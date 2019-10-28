Prince sigue emocionando a todos sus memorias a punto de salir

Pánico, alegría, conmoción: Dan Piepenbring los sintió a todos cuando Prince lo cogió para colaborar en su primera memoria, seguido de más conmoción y profunda tristeza ante la noticia de la muerte de la superestrella mientras el libro estaba en sus primeras etapas.

Aunque el proyecto se vio sumido en el caos cuando Prince murió el 21 de abril de 2016 de una sobredosis accidental de drogas, su patrimonio finalmente decidió seguir adelante, permitiendo que Piepenbring y su equipo editorial tengan acceso gratuito a las piezas de su vida que dejó en su amada Paisley. Park, incluido el contenido de su bóveda.

Ahora, la muy esperada colaboración, "The Beautiful Ones", está lista para que los fanáticos de Prince la lean mientras muchos continúan llorando, impulsando al periodista de 33 años a ser el centro de atención para explicar cómo lo resolvió todo.

"Había una sensación, incluso desde el principio, de que realmente no podía estar sucediendo", dijo Piepenbring a The Associated Press sobre su participación. “Se sintió muy surrealista. También había una sensación de alegría, creo, ante la posibilidad de conocer a alguien que yo tenía en tan alta estima, alguien cuya música había sido la banda sonora de la mayor parte de mi juventud ".

El libro publicado el martes por Spiegel & Grau no incluye bombas, aunque Prince quería proporcionar algunas, y solo 28 páginas de memorias escritas en su elegante guión y estilo peculiar, reemplazando la palabra "I" con un dibujo de un orbe humano, por ejemplo En total, Piepenbring pasó de 12 a 15 horas cara a cara con Prince en Minneapolis, Nueva York y de gira en Melbourne.

Su última conversación fue solo cuatro días antes de que Prince muriera. Se centró en sus padres y sus influencias conflictivas en su vida. Su padre, John L. Nelson, era un músico de jazz disciplinado y temeroso de Dios con un temperamento explosivo. Su madre, Mattie Della Shaw, era una chica fiestera hermosa y divertida con una racha terca e irracional, y un estilo astuto, como Prince escribió:

"Ella gastaba los pocos $ que la familia tenía 4 para sobrevivir en la fiesta con sus amigos, luego entraba en mi habitación2, 'tomaba prestada' mi $ personal que ese ojo había recibido al cuidar niños locales y luego me castigaba 4 incluso preguntándola sobre las promesas incumplidas que ella me hizo pagar.

La naturaleza tumultuosa de la relación de sus padres tuvo un impacto duradero.

"La herida de la lucha de los padres de Ur es escalofriante cuando eres un niño", escribió Prince. "Si sucede que se vuelve físico, puede ser desgarrador".

Sus conflictos, el divorcio cuando tenía 7 años y el doble impacto en Prince y su trabajo es el tema predominante del libro.

"Gran parte de su escritura trata sobre la división de alguna manera y la lucha para recuperarse", dijo Piepenbring. "Existe este tipo de ruptura que siempre está trabajando para reparar".

Prince escribe que su primer recuerdo fueron los ojos de su madre, describiendo su hábito de lanzar guiños conspiradores en su dirección.

“A veces, cuando mi padre no tocaba el piano, decía algo 2, mi madre y ella me guiñaban un ojo. Nunca me dijo lo que significaba y, a veces, iba acompañado de una suave caricia de su mano en mi cara. Pero ojo, estoy bastante seguro de que ahora es el nacimiento de mi imaginación física ".

Prince tenía grandes ideas para el libro, considerando en un momento un "cómo hacerlo" en el negocio de la música sin vender tu alma. En otro momento, sugirió que él y Piepenbring descubrieran una forma de acabar con el racismo. En otro más, quería centrarse en la importancia de la libertad creativa.

"Creo que realmente estaba en el proceso de excavar su pasado con un nivel de detalle y especificidad que tal vez había evitado antes", dijo Piepenbring. "Se había dado cuenta de que realmente era, en muchos sentidos, la suma de su madre y su padre y que eran, en cierto modo, los dos polos de su ser".

Prince también escribió sobre otros temas, incluida la pubertad (su padrastro lo llevó a películas con clasificación R en un autocine como sustituto de la conversación sobre pájaros y abejas), los apagones y las convulsiones que tuvo cuando era niño y su primer beso, con una niña de solo 5 o 6. Jugarían al house.

Piepenbring escribió una larga introducción explicando sus encuentros con Prince y cómo se completó el libro. No se le permitió tomar notas durante su primera reunión, por lo que se vio obligado a reconstruir la conversación. Algunos de sus chats están impresos como marginales en el libro. Hay una gran cantidad de garabatos y dibujos infantiles dibujados a mano, junto con las letras que Prince a menudo escribía sobre lo que fuera útil, incluida una bolsa de papel marrón.

Hay un álbum de fotos que Piepenbring desenterró en Paisley Park que un Príncipe sin dormir decidió armar en 1977 a los 19 años, solo unos días después de completar su álbum debut, "For You". Con comentarios ingeniosos escritos a lápiz, Prince se sienta en el capó de su primer auto de una sola vez. En otro, obtuvo su primer cheque de pago de Warner Bros.

También hay un primer esbozo que escribió para la película de 1984 "Purple Rain" con una historia aún más oscura que la que apareció en las pantallas. La película, basada libremente en su vida, le ganó a Prince un Oscar a la mejor banda sonora original. En el tratamiento de 1982, el personaje de "The Kid" que Prince interpreta es un esquizofrénico diagnosticado que de niño mira a su madre dispararle a su padre y luego se dispara a sí misma.

Prince había imaginado interpretar a su madre y a su padre en escenas retrospectivas. La película terminada, no escrita por Prince, implica un intento de suicidio con una pistola que el padre sobrevive.

Muchas de las fotos en el libro son familiares para los fanáticos incondicionales e incluye una gran dosis de entrevistas publicadas previamente con Prince. Desde el principio, Piepenbring tuvo claro que Prince lo veía como algo más que un escritor fantasma.

Prince buscaba una segunda voz para dar vida a su visión impresa, casi "como una caja de resonancia", dijo Piepenbring, que reside en Nueva York y trabajaba para Paris Review cuando, a los 29 años, fue elegido para el libro. .

En cuanto a lo que podría haber sido, Piepenbring dijo: "Creo que habríamos obtenido más de su historia de lo que jamás hemos visto, y creo que habríamos obtenido no solo este libro, sino varios libros de él. Me dijo que quería escribir muchos libros, y realmente creo que se lo tomaba en serio ".