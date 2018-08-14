Show

¿Qué le pasó al rostro de la actriz Melanie Griffith?

¿Exceso de photoshop o de alguna intervención quirúrgica?
Foto: Richard Shotwell / AP

Los cambios de look en Hollywood son constantes, sin embargo esta vez lo que sorprendió a todos fue un cambio de rostro. Se trata del aspecto de la actriz Melanie Griffith, ex esposa del también actor Antonio Banderas.

 

#ifyouweremine @oceanparkstandoff @violetgrey @xkarla Love you @samantharonson ������

Una publicación compartida de MELANIE (@melaniegriffith) el

Melanie Griffith compartió en sus redes sociales unas fotos que hizo para revista InStyle, sin dimensionar las repercusiones que tendrían. La actriz escribió en uno de sus post:

Mi genial amiga Laura Brown me preguntó si quería formar parte del número de septiembre de la revista y también ha tenido la amabilidad de sacarla hoy por mi cumpleaños.

Melanie Griffith aparece sentada en una silla de escritorio, luciendo una pollera roja, un top negro y zapatos de taco alto. Su cara parece la de otra persona y sería muy difícil reconocerla sino fuese que ella misma compartió la imagen. En otra de las fotos de la sesión, que subieron en la cuenta de la revista InStyle, el cambio es más notorio.

Todavía no se sabe si el cambio es producto de un exceso de photoshop o de alguna intervención quirúrgica, pero lo cierto es que la actriz no es ajena a los retoques en el quirófano.

En febrero de este año, también fue noticia al llegar a la Ópera de Viena con un rostro diferente, aunque en aquella ocasión todo apuntaba a una operación para combatir un cáncer de piel.

 

 

