Rosie Rivera revela que comenzó a ver pornografía a los 11 años
Rosie Rivera, hermana de la fallecida Diva de la Banda publicó un nuevo libro donde cuenta los detalles de cómo vivió los abusos sexuales por parte de José Trinidad
Rosie Rivera, hermana de la fallecida Diva de la Banda publicó un nuevo libro donde cuenta los detalles de cómo vivió los abusos sexuales por parte de José Trinidad Marín, quien era esposo de su hermana Jenni Rivera.
En el libro revela cómo superó su baja autoestima, los abusos al alcohol, drogas y pornografía a temprana edad.
Con este libro quiere ayudar a todas las personas que han pasado por algo parecido, para que puedan leer cómo ella logró perdonar, y para que logren romper con esos ciclos.
En una entrevista exclusiva confesó a que edad comenzó a usar drogas, que tomaba hasta no saber de ella, y que cuando tenía relaciones nunca usaba protección.
Rosie Rivera agregó que se sentía muy culpable por no hablar a tiempo sobre lo sucedido y por los abusos que sufrió su sobrina Chiquis Rivera.
Ella tenía miedo que su familia le hiciera algo malo a José Trinidad Marín, les pidió que no se mancharan sus manos de sangre, ya que se sentiría muy culpable.
Cuando Jenni Rivera se enteró de todo, se sintió muy culpable, y quería devolverle su niñez. Por lo que se encargó en hacerla muy feliz y recuperar lo perdido.
I have been impressed with the urgency of doing. Knowing is not enough, we must apply. Being willing is not enough, we must do. - Leonardo da Vinci ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Now. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ _________________________________________⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Me ha impresionado la urgencia de hacerlo. Saber no es suficiente, debemos aplicar. Estar dispuesto no es suficiente, hay que hacerlo. - Leonardo da Vinci⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Ahora. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #God #metoo #selfcare #selflove #empowered #strongisbeautiful #Jesus #timesup #quotes #word
Afortunadamente gracias a la ayuda de su esposo logró superar todo, y hoy se encuentra muy feliz, esta agradecida con Dios y con Abel por luchar junto a ella.
Husband.... Before I knew you, I prayed for you. On my lonely days I’d wonder what was taking you so long to get to me. After a bad break up I would thank God that wrong person was out of the way and I knew that you would be worth the broken road that lead to you. I never want to live a day without you. I admire men like Tim Tebow and Stephen Curry because they are so open and unapologetic about their values and beliefs, you have become that man. You are our voice and representative in the Spanish market and I am so so proud be your wife. I pray people can see you for who you are, for your heart, your mercy, and your passion for Christ, family and single mothers. For a girl that thought no one would ever love her, I am in awe that you chose me. Thank you for choosing me again and again throughout our marriage. Thank you for fully knowing me and fully loving me. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thank you for keeping your vows and exceeding every expectation I had of love and marriage. Thank you for proving me wrong about men. Yes, God still makes good men... and I’m so privileged to have you. Te amo. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Forever mine. Forever thine. Forever ours. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ - Mrs. Worship ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #love #marriage #valentine #valentinesday #forever #God
