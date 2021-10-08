Programación de tv Canal 5 de este sábado 9 de octubre de 2021
México.- Este sábado 9 de octubre de 2021 el Canal 5 prepara una muy buena programación, la cadena de televisión abierta mexicana con cobertura nacional pasará muy buenos programas, para que se disfruten en familia (Horario Centro de México).
00:00 | Programa Pagado
00:30 | Programa Pagado
01:00 | Programa Pagado
01:30 | Programa Pagado
02:00 | Programa Pagado
02:30 | Programa Pagado
03:00 | Programa Pagado
03:30 | Programa Pagado
04:00 | Programa Pagado
04:30 | Programa Pagado
04:45 | Programa Pagado
05:00 | Programa Pagado
05:30 | Programa Pagado
06:00 | School Of Rock
06:15 | School Of Rock
06:30 | Blaze Los Monster Machines Iv
07:00 | Pingfong Wonderstar I
07:15 | Pingfong Wonderstar I
07:30 | Super Wings Super Pets V
07:45 | Super Wings Super Pets V
08:00 | Thomas And Friends Trenes A Todo Vapor
08:15 | Thomas And Friends Trenes A Todo Vapor
08:30 | Club Mundo Kids
09:00 | Muzzy Club
09:30 | Team Hot Wheels
10:25 | Polly Pocket I
10:55 | Polly Pocket I
11:25 | Polly Pocket I
11:55 | Polly Pocket Ii
12:10 | Polly Pocket Ii
12:25 | Polly Pocket Ii
12:35 | Dreamhouse Adventures
13:05 | Dreamhouse Adventures
13:35 | Dreamhouse Adventures
14:00 | The Thundermans Ii
14:30 | The Thundermans Ii
15:00 | The Thundermans Iv
15:15 | Sammy Ii El Gran Escape
17:15 | Los Picapiedra
19:00 | Los Picapiedra En Viva Rock Vegas
20:50 | Futbol Liga Mx Apertura
23:00 | Triple Nueve
