Qué fue de la vida de Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz llegó a ser una de las actrices mejor pagadas de Hollywood; protagonizó taquilleras películas como "La Máscara", "Los Ángeles de Charlie" o "Cómo ser John Malkovich", sin embargo, ese brillo de quien fuera una de las grandes actrices de la industria cinematográfica ya no brilla como antes. Desde hace unos años la actriz originaria de San Diego, California se ha mantenido alejada de la meca del cine. ¿Qué ha sido de su vida?

La última película que protagonizó fue en 2014; se trató de una nueva versión de "Annie", posteriormente la actriz empezó a mantenerse alejada de los reflectores, incluso, se llegó a decir que Cameron Diaz padecía el llamado "síndrome de Greta Garbo", para hacer referencia a famosos que por uno u otro motivo deciden apartarse de la vida pública.

Fue en abril de 2018 cuando la actriz estadounidense dio a conocer su "jubilación anticipada". En aquella ocasión se reunió con Christina Applegate y Selma Blair, sus compañeras de reparto de la comedia romántica "La cosa más dulce" (que se estrenó en 2002). Cuando hablaron antes las cámaras de Entertainment Weekly sobre la posibilidad de volver a actuar juntas, Cameron Diaz comentó: “estoy semiretirada también, bueno, en realidad, retirada, así que me encantaría volver a vernos, chicas”.

En su momento se llegó a decir que Cameron Dian se había alejado definitivamente de Hollywood, luego de su matrimonio con Benji Madden, DJ e integrante de la banda de rock Good Charlotte. Dicho rumor surgió por el comentario de su amiga Selma Blair, quien dijo que la actriz había ganado ya el suficiente dinero como para no hacer más películas.

Todo indicaría que no tiene planes de regresar proximamente a la acción. En una reciente entrevista para revista InStyle magzine para su edición de septiembre, mencionó que se siente merecedora de un poco de privacidad, ya que comenzó a saber lo que era la fama cuando tenía 22 años de edad, hace 25 años.

"La forma en que lo veo es que le he dado más de la mitad de mi vida al público, siento que está bien que me tome tiempo para reorganizarme y elegir cómo quiero volver al mundo. Si así lo decido".

Es divertido no hacer que nadie sepa lo que estoy haciendo, porque mi tiempo es todo mío.

"No estoy vendiendo ninguna película, y como no estoy vendiendo nada, no tengo que darle nada a nadie, ya no estoy haciendo esto, estoy viviendo mi vida”, resaltó Cameron Diaz a InStyle magzine.

Cabe recalcar que a Cameron Michelle Diaz (su nombre completo) se le atribuye un patrimonio de casi 140 millones de euros.

En otros de los últimos proyectos de la actriz, publicó sus libros "The Body Book" y "The Longevity Book", en 2013 y 2016 respectivamente, en los que se dedicó a dar consejos para tener una vida saludable y feliz en todos los sentidos.