirán en ocho de las mismas categorías, incluyendo video del año. El himno de Taylor al orgullo gay You need to calm down y el éxito de Ariana Grande sobre sus rupturas amorosas Thank u, next, se medirán por el máximo premio con Bad Guy de Billie Eilish, Old town road de Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus, A Lot de 21 Savage y J. Cole y Sucker de los Jonas Brothers.

Los VMAs, como también se les conoce a estos premios por sus siglas en inglés, se entregarán el lunes 26 de agosto en el Prudential Center en Newark, Nueva Jersey.

Te comparto la lista completa de los nominados:

VIDEO DEL AÑO

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "A lot"

Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)"

Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down"

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Drake – "In my feelings"

Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)"

Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down"

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy with luv"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I don't care"

PUSH ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

MEJOR POP

5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me"

Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down"

MEJOR HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the world"

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "A lot"

Cardi B – "Money"

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)"

Travis Scott ft. Drake – "Sicko mode"

MEJOR R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make it better"

Childish Gambino – "Feels like summer"

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've been"

Alicia Keys – "Raise a man"

Ella Mai – "Trip"

Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves"

MEJOR K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy with luv"

BLACKPINK – "Kill this love"

Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who do you love"

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog"

NCT 127 – "Regular"

EXO – "Tempo"

MEJOR LATINO

Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto"

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA"

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I can't get enough"

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con calma"

Maluma – "Mala mía"

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con altura"

MEJOR DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call you mine"

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo"

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki taki"

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say my name"

Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"

Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity"

MEJOR ROCK

The 1975 – "Love it if we made it"

Fall Out Boy – "Bishops knife trick"

Imagine Dragons – "Natural"

Lenny Kravitz – "Low"

Panic! At The Disco – "High hopes"

twenty one pilots – "My blood"

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Halsey – "Nightmare"

The Killers – "Land of the free"

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway train"

John Legend – "Preach"

Lil Dicky – "Earth"

Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down"

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"

FKA twigs – "Cellophane"

Ariana Grande – "Thank you, next"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)"

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No new friends"

Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down"

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Billie Eilish – "when the party's over"

FKA twigs – "Cellophane"

Ariana Grande – "God is a woman"

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us"

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No new friends"

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)"

Billie Eilish – "Bad guy"

Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"

Solange – "Almeda"

Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down"

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy with luv"

Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old town road (Remix)"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Taylor Swift – "You need to calm down"

Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I love it"

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

FKA twigs – "Cellophane"

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con altura"

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No new friends"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Solange – "Almeda"

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy with luv"

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"

Billie Eilish – "Hostage"

Ariana Grande – "Thank you, next"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Solange – "Almeda"

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"

Puedes votar por tu o tus favoritos AQUÍ.