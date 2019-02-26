Por qué la actriz Selma Blair lloró en los Premios Óscar
Tras varios meses de ausencia, Selma Blair desfiló en la Red Carpet de Vanity Fair, previó a la fiesta de los Premios Óscar, y derramó algunas lágrimas
Nada detiene a la actriz Selma Blair a pesar de la esclerosis múltiple que padece, quien sorpredió a todos al reaparecer en la Red Carpet de Vanity Fair, previó a la entrega de los Premios Óscar 2019.
Selma Blair derramó algunas lágrimas, quizá de emoción y nostalgia, al desfilar en la alfombra roja de los 91° Premios Óscar, luciendo un hermoso vestido multicolor Ralph & Russo y un elegante bastón, el cual tiene un enorme valor para ella.
La noche del pasado domingo 24 de febrero fue la primera vez que la protagonista de "La Cosa más Dulce" reapareció publicamente despúes de que anunciara que padecía la enfermedad degenerativa incurable llamada esclerosis multiple.
There are moments that define us. This is one of those indelibly watermarked in my heart. This is #troynankin ; my former publicist turned manager , best friend , and fake husband. We joke. I have become a different woman in the last few years, through struggles and the intense pride of motherhood. @vanityfair has always been a champion of mine, like Troy. And yet, I have not fully realized my capabilities as an actress. I wanted to be at this red carpet to remember my first time attending with a not yet famous friend, @jakegyllenhaal . I believed in him and his career and wanted him there. And this dinner always symbolizes so much. And I kept going because it was always a night in hollywood that was full of hollywood dreams with all the talent present in their glory. I loved to watch. I was invited this year. I am featured in March issue . Thank you @radhikajones @kristasmith @samiranasr #juliemiller @cassblackbird . So this was a streak of light. To say I am here. I am still in an exacerbation so there was some nervousness. I don’t do anything the way I was once able. I will though. I can regain much. Mommas gotta work. And I will be able to do so much more on my own, But this man. Until that comes ...This man and a host of others light the way and hold the moon @thetexastroya was a hero. Wanting me to shine brightly in a time that can be so challenging. He knew I wanted to be able to stand proudly as the woman I have become and hope to be. To be a part of something so special when my body won’t move clearly yet. And then I felt the love from the photographers who have watched me goof around on red carpets since I was in my twenties. I felt the warmth of the bulbs. The strength of my gown. His attentive touch. And still I hoped my brain could send signals for the remainder of my time there. And I sobbed. And I appreciated every single second. Every surprising tear, he was there. As he has always been. And that is the reason I could. Thank you Troy. We got me just where I wanted to be. For a night. And I later pushed my way into a family photo with @dianaross (omg) . So much to post but not before this one. True love. Right here. Forever.
Su precencia acaparó el lente de todos los medios de comunicación presentes. El bastón que su esposo David Lyons y el manicurista Tom Bachik le confeccionaron con todo el amor, le ayudaba a mantenerse firme mientras modelaba su colorido vestido.
This is love ��. @tombachik customizing my cane with my monogram and a real pink #diamond. How did I get so lucky? I wanted a special cane for #vanityfair dinner. So... @lyon_hearted went out and found patent leather and @bic_owen and he stitched it on. Hours of love put in. And then #tombachick made it especially magical. I burst into tears. These gifts to get me through. #subtle #chic #love. I can’t thank these three enough. There are angels. �� #oscars2019
“Quería estar en esta alfombra roja para recordar la primera vez que asistí con un amigo aún no famoso, Jake Gyllenhaal. Creía en él y en su carrera y lo quería allí. Y esta cena siempre simboliza tanto.
Y seguí yendo porque siempre fue una noche en Hollywood que estuvo llena de sueños con todo el talento presente en su gloria. Fui invitada este año”.
When my life flashes before my eyes, I want this portrait by @markseliger to be front and center. @vanityfair @frankieboyd @mrchrismcmillan @elizabethstewart1 @ralphandrusso @thetexastroya @tombachik @lyon_hearted @kristasmith @radhikajones Thank you. �� #markseliger #glory
Selma Blair confesó el pasado octubre del 2018 en una publicación de Instagram que padecía esclerosis múltiple y que sentía "rota, discapacitada".
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. �� my instagram family... you know who you are.
Gracias al respaldo del elenco y la producción del show de Netflix que está filmando, así como el de sus amigos y familiares, dijo: “Lo estamos logrando. Y me río, y no sé exactamente lo que voy a hacer, pero daré mi mejor esfuerzo".
