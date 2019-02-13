Sam Smith revela su batalla para tener el cuerpo perfecto

Sam Smith abrió su corazón ante sus millones de fans. El cantautor británico tuvo un momento de revelación con sus seguidores respecto a su imagen corporal.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Sam Smith compartió un mensaje muy conmovedor sobre los traumas que ha sufrido con su cuerpo a lo largo de los años, mismos que ha decidido pelear.

“En el pasado, si tenía que hacer alguna sesión de fotos en la que solo llevaba una camiseta, me he pegado semanas pasando hambre por adelantado y después he seleccionado y analizado cada foto, y normalmente luego he eliminado la foto. Ayer decidí mandarlo a la mierda”, señaló Sam Smith.

Ayer decidí luchar contra esto. Recuperar mi cuerpo y dejar de intentar cambiar este pecho, estas caderas, estas curvas que mi mamá y mi papá hicieron y aman incondicionalmente.

"Algunos se lo tomaran como algo narcisista y que solo presumo pero si supierais cuanto coraje me ha costado hacerlo y el trauma que viví con mi cuerpo cuando era un niño no lo pensaríais”, escribió Sam Smith.

Sam Smith agradeció al fotógrafo Ryan Pfluger, por ayudarlo a celebrar su cuerpo tal y como es: "nunca me he sentido más seguro que contigo", expresó el intérprete, quien concluyó su poderoso mensaje así:

Siempre estaré en guerra con este espejo sangriento, pero esta sesión y este día fue un paso hacia la dirección correcta.

Los fans de Sam Smith han recibido estas revelaciones con los brazos totalmente abiertos, y le han mandado decenas de mensajes aplaudiendo su decisión, halagando su cuerpo y su actitud.