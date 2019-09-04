Qué fue de la vida de Cameron Diaz
Anteriormente se decía que Cameron Díaz, una de las actrices mejores pagadas, padecía el síndrome de Greta Garbo
Cameron Diaz llegó a ser una de las actrices mejor pagadas de Hollywood; protagonizó taquilleras películas como "La Máscara", "Los Ángeles de Charlie" o "Cómo ser John Malkovich", sin embargo, ese brillo de quien fuera una de las grandes actrices de la industria cinematográfica ya no brilla como antes. Desde hace unos años la actriz originaria de San Diego, California se ha mantenido alejada de la meca del cine. ¿Qué ha sido de su vida?
La última película que protagonizó fue en 2014; se trató de una nueva versión de "Annie", posteriormente la actriz empezó a mantenerse alejada de los reflectores, incluso, se llegó a decir que Cameron Diaz padecía el llamado "síndrome de Greta Garbo", para hacer referencia a famosos que por uno u otro motivo deciden apartarse de la vida pública.
Fue en abril de 2018 cuando la actriz estadounidense dio a conocer su "jubilación anticipada". En aquella ocasión se reunió con Christina Applegate y Selma Blair, sus compañeras de reparto de la comedia romántica "La cosa más dulce" (que se estrenó en 2002). Cuando hablaron antes las cámaras de Entertainment Weekly sobre la posibilidad de volver a actuar juntas, Cameron Diaz comentó: “estoy semiretirada también, bueno, en realidad, retirada, así que me encantaría volver a vernos, chicas”.
En su momento se llegó a decir que Cameron Dian se había alejado definitivamente de Hollywood, luego de su matrimonio con Benji Madden, DJ e integrante de la banda de rock Good Charlotte. Dicho rumor surgió por el comentario de su amiga Selma Blair, quien dijo que la actriz había ganado ya el suficiente dinero como para no hacer más películas.
Happy Birthday Baby❤️ There’s so much to write, so many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are��Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of Marriage. The way you live your life everyday, and your compassion for the world shines thru in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime. You’re the realest. I’m so grateful to be yours Always&Forever, and to call you my One&Only. True Love ❤️
Todo indicaría que no tiene planes de regresar proximamente a la acción. En una reciente entrevista para revista InStyle magzine para su edición de septiembre, mencionó que se siente merecedora de un poco de privacidad, ya que comenzó a saber lo que era la fama cuando tenía 22 años de edad, hace 25 años.
"La forma en que lo veo es que le he dado más de la mitad de mi vida al público, siento que está bien que me tome tiempo para reorganizarme y elegir cómo quiero volver al mundo. Si así lo decido".
Es divertido no hacer que nadie sepa lo que estoy haciendo, porque mi tiempo es todo mío.
"No estoy vendiendo ninguna película, y como no estoy vendiendo nada, no tengo que darle nada a nadie, ya no estoy haciendo esto, estoy viviendo mi vida”, resaltó Cameron Diaz a InStyle magzine.
Hello Ladies! Happy Fall! Hope everyone is enjoying this glorious time of year; the chillier air, the changing and falling leaves; all of the markers of another year coming to a close, and a hint at the new one about to unfold. I first wanted to thank all of you who answered our call this past summer to send in any questions you might have about aging in a female body. I am so grateful for your participation, as it allowed us to address your inquries in the next volume of the @TheBodyBook. It is centered around the mental, physical and emotional journey of aging. And as we diligently put the finishing touches on the book, we’d like to ask for your help once more. This book is for you and about you and that’s why we’d like to see you on the cover. Much like the cover of the Body Book, under the jacket, were we featured women of all different shapes, sizes, builds and ethnicities. We would like for you to feel represented again, this time to show where you are in your process of aging. So we invite you to take a picture of yourself. It should look much like the one I have here; against a plain background, this general framing-you can crop closer to a portrait, and the higher-def the better! We’d like to see more of that beautiful face of yours than the body this time. And if you want to snap one with yourself and your mom and your daughter together, or any multiple generations or expressions of your journey with aging, we’d love to see those, too! And for the 50 we use on the actual cover, we’ll send you a signed copy of the book when it hits bookstores in April. So be yourself with it, be brave with it, have fun with it, and we can’t wait to see. Thank you again and Happy Selfie-ing!! Ox, Cameron To submit, click the link in my profile.
Cabe recalcar que a Cameron Michelle Diaz (su nombre completo) se le atribuye un patrimonio de casi 140 millones de euros.
En otros de los últimos proyectos de la actriz, publicó sus libros "The Body Book" y "The Longevity Book", en 2013 y 2016 respectivamente, en los que se dedicó a dar consejos para tener una vida saludable y feliz en todos los sentidos.
I'm so excited to continue the conversation because learning that you can age well, will actually help you age better. If you understand how your body works then you can take action to help keep it in the best possible condition so it can carry you through a long and beautiful life. | Read my full post at www.OurBodyBook.com @thebodybook #linkinprofile #longevitybook #knowledgeispower #everyoneages
Comentarios