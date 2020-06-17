Reina Isabel II por primera vez ausente del Royal Ascot
Reina Isabel II se encuentra bien resguardada ante el brote de coronavirus que ha cobrado miles de vidas en todo el mundo
Nada ha alejado a la Reina Isabel II de la reunión de carreras de caballos de Royal Ascot durante su reinado de 68 años como monarca del Reino Unido, ni el embarazo, un discurso ante el Parlamento o incluso un brote de fiebre aftosa.
Pero este año, la reina de 94 años no asistirá a Royal Ascot, que comienza el martes, debido a la pandemia de coronavirus.
Es uno de los eventos de carreras de caballos más destacados del país y uno que lanza efectivamente un gran verano británico de deporte que también incluye el Campeonato Abierto de tenis y golf de Wimbledon.
A diferencia de Wimbledon y el Abierto Británico, Royal Ascot no ha sido cancelado como resultado de la pandemia de coronavirus, aunque los espectadores estarán ausentes. Se habría esperado que más de 300,000 invitados, la mayoría de las veces vestidos con sus mejores galas del domingo, asistieran a la reunión de cinco días.
La reina se ha estado aislando en el Castillo de Windsor, al oeste de Londres, con su esposo, el Príncipe Felipe, de 99 años, en los últimos tres meses. No habría sido muy difícil llegar a Ascot, apenas 20 minutos.
Pero en la era del coronavirus, eso no es posible, y la monarca loca por las carreras tendrá que conformarse con ver las carreras por televisión. Después de todo, tiene varios caballos corriendo en los próximos días, incluido First Receiver, montado por Frankie. Dettori en los colores de carreras de la Reina, el miércoles.
Como propietaria, la reina tendrá acceso a un anillo virtual de desfile de Royal Ascot mientras ve a sus caballos desde la seguridad del Castillo de Windsor. Ha ganado alrededor de 7 millones de libras ($ 9 millones) en premios de carreras de caballos en las últimas tres décadas.
"Si bien la experiencia definitiva de estar en Royal Ascot lamentablemente no es posible este año, esperamos que lo que planeamos haga que la propiedad en casa sea lo más especial posible", dijo Nick Smith, director de carreras y asuntos públicos de Ascot.
Ascot también está invitando a los fanáticos de todo el mundo a vestirse y usar la marca no oficial de Royal Ascot, un sombrero, y compartir selfies en las redes sociales.
