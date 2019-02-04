Roger Waters pidió a Maroon 5 arrodillarse en el Super Bowl
El legendario músico Roger Waters, pidió a la banda Maroon 5 apoyar de forma simbólica el movimiento que comenzó el jugador Colin Kaepernick
Ante el halftime show que ofreció Maroon 5 en la final del Super Bowl LIII, muchos han recordado en redes sociales una petición que hizo el exlíder de la banda Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, unos días antes de este magno evento.
Roger Waters hizo una petición formal para que Maroon 5, Travis Scott y Big Boi: "¡los invito a arrodillarse". Esto para apoyar de forma simbólica al movimiento que comenzó el jugador Colin Kaepernick, quien en 2017 se arrodilló durante la ceremonia inaugural de un partido para protestar contra la discriminación racial.
"Mis colegas, Maroon 5, Travis Scott y Big Boi, que se presentarán durante el espectáculo de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl el próximo domingo, los invito a ‘arrodillarse’ en el escenario a plena vista".
Les pido que lo hagan en solidaridad con Colin Kaepernick, que lo hagan por cada niño muerto a tiros en las calles, que lo hagan por cada madre y padre y hermano y hermana.
“Mi madre solía decirme, en cualquier situación siempre hay maneras de hacer lo bueno, así que hazlo. Entonces mis hermanos, tienen una elección, no estoy diciendo que sea fácil, todos los hombres del presidente, todos los empresarios, estarán muy ofendidos pero que se $#@%’en, les exhorto a hacerlo porque es lo correcto y porque dentro de ustedes lo saben”, señaló Roger Waters.
Dicha causa ha sido todo un tema de conversación en la industria musical, pues desde Beyoncé hasta Rihanna se pronunciaron a favor del deportista Colin Kaepernick.
De hecho, Rihanna fue la primer celeb considerada para participar en el emblemático espectáculo del partido de fútbol americano, pero ella rechazó la oferta, luego de que la liga deportiva no volviera a contratar a Colin Kaepernick a manera de represalia por su postura, que muchos señalaron (incluyendo el presidente Donald Trump), era una falta de respeto a los símbolos patrios.
La razón principal de que hoy en día Colin Kaepernick no esté jugando, según su abogado, es porque la liga tiene una estrecha relación con el presidente republicano.
Maroon 5 hizo caso omiso de la petición de Roger Waters.
