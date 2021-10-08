Selecciona tu región
Show

Programación de tv Canal 5 de este sábado 9 de octubre de 2021

Programación de tv Canal 5 de este sábado 9 de octubre de 2021

1/1 Programación de tv Canal 5 de este sábado 9 de octubre de 2021Foto: Televisa

Por Lupita Haro

-

México.- Este sábado 9 de octubre de 2021 el Canal 5 prepara una muy buena programación, la cadena de televisión abierta mexicana con cobertura nacional pasará muy buenos programas, para que se disfruten en familia (Horario Centro de México).                

00:00 | Programa Pagado

00:30 | Programa Pagado

01:00 | Programa Pagado

01:30 | Programa Pagado

02:00 | Programa Pagado

02:30 | Programa Pagado

03:00 | Programa Pagado

03:30 | Programa Pagado

04:00 | Programa Pagado

04:30 | Programa Pagado

04:45 | Programa Pagado

05:00 | Programa Pagado

05:30 | Programa Pagado

06:00 | School Of Rock

06:15 | School Of Rock

06:30 | Blaze Los Monster Machines Iv

07:00 | Pingfong Wonderstar I

07:15 | Pingfong Wonderstar I

07:30 | Super Wings Super Pets V

07:45 | Super Wings Super Pets V

08:00 | Thomas And Friends Trenes A Todo Vapor

08:15 | Thomas And Friends Trenes A Todo Vapor

08:30 | Club Mundo Kids

09:00 | Muzzy Club

09:30 | Team Hot Wheels

10:25 | Polly Pocket I

10:55 | Polly Pocket I

11:25 | Polly Pocket I

11:55 | Polly Pocket Ii

12:10 | Polly Pocket Ii

12:25 | Polly Pocket Ii

12:35 | Dreamhouse Adventures

13:05 | Dreamhouse Adventures

13:35 | Dreamhouse Adventures

14:00 | The Thundermans Ii

14:30 | The Thundermans Ii

15:00 | The Thundermans Iv

15:15 | Sammy Ii El Gran Escape

17:15 | Los Picapiedra

19:00 | Los Picapiedra En Viva Rock Vegas

20:50 | Futbol Liga Mx Apertura

23:00 | Triple Nueve

Síguenos en

Temas

Lo más visto

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5

Últimas noticias

Notificaciones

Deseas que Debate te envíe Notificaciones?

Notificaciones

Ya estás suscrito a las novedades de Debate.

Notificaciones bloqueadas

Parece que has bloqueado las notificaciones! Te enseñamos a desbloquearlas en el tutorial.

Ver tutorial