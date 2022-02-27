Programación de tv Canal 5 de este lunes 28 de febrero de 2022
México.- Este lunes 28 de febrero de 2022 el Canal 5 prepara una muy buena programación, la cadena de televisión abierta mexicana con cobertura nacional pasará muy buenos programas, para que se disfruten en familia (Horario Centro de México).
00:00 | Vacio
02:06 | Programa pagado
02:37 | Programa pagado
03:09 | Programa pagado
03:41 | Programa pagado
04:12 | Programa pagado
04:43 | Gobierno De Estado Edo-Profec Tv
04:53 | Programa Pagado
05:25 | Programa Pagado
06:01 | Programa Pagado
06:30 | Mya Go / Wellies
06:40 | Mya Go / Camping
06:45 | Mya Go / Dog Show
06:55 | Mya Go / Fishing
07:00 | Butterbean S Cafe / Surprise Cake
07:25 | Bebes Llorones Lagrimas Magicas 3 / Goodnight
07:30 | Super Wings 5 / Sweepup Surprise
07:46 | Super Wings 5 / The Great Desert
07:59 | Thomas And Friends S25 / Biggest Adventure Cl
08:15 | Thomas And Friends S25 / Percys Lucky Bell
08:30 | Top Wing 2 / Arrgh Me Snugglies
08:59 | Rugrats 1 Al 4 / Angelicas In Love
09:31 | Rugrats 1 Al 4 / Regarding Stuie
10:00 | The Smurfs / The Fountain Of Smurf
10:29 | The Smurfs / Springtime Special
10:59 | Back At The Barnyard 2 / Snotty And Snottier
11:17 | Back At The Barnyard 2 / Barnyards Broomstic
11:37 | Back At The Barnyard 2 / Free Schmoozy
12:00 | Game Shakers / Scared Tripless
12:29 | Game Shakers / Lost On The Subway
13:00 | The Thundermans / Pretty Little Choirs
13:30 | The Thundermans / Paging Dr Thunderman
13:59 | Henry Danger 4 / Episodio 403
14:31 | Henry Danger 4 / Episodio 404
14:59 | Spongebob Squarepants / Money Talks
15:30 | Spongebob Squarepants / The Krusty Sponge
15:59 | Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug And Cat Noir 3 /
16:31 | Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug And Cat Noir 3 /
16:59 | Neds Declassified School Survival Guide 2 / N
17:28 | Neds Declassified School Survival Guide 2 / P
18:00 | Malcolm In The Middle 5 / Vegas
18:38 | Malcolm In The Middle 5 / Thanksgiving
19:08 | Malcolm In The Middle 5 / Malcolm Films Reese
19:39 | Malcolm In The Middle 5 / Malcolms Job
20:00 | Me Caigo De Risa Temporada 8 / Ep 12
21:59 | The Resident 2 / Snowed In
23:00 | Chicago Pd 5 / Care Under Fire
