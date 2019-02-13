Sam Smith revela su batalla para tener el cuerpo perfecto
Sam Smith causó revuelo con el reciente post que compartió en Instagram, pues aparece sin camiseta, en la playa y sin preocuparse por la ausencia de abdominales
Sam Smith abrió su corazón ante sus millones de fans. El cantautor británico tuvo un momento de revelación con sus seguidores respecto a su imagen corporal.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Sam Smith compartió un mensaje muy conmovedor sobre los traumas que ha sufrido con su cuerpo a lo largo de los años, mismos que ha decidido pelear.
“En el pasado, si tenía que hacer alguna sesión de fotos en la que solo llevaba una camiseta, me he pegado semanas pasando hambre por adelantado y después he seleccionado y analizado cada foto, y normalmente luego he eliminado la foto. Ayer decidí mandarlo a la mierda”, señaló Sam Smith.
Ayer decidí luchar contra esto. Recuperar mi cuerpo y dejar de intentar cambiar este pecho, estas caderas, estas curvas que mi mamá y mi papá hicieron y aman incondicionalmente.
In the past if I have ever done a photo shoot with so much as a t-shirt on, I have starved myself for weeks in advance and then picked and prodded at every picture and then normally taken the picture down. Yesterday I decided to fight the fuck back. Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mum and dad made and love so unconditionally. Some may take this as narcissistic and showing off but if you knew how much courage it took to do this and the body trauma I have experienced as a kid you wouldn’t think those things. Thank you for helping me celebrate my body AS IT IS @ryanpfluger I have never felt safer than I did with you. I’ll always be at war with this bloody mirror but this shoot and this day was a step in the right fucking direction ��������
"Algunos se lo tomaran como algo narcisista y que solo presumo pero si supierais cuanto coraje me ha costado hacerlo y el trauma que viví con mi cuerpo cuando era un niño no lo pensaríais”, escribió Sam Smith.
Sam Smith agradeció al fotógrafo Ryan Pfluger, por ayudarlo a celebrar su cuerpo tal y como es: "nunca me he sentido más seguro que contigo", expresó el intérprete, quien concluyó su poderoso mensaje así:
Siempre estaré en guerra con este espejo sangriento, pero esta sesión y este día fue un paso hacia la dirección correcta.
night vibes w/ @samsmith - Being a photographer can often be a very thankless job (let’s not even get started on overdue payments, lack of crediting, unrealistic expectations etc.) - Yet true collaboration brings all the gratitude and good vibes for complete fulfillment. Seeing the appreciation for body positivity & mental health today has been... humbling to say the least. Thank you again Sam, for your generosity, vulnerability and friendship. (P.S. grooming by the loveliest @sienree)
Los fans de Sam Smith han recibido estas revelaciones con los brazos totalmente abiertos, y le han mandado decenas de mensajes aplaudiendo su decisión, halagando su cuerpo y su actitud.
Comentarios