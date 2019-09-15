Sam Smith pide no referirse a su persona como él o ella

Sam Smith se declaró persona no binaria y por medio de sus redes sociales pidió que se dejen de referir a su persona como "él" o "ella". El cantautor británico recalcó que ha decidido aceptarse como es tanto por dentro como por fuera.

"Hoy es un buen día así que ahí voy, he decidido cambiar mis pronombres a ‘ellos/ellas’, después de una vida de estar en guerra con mi género, he decidido aceptarme por quién soy, por dentro y por fuera. Estoy emocionado y me siento privilegiado por estar rodeado de personas que me apoyan en esta decisión, pero he estado muy nervioso porque me preocupa mucho lo que piensan las personas pero ¡que le den!", manifestó Sam Smith.

Entiendo que existen muchos errores alrededor de la cuestión de género, pero todo lo que les pido es que por favor lo intenten. Espero que ahora me puedan ver como me veo a mí mismo. Gracias.

En su publicación en Instagram, Sam Smith aclaró que aún no se encuentra en un estado para hablar elocuentemente y largamente sobre qué significa ser no binario, sin embargo, no puedo esperar al día que lo esté.

"Así que por ahora sólo quiero ser visible y abierto. Si tienes preguntas y te preguntas qué significa todo esto, intentaré explicarlo como mejor pueda, pero también he nombrado abajo (en su post) a seres humanos que están luchando la buena pelea cada día. Estos son activistas líderes de la comunidad no binaria/trans que me han ayudado y me han dado tanta claridad y conocimiento”.

El intérprete mencionó a personas como Tom / Crystal Rasmussen, Laverne Cox, Kate Moross, ALOK y varios más.

¿Qué significa "persona no binaria"?

Las personas no binarias no se identifican con los géneros tradicionales masculino o femenino, sino con un género o varios que le satisfagan de una lista variada. Las personas no binarias pueden o no percibirse a sí mismas como un individuo perteneciente parcial o totalmente a un género, sino que presentan un tipo de inconformidad que les permite atribuirse características especiales de determinados géneros para satisfacer su deseo de identidad.