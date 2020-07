Regresa el programa "Siempre en Domingo" con nuevo formato

Who remembers sitting around the TV with their family to watch Siempre en Domingo? Just about everyone who was famous would appear on the show. Thalia appeared a record 32 times alone! Hear us chat about our favorite Siempre en Domingo memories and why it seemed that everyone who appeared on the show kept singing the same songs over and over again. This and so much more on Episode #114 out now

Una publicación compartida de Pero, Let Me Tell You! (@peroletmetellyou) el 23 Jun, 2020 a las 5:36 PDT