Programación de tv Canal 5 de este viernes 18 de marzo de 2022
México.- Este viernes 18 de marzo de 2022 el Canal 5 prepara una muy buena programación, la cadena de televisión abierta mexicana con cobertura nacional pasará muy buenos programas, para que se disfruten en familia (Horario Centro de México).
00:00 | Inova
00:30 | Inova
01:00 | Clio Tv
02:05 | Programa Pagado
02:36 | Programa Pagado
03:08 | Programa Pagado
03:39 | Programa Pagado
04:11 | Programa Pagado
04:43 | Gobierno De Estado Edo-Profec Tv
04:53 | Programa Pagado
05:25 | Programa Pagado
06:01 | Programa Pagado
06:29 | Blues Room 2 / Episodio 204
06:59 | Butterbean S Cafe / The Takeout Window
07:30 | Thomas And Friends S25 Special Race To The So
09:00 | Rugrats 1 Al 4 / The Slide
09:29 | Rugrats 1 Al 4 / King Ten Pin
09:59 | The Smurfs / Every Picture Smurfs A Story
10:31 | The Smurfs / The Winged Wizzard The
11:00 | Back At The Barnyard / Otis For Mayor
11:17 | Back At The Barnyard / Some Like It Snnoty
11:37 | Back At The Barnyard / Pig Amok
11:59 | Avatar The Last Airbender 2 / The Guru
12:20 | Avatar The Last Airbender 2 / Crossroads Of
12:44 | Avatar The Last Airbender 2 / The Avatar Stat
12:59 | Dragon Ball Super / Manten Tu Orgullo Hasta E
13:28 | Dragon Ball Super / Supera Todos Los Limites
13:54 | Laliga Futbol Espaol Tva 2022 / Atletico Madr
15:59 | Blue Crush 2 / Blue Crush 2
18:15 | Open Water 2 / Open Water Ii Adrift
20:15 | Curve / Curve
21:59 | Girls Night Out / Girls Night Out
